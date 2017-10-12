Mid-Columbia roundup: Shaffer leads Kennewick past Hanford in MCC volleyball

Breanna Shaffer had 21 kills, and the Kennewick Lions were unstoppable Thursday night in their Mid-Columbia Conference volleyball match against Hanford at the Lions Den.
The Lions posted a 25-19, 25-23, 25-19 win to improve to 8-4 and earn the top 3A seed for the regional playoffs.
“It was a good win,” Kennewick coach Brandy Sonderland said. “It was senior night and they were hungry for a win. The energy was great.”
Monica Kaylor added eight kills and nine digs for the Lions, while Shyann Pratt had seven kills and Madeline Gebers 41 assists.
“Madeline has been able to come in and step into some big shoes and connect with the hitters,” Sonderland said. “She is doing phenomenal. I couldn’t be happier. She has shown a lot of poise as a freshman.”
The Falcons (6-6) were led by Caylee Shelton’s 13 kills and 12 digs. Kaitlyn Thompson handed out 34 assists and had 10 digs.
“We have come a long way,” said Hanford coach Nichelle Meador, whose team had four wins last season. “Brandy has done a great job over there. They have a really strong team.”
Set scores: Kennewick 25-19, 25-23, 25-19. Hanford: Caylee Shelton 13K, 12 digs; Ryelee Steiling 5K, 1B, 2 digs; Teagan Gust-Townsend 6K, 5 digs; Macy Jensen 7K, 9 digs, 1 ace; Kaitlyn Thompson 34 assts, 10 digs, 2 aces. Kennewick: Breanna Shaffer 21K, 2 aces, 16 digs, 3B; Shyann Pratt 7K, 2 digs, 1B; Monica Kaylor 8K, 9 digs, 2B; M’Kaylah Mangum 6K, Kidera Miller 3 aces, 12 digs; Madeline Gebers 41 assts, 3 digs.
WALLA WALLA 3, SOUTHRIDGE 0: The Blue Devils remain tied for second place in the MCC standings with a sweep of the Suns in Kennewick.
Wa-Hi (8-4) is tied with Kennewick and Chiawana with two regular-season matches remaining.
“The girls played really well tonight,” Wa-Hi coach Tracy Rotert said. “They stayed loose throughout the whole match, which is how we play best. They played some great defense and kept rallies alive, and just made the game fun again.”
Hannah Hair led the Blue Devils with 13 kills, while Noelani Helm had nine kills, 14 assists and 15 digs.
Southridge (3-9) got 22 digs from Shayla Hood, while Riley Hebdon had seven kills and six digs.
Set scores: Walla Walla 25-16, 25-17, 25-18. Walla Walla: Jordan Wicklund 21 assts, 3 aces; Emma Wenzel 7K, 2B, 4 aces; Noelani Helm 9K, 14 assts, 15 digs, 4 aces; Emily Dimino 10 digs; Hannah Hair 13K, 4B; Lauren Hoe 9 digs. Southridge: Riley Hebdon 7K, 6 digs; Ashlyn Dupuis 8 digs; Bobbi Newton 6K; Kennedy Conrad 12 assts, 6 digs; Shayla Hood 22 digs.
RICHLAND 3, KAMIAKIN 0: Sophomore Sage Brustad had a match-high 13 kills as the Bombers defended home court against the Braves.
Richland, which already had won the MCC title, improved to 12-0 on the year.
Madelaine Haynie added 10 kills for the Bombers, while Lindsay Rosenthal had nine kills and 11 digs.
“We played pretty well tonight, and the whole team contribute,” Bombers coach Bob Raidl said.
Lily Winchel and Delaney Frame combined for 17 kills for the Braves (3-9), while Maddy Eerkes had 14 assists and nine digs.
Set scores: Richland 25-15, 25-20, 25-17. Kamiakin: Delaney Frame 8K, 1B, 10 digs; Lily Winchel 9K, 1B; 9 digs; Maddy Eerkes 2K, 14 assts, 9 digs; Megan Massey 1K, 3 assts, 13 digs; Autumn Zilar 3K, 2B, 2 digs. Richland: Sage Brustad 13K; Madelaine Haynie 10K; Lindsay Rosenthal 9K, 11 digs; Jordanne Bauder 16 assts; Abby Sorensen 13 assts; Sydney Jenkins 12 assts; Lainie Lacey 16 digs.
SELAH 3, PROSSER 2: The Mustangs dropped their first CWAC match, losing a five-set battle with the Vikings in Selah.
Ashley Ripplinger led Prosser (5-1 CWAC) with 29 kills and nine blocks, while Kayla Lind added 37 assists and 20 digs.
Set scores: Selah 20-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-14, 15-10. Prosser: Ashley Ripplinger 20K, 9B; Kylie Colson 9K, 18 digs; Leah Blakney 9K, 7B, 4 aces; Brandi Groeneveld 2 aces, Kayla Lind 37 assts, 20 digs, 3K, Jenna Schnellbach 14 digs, 3K, 4B; Anahi Milanez 8 digs and 4 aces.
