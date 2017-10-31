Mid-Columbia roundup: Summer Yates keeps Chiawana in hunt for state berth

The Chiawana Riverhawks are 0-4 this season without Summer Yates in the lineup. When the senior forward is on the field, that record is 13-1.
Tuesday, Yates scored four goal goals as the Riverhawks beat visiting Richland 4-2 in a 4A District 8 loser-out match.
“It’s help to have a national team player on your team,” Chiawana coach Rich Zoller said. “I thought everyone played well. Richland is a tough team. They possessed the ball well, and they will stretch you from sideline to sideline.”
The Riverhawks (13-5) will host Lewis and Clark at 5 p.m. Saturday. The winner advances to state, while the loser is done for the season.
“It’s for all the marbles, more or less,” Zoller said.
Macey Morales added two assists for Chiawana, while goalie Abby Whiston had three saves.
Megan Haugen and Brielle Fillmore scored for the Bombers (13-6), with Lauren Moore recording two assists.
Volleyball
The SCAC West swept the East in the first round of the district tournament, winning all four matches.
La Salle swept Columbia-Burbank 25-18, 25-22, 25-11, while Naches Valley swept River View 25-6, 25-23, 25-10.
Connell lost to Granger in four sets, while Kiona-Benton dropped a five-set heartbreaker to Goldendale.
The SCAC East teams will play each other in loser-out matches Saturday at Granger High School. Burbank and Ki-Be will start things off with an 11 a.m. match.
GRANGER 3, CONNELL 1: Heather Hawkins had 11 kills and six digs for the host Eagles, who won the second set in the loss to the Spartans.
Connell will play River View on Saturday in a loser-out match.
Set scores: Granger 25-14, 22-25, 25-15, 25-13. Connell: Heather Hawkins 11K, 6 digs; Halli Whitby 9K; Dakota Egbert 5K, 8 digs; Maddison Reed 11 digs; Makenna Price 26 assts; Kierra Brandt 3 aces.
GOLDENDALE 3, KIONA-BENTON 2: Twins Mihaela and Gabby Edwards combined for 31 kills and 50 digs for the Bears, but the visiting Timberwolves eked out a 15-13 win in the fifth set to advance to the winner’s bracket against La Salle.
Nya Calzadillas added 28 assists and 17 digs for the Ki-Be, while Triniti Krisher had 26 digs.
Set scores: Goldendale 25-22, 27-25, 23-25, 16-25, 15-13. Kiona-Benton: Mihaela Edwards 19K, 18B, 30 digs; Gabby Edwards 12K, 20 digs; Maloree Calzadillas 11K, 15 assts; Nya Calzadillas 6K, 28 assts, 17 digs; Elzzy Gonzales 15B; Morgan Low 15B; Triniti Krisher 26 digs.
NACHES VALLEY 3, RIVER VIEW 0: Teresa Rojas had 24 digs, but the Panthers had little offense in a road loss to the Rangers.
Set scores: Naches Valley 25-6, 25-23, 25-10. River View: Teresa Rojas 24 digs; Dempsi Talkington 4K, 2B; Morgan Muson 12 assts, 10-10 serving.
Comments