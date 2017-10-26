Thursday’s roundup: Connell boys sending cross country team to state

The Connell boys cross country team finished tied for first in the team standings with Zillah with 69 points, but the Leopards won the 1A SCAC district title on a tie-breaker Thursday at Apple Ridge Golf Course in Cowiche.
The Eagles still will send their entire team to the state meet Nov. 4 at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco. It is the fourth consecutive trip for Connell, and its fifth in six years.
Connell’s Nolan Chase finished fourth overall to lead the Eagles, covering the 3-mile course in 16 minutes, 9.9 seconds.
Dallin Price (10th), Peyton Berg (12th), Maeson Holst (19th), Haiden Holst (25th), Ryan Fox (34th) and Abelardo Morales Flores (78th) will join Chase at state.
College Place’s Kenneth Rooks ran away with the individual title, crossing the finish line in 15:01.8, 49 seconds in front of the second-place runner.
Royal’s Rodolfo Flores earned a trip to state with a seventh-place finish (16:27.2), as did teammate Joaquin Meza, who was 20th.
In the girls division, Connell will send three girls to state — Liz Edler, Galilee Poulson and Abby Zurcher — who finished ninth, 10th and 11th.
Royal, which finished third in the team standings behind Zillah (41 points) and Goldendale (68), will send its team to state.
Kay Lester finished third overall for the Knights in a time of 19:23.1. Abigail Delay also finished in the top 10, crossing the finish line in eighth place.
Also headed to state for Royal are Abigail Wood (20th), Sydney Gilbert (24th), Amanda Justo-Victoriano (30th), Sydney Burke (32nd) and Isabel Quiroz (35th).
Volleyball
GONZAGA PREP 3, CHIAWANA 1: The Riverhawks fell behind early, and despite a win in the third set, could not rally past the Bullpups in 4A District 8 tournament play in Spokane.
“We were tied 1-1 in the first set, then they served 23 in a row,” Riverhawks coach Jim Steach said. “We had mistake after mistake after mistake. It was absolute panic.”
Chiawana got seven kills from Kylie Thorne and four kills and 13 digs from Alaina Scott.
The Riverhawks will host Central Valley at 1 p.m. Saturday in a loser-out match.
Set scores: Gonzaga Prep 25-1, 25-13, 21-25, 25-14. Chiawana: Kylie Thorne 7K; Alaina Scott 4K, 13 digs; Mareesa Hill 4K, 9 digs; Iva Tebay 4B; McKenna Kaelber 21 assts.
RICHLAND 3, CENTRAL VALLEY 0: The Bombers opened the postseason with a sweep of the Bears in 4A District 8 tournament play in Richland.
Lindsay Rosenthal had 12 kills and 11 digs for Richland, while Jordanne Bauder added six kills and 15 assists.
“Central Valley has some terrific athletes and we were fortunate to play them after they won in five sets against Ferris last night,” Richland coach Bob Raidl said. “It just gets tougher on Saturday, so we’ll enjoy the win for 5 minutes and get ready to battle,”
The Bombers will host Gonzaga Prep at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Set scores: Richland 25-16, 25-18, 25-11. Richland: Lindsay Rosenthal 12K, 11 digs; Hailey Daves 6K; Jordanne Bauder 6K, 15 assts; Madelaine Haynie 5K; Lainie Lacey 12 digs; Abby Sorensen 19 assts; Sage Brustad 5 aces. Central Valley: Paige Wollan 7K, 4B; Hannah Wampler 9 assts; Sami Smith 1 ace.
WALLA WALLA 3, UNIVERSITY 1: Noelani Helm had a busy night with 15 kills, 19 assists and 13 digs as the Blue Devils beat the Titans in 4A District 8 action in Walla Walla.
“They played well,” Wa-Hi coach Tracy Rotert said of her team. “University had a couple of really big hitters, and when were able to dig them, that’s when we played well.”
Hannah Hair added 11 kills for the Blue Devils, while Faith Hoe chipped in nine kills and 13 digs.
Walla Walla will play at Mead at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Set scores: Walla Walla 28-26, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22. Walla Walla: Noelani Helm 15K, 19 assts, 13 digs, 2B; Hannah Hair 11K, 4B; Faith Hoe 9K, 13 digs; Emily Dimino 12 digs, 3 aces; Jordan Wicklund 23 assts; Emma Wenzel 6K, 5B.
MEAD 3, HANFORD 0: The Panthers shut down Hanford’s attack at the net en route to a win over the Falcons in 4A District 8 play in Spokane.
“They had a 6-4 middle and their setter was 5-11,” Hanford coach Nichelle Meador said. “We had some difficulties getting around their block. There were some fantastic rallies.”
Macy Jensen had seven kills for the Falcons, while Sage Sjogren added six kills and two blocks.
Hanford will play at University at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Set scores: Mead 25-12, 25-16, 25-13. Hanford: Sage Sjogren 6K, 2B; Macy Jensen 7K, 6 digs; Caylee Shelton 3K, 11 digs; Kaitlyn Thompson 1 ace, 1B, 15 assts, 3 digs.
Comments