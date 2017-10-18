Mid-Columbia: Kamiakin soccer beats Wa-Hi, 1 game from perfect regular season

SOCCER
KAMIAKIN 2, WALLA WALLA 0: The long trip to Walla Walla caused the Braves to get off to a slow start, but they rallied from a scoreless first half to down the host Blue Devils on Tuesday in MCC play to remain unbeaten with one game remaining in the regular season.
MiKayla Hunter struck first for Kamiakin (14-0, 13-0), and River Holle added the insurance. Aaliyah Valladares assisted both goals, and Grace Wilbur played the whole game in goal to get the shutout.
Kamiakin plays Southridge on Thursday at Lampson in the final regular season game. Walla Walla plays at Pasco, a preview of their MCC-GSL play-in game next week, where the Blue Devils will host.
CHIAWANA 2, HANFORD 0: Summer Yates scored twice as the Riverhawks won a key MCC match over the visiting Falcons.
The victory ensured Chiawana at least the No. 2 seed (with a possibility of claiming the top spot) in the bi-district playoffs. Because Hanford swept Walla Walla this season, it has the No. 3 seed clinched and will travel to the No. 2 GSL team in the first round.
Amber Gamma and Alyssa Garcia picked up assists for Chiawana, and Abby Winston made three saves to record the shutout.
RICHLAND 4, PASCO 0: Brielle Fillmore netted two goals and assisted another as the host Bombers (12-3, 10-3) stormed past the Bulldogs (2-12, 1-12) in MCC play.
Ashley Tonthat had a goal and an assist, and Emily McDonald and Hannah Hagler each played a half in goal.
Richland needs to beat Hanford on Thursday, at Bomber Field, or have Chiawana lose at 2-12 Kennewick to clinch the top MCC 4A bi-district berth. If neither of those scenarios occur, Richland and Chiawana will tie.
SOUTHRIDGE 2, KENNEWICK 1: The Suns (4-10, 4-9) topped the host Lions (2-12, 2-11) to clinch the MCC’s No. 2 seed in the Class 3A bi-district playoffs.
Trinity Demand scored an equalizer for Kennewick in the second half, and Reilyn Davis made 13 saves in goal. Southridge’s stats were not reported.
VOLLEYBALL
RICHLAND 3, PASCO 0: Lyndsay Rosenthal had nine kills and Lainie Lacey 16 digs to lead the visiting Bombers to a somewhat sloppy, 25-13, 25-12, 25-18 MCC win to remain unbeaten.
“We were distracted tonight,” Richland coach Bob Raidl said in an email. “Two of our starters were out sick, but we just were not dialed in from the beginning. Our passing and serving saved us. We need to execute better than we did tonight.”
Angelica Guzman had 12 digs for Pasco (1-13, 0-13), Bella Gutierrez had 11, and Natalie Hall led the offense with five kills.
The Bombers (13-0) will look to finish the season unbeaten against Hanford on Thursday at Art Dawald.
CHIAWANA 3, HANFORD 2: Yaneli Garcia and Kylie Thorne each had 13 kills to lead the visiting Riverhawks to a hotly-contested, 21-25, 25-13, 23-25, 25-17, 15-10 win over the Falcons in an MCC match.
Garcia also had four blocks and Thorne six aces. McKenna Kaelber set it well all night, picking up 39 assists and registering four blocks and four kills. Marissa Logozzo led the Chiawana defense with 25 digs and Mareesa Hill added nine kills.
Caylee Shelton had a big senior night for Hanford (6-7) with 10 kills and 15 digs. Macy Jensen led the Falcons with 14 kills, 13 digs and three aces, Sage Sjogren added 12 kills and four blocks, and Kaitlyn Thompson led the setters, handing out 36 assists while digging 21 balls.
The victory brought Chiawana (9-4) even with Walla Walla in the season standings, and the teams split their head-to-head games. The Riverhawks host Kennewick on Thursday and Walla Walla faces Pasco.
KENNEWICK 3, SOUTHRIDGE 0: Breanna Shaffer had 16 kills and 13 digs, Monica Kaylor added six kills and 17 digs, and the host Lions (9-4) took down the Suns 25-16, 25-18, 25-22 in MCC action.
Madeline Gebers led the Kennewick setters with 27 assists while serving four aces.
