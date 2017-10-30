Do-or-die for many area teams as district playoffs wind down

Kamiakin's Delaney Frame (17) spikes a ball against Chiawana’s defense in an MCC game Oct. 10. After going 3-11 in MCC play, the Braves are one now win away from a state berth and bi-district title as they play at Mt. Spokane at noon Saturday in the MCC-GSL 3A championship game. Noelle Haro-Gomez Herald file