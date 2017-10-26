TCP’s Davis keeps pace for state cross country berth

Tri-Cities Prep’s Celeste Davis finished fifth overall Wednesday at the District 5/8 1B/2B cross country championships at Walla Walla Point Park in Wenatchee to earn a trip to state.
Davis, a junior, finished the 5,000-meter race in a time of 20 minutes, 46.75 seconds. Teammate Leticia Gallegos finished 13th (22:53.68), but only the top seven advance.
Novie McCabe of Liberty Bell won the race in 19:06.93.
Tri-Cities Prep finished second in the team standings behind Liberty Bell, but there is just one team allocation for state.
The Tri-Cities Prep boys team finished fourth, picking up the final team spot to state. The Jaguars were led by Jacoby Wieber, who finished third overall in 16:58.07, just 17 seconds off the winning time of Justin Roosma of Walla Walla Valley Academy.
The 1B/2B state cross country meet is Nov. 4 at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
Soccer
UNIVERSITY 1, CHIAWANA 0: Kelsey Crosby scored the only goal in the 71st minute to lead the Titans to a victory over the Riverhawks in a 4A District 8 match in Pasco.
Chiawana will host Hanford in a loser-out game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, while University will play Mead at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Joe Albi Stadium in Spokane.
MEAD 2, HANFORD 0: Sarah Frahm scored off a pass from Katie Kuka in the 60th minute, and the Panthers also took advantage of a Falcons’ own goal to beat Hanford in a 4A District 8 first-round game at Joe Albi Stadium.
RICHLAND 1, LEWIS AND CLARK 0: McKenna Martinez scored the only goal in the 73rd minute as the Bombers (13-4) outlasted Tigers (9-4-2) in a 4A District 8 match in Richland.
Emily McDonald finished with seven saves for the shutout.
The Bombers will play at Central Valley at 1 p.m. Saturday.
CENTRAL VALLEY 4, WALLA WALLA 0: Kaelyn LaBrosse scored twice, and the top-seeded Bears beat the visiting Blue Devils in a 4A District 8 match in Spokane.
Michael Pitts and Madylyn Simmelink added goals for Central Valley.
Walla Walla will play Lewis and Clark in a consolation game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Joe Albi Stadium.
SOUTHRIDGE 1, SHADLE PARK 0: Rylee Franklin scored with 2:15 left in double overtime as the Suns (4-11) outlasted the Highlanders (1-9) in a 3A District 8 match in Kennewick.
Southridge will play at Mt. Spokane at 1 p.m. Saturday.
NORTH CENTRAL 3, KENNEWICK 0: Izzy Garcia scored twice and the Indians (5-8) topped the Lions in a 3A District 8 first-round game at Joe Albi Stadium.
MacKenzie Letsch added a goal in the 37th minute for NC, while Payton Flannery and Danielle Jones made a save apiece in the shutout.
Thay Tha Soe finished with five saves for the Lions, while Kirren Gay allowed three goals on six shots.
Kamiakin will host North Central at 1 p.m. on Saturday in a semifinal match at Lampson Stadium.
Volleyball
HANFORD 3, PASCO 0: Caylee Shelton had 13 kills and the Falcons swept the visiting Bulldogs in a 4A District 8 loser-out match.
Hanford advanced to play Mead on Thursday.
Kaitlyn Thompson handed out 27 assists and had four service aces for the Falcons.
Angelica Guzman had 18 digs and Bella Gutierrez 14 assists for Pasco.
Set scores: Hanford 25-16, 25-14, 25-16. Pasco: Camri Iverson 4K, 4 digs; Angelica Guzman 18 digs; Bella Gutierrez 14 assts, 7 digs; Andrea Gonzalez 3K, 9 digs; Natalie Hall 4K; Zulma Ceja 11 digs. Hanford: Sage Sjogren 7K, 3B; Caylee Shelton 13K, 7 digs, 1B; Kaitlyn Thompson 27 assts, 10 digs, 3K, 4 aces.
KAMIAKIN 3, NORTH CENTRAL 0: Jenna Clark had eight kills, and Maddy Eerkes handed out 21 assists as the Braves beat the Indians (0-21) in a 3A district loser-out match in Kennewick.
Kamiakin will play Shadle Park at 1 p.m. Saturday at Kennewick High School. The winner will take on the host Lions at 3 p.m.
Set scores: Kamiakin 25-9, 25-14, 25-7. Kamiakin: Delaney Frame 6K, 13 digs, 3 aces, 1B; Jenna Clark 8K, 5 digs; Katelin Grant 3K, 3B, 8 digs; Lourtney Collins 4K, 3 digs; Maddy Eerkes 21 assts, 2 aces; Megan Massey 14 digs. North Central: Katie Allbery 4K, 5B; Alana Glubrecht 21 digs.
NWAC
WALLA WALLA 3, BIG BEND 0: Lindsey Carpenter had 14 kills and Abbey Schwager handed out 26 assists as the Warriors swept the Vikings 25-10, 25-15, 25-19 in East Region play in Walla Walla.
WWCC (27-15, 84 East), which is 8-2 in its past 10 matches, still is trying to secure a spot in the NWAC Tournament.
WIAA Honors
Othello’s Kyle Villarreal and Liberty Christian’s Makenzy Dysland were named Athletes of the Week for Oct. 15-21.
Villarreal rushed for 200 yards and four touchdowns in a 29-25 victory over Toppenish last Friday in CWAC action.
Dysland had 41 digs, 28 kills and 21 aces in EWAC matches against Walla Walla Valley Academy, Prescott and DeSales.
Comments