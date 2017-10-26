Richland’s Katie Andrus, running in the Max Jensen Richland Invitational on Oct. 7 at Carmichael Middle School, is part of the Bombers’ team that was named the 4A girls cross country academic state champion on Thursday.
Richland’s Katie Andrus, running in the Max Jensen Richland Invitational on Oct. 7 at Carmichael Middle School, is part of the Bombers’ team that was named the 4A girls cross country academic state champion on Thursday. Noelle Haro-Gomez Herald file
High School Sports

Hitting books and trails: Richland girls XC rewarded for academic excellence

Tri-City Herald

October 26, 2017 4:01 PM

The Richland High School girls cross country team was named the Class 4A academic state champion in the sport, the WIAA announced Thursday.

The seven Bombers varsity runners had an average GPA of 3.992, the second-highest of any team in any sport this fall. Only Centralia’s girls cross country team had a higher GPA, 3.993.

In the MCC District Championships last week, Katie Andrus posted the fastest time in any girls heat (18 minutes, 51.3 seconds) to lead the Bombers to the team title. They will next race at the regional championships on Saturday at Wandermere Golf Course in Spokane.