Shayla Hood led Southridge (3-10) with 18 digs, and Riley Hebdon added seven kills.
WALLA WALLA 3, KAMIAKIN 1: The Blue Devils scrapped their way back after dropping the first set to win the MCC match 21-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22 in Kennewick.
Noelani Helm was again all over the place for Wa-Hi (10-4, 9-4), mashing 14 kills and collecting five aces, 15 assists and 11 digs. Kamryn Coleman had eight kills, Hannah Hair seven kills and five blocks, Lauren Hoe 15 digs and Jordan Wicklund dished 23 assists.
Kamiakin’s stats were not reported.
PROSSER 3, GRANDVIEW 0: The host Mustangs took down the Greyhounds 25-9, 25-23, 25-13 in a CWAC matchup.
Leaders included Ashley Ripplinger (9 kills, 3 blocks), Kylie Colson (8 kills, 12 digs), Leah Blakney (7 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces), and Kayla Lind (5 kills, 26 assists, 14 digs, and 4 aces).
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 3, RIVER VIEW 2: Jordan O’Connor led the way with 17 kills and Lauren O’Brien handed out 16 assists while going 23 of 24 from the service line with three aces as the host Coyotes (8-4 SCAC East) topped the Panthers 25-17, 25-19, 17-25, 22-25, 15-9.
Dempsi Talkington had 14 kills, six blocks and 15 digs for River View (6-6), and Aaliyah Anderson had 10 kills, six aces and 31 digs. Morgan Munson had 31 assists and was 16-for-16 in serviing, and Teresa Rojas led the defense with 58 digs.
CONNELL 3, ROYAL 0: Heather Hawkins had a game-high 16 kills and Makenna Price handed out 25 assists as the host Eagles took down the Knights (1-11) 25-5, 25-3, 25-8 in an SCAC East match.
Connell (12-1, 11-1) was nearly perfect (71 of 72) from the service line. Ellie Benson had five aces and Halli Whitby four.
KIONA-BENTON 3, COLLEGE PLACE 0: Gabby Edwards had six kills and 16 digs, and Mihaela Edwards seven kills and five blocks, as the host Bears (12-2, 11-1) topped the Hawks 25-10, 25-7, 25-10 in an SCAC East match.
Maloree Calzadillas added eight kills and Nya Calzadillas handed out 16 assists with 11 aces.
TRI-CITIES PREP 3, MABTON 0: Talia von Oelhoffen had nine kills and 16 digs to lead the Jaguars (15-2) to a 25-9, 25-17, 25-15 EWAC win on the road.
Emily Dickson added five kills, two blocks and nine digs, and Hannah DeSmet handed out nine assists.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 3, PRESCOTT 0: Aleesha Torres pounded 8 kills and Abby Croskrey distributed 19 assists to lead the host Patriots to a 25-19, 25-15, 25-17, non-league win over the Tigers.
Makenzy Dysland added nine kills, nine aces and 16 digs for LC.
WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY 3, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 0: The Patriots let a late lead in the second set slip away and ended up falling to the visiting Knights 25-18, 26-24, 25-14 on Monday in an EWAC league match.
Dysland led LC with 10 kills and 18 digs, and Croskrey had 18 assists for LC.
SWIMMING
RICHLAND 115, KAMIAKIN 70: Claire Schaef won the 200-yard IM (2 minutes, 19.22 seconds) and 100 fly (1:04.76), Marica Kim the 200 free (2:13.14) and 100 back (1:04.75), and Neomi Mennetrot took the 50 free (27.45) and 100 free (1:00.31) as the Bombers topped the Braves in an MCC meet at Serier Pool.
Kamiakin’s winners included Courtney Lewis in the 500 free (6:10.91) and Abigail Winstead in diving (199.90).
WALLA WALLA 121, KENNEWICK 47: The Blue Devils won every event but diving — as they had no one competing — in an MCC meet at Serier Pool.
Double winners included Kyra Harley in the 100 breaststoke (1:08.17) and 200 free (2:08.64), and Hailee Yaw in the 200 IM (2:41.31) and 100 fly (1:18.53).
For Kennewick, Cheyanne Posey — who qualified for state while breaking a school record last week — posted a 173.50 to win the diving event.