GRANDVIEW 3, TOPPENISH 0: Bailey Duis pounded down 19 kills and had six blocks to lead the Greyhounds (3-3) to a home win over the Wildcats (0-6) in CWAC action.
Set scores: Grandview 25-12, 25-22, 25-22. Grandview: Bailey 19K, 14 digs, 6B; Alexandra Garcia 21 assists; Karina Fajardo 5K, 5B, 5 aces, 7 digs.
CONNELL 3, RIVER VIEW 0: Heather Hawkins and Halli Whitby each had nine kills to lead the Eagles to a road win over the Panthers in SCAC East play in Finley.
Connell (10-1 SCAC) is tied atop the East standings with Kiona-Benton. The teams split their matches this season.
Dempsi Talking had 11 kills for River View (6-5), while Aaliyah Anderson and Teresa Rojas combined for 65 digs.
Set scores: Connell 25-22, 25-23, 25-18. Connell: Heather Hawkins 9K, 13 digs; Halli Whitby 9K; Ellie benson 6K, 9 digs; Dakota Egbert 3K, 9 digs; Makenna Price 24 assts; Kierra Brandt 14-15 serving, 2 aces. River View: Aaliyah Anderson 33 digs, 5 aces, 4K; Dempsi Talkington 11K, 2B; Teresa Rojas 32 digs; Morgan Munson 21 assts; Camryn Clayton 14 digs, 3K, 3 aces.
KIONA-BENTON 3, ROYAL 0: Maloree Calzadillas had 11 kills, and Mihaela Edwards added six kills and six ace serves as the Bears made quick work of the Knights in SCAC East action in Royal City.
Set scores: Kiona-Benton 25-6, 25-13, 25-7. Kiona-Benton: Maloree Calzadillas 11K, 9 assts, 8-8 serving, 2 aces; Mihaela Edwards 6K, 16-18 serving, 6 aces, 13 digs; Nya Calzadillas 7K, 16 assts, 21-22 serving, 2 aces; Gabby Edwards 9-9 serving, 2 aces, 13 digs.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 3, WARDEN 1: The Coyotes improved to 7-4 in SCAC East play with a road win over the Cougars.
Jordan O’Connor led Burbank with 16 kills and five blocks, while Lauren O’Brien had 11 assists and four ace serves.
Set scores: Columbia-Burbank 17-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-8. Columbia-Burbank: Jordan O’Connor 16K, 5B; Ryah Small 4K; Ali Martineau 4K, 13 assts; Lauren O’Brien 11 assts, 14-14 serving, 4 aces.
TRI-CITIES PREP 3, DESALES 1: The Jaguars rebounded from losing the first set to hand the Irish an EWAC loss in Pasco.
Emily Dickson had 11 kills, 11 digs and seven ace serves for TCP, while Talia von Oelhoffen had 14 points, five aces and eight digs.
Set scores: Tri-Cities Prep 20-25, 25-11, 25-14, 25-9. TCP: Emily Dickson 11K, 15 points, 7 aces, 11 digs; Talia von Oelhoffen 14 points, 5 aces, 8 digs; Elsie Dilly 8 digs; Grace Kruschke 10 assts; Hannah DeSmet 7 assts.
WHITE SWAN 3, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 1: The visiting Patriots won the first set, but could not hold for the win as the Cougars posted the EWAC win.
Makenzy Dysland had 10 kills, nine aces and 23 digs to lead LC.
Set scores: White Swan 26-28, 25-17, 25-21, 25-14. LC: Makenzy Dysland 19K, 9 aces, 23 digs; Maddie Godwin 6K, 11 digs; Kierstin Pogue 11 digs; Natalie Barber 16 digs.
Swimming
RICHLAND 128, KENNEWICK 46: Neomi Mennetrot (50 free, 100 fly) and Marcia Kim (200 IM and 100 back) each won two events as the Bombers floated away with a win over the Lions at Serier Pool in Kennewick.
Richland’s Miranda Collingridge hit a district qualify time of 30.95 seconds in the 50 free.
Kennewick’s Caitlyn Carter won the 100 free in a time 1:11.95.
Team scores: Richland 128, Kennewick 46; 200 medley relay: Richland (Kim, Smart, Worrel, Workman), 2:14.76; 200 freestyle: Katlyn Rohrig (R), 2:27.29; 200 individual medley: Marcia Kim (R), 2:26.30; 50 freestyle: Neomi Mennetrot (R), 28.20; Diving: Alyssa Whittington (R), 192.55; 100 butterfly: Neomi Mennetrot (R), 1:06.44; 100 freestyle: Caitlyn Carter (K), 1:11.95; 500 freestyle: Mary Workman (R), 6:05.37; 200 freestyle relay: Richland (Heglar, Volmer, Miller Mennetrot), 2:06.13; 100 backstroke: Marcia Kim (R), 1:08.61; 100 breaststroke: Chloe Smart (R), 1:24.14; 400 freestyle relay: Richland (Worrel, Bradshaw, Kim, Mennetrot), 4:25.08.
