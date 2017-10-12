Kamiakin boys top 3A cross country poll

Led by junior Ryan Child and senior Jonah Franco, the Kamiakin boys are ranked No. 1 in this week’s Class 3A cross country poll, voted on by a panel of state coaches.
The Braves won the Mid-Columbia Conference title Wednesday, with four of their runners finishing in the top seven.
The Kamiakin girls, led by junior McKinzi Teeples, are fifth in the 3A polls. The Braves shared the regular-season title with Hanford.
In the girls 1B/2B poll, Tri-Cities is ranked fourth, while the Jaguar boys come in at No. 6.
Cross Country Polls
Boys 4A
Central Valley
Lewis & Clark
Camas
Bellarmine Prep
Eisenhower
Tahoma
Henry Jackson
Issaquah
Ferris
Glacier Peak
Others receiving votes: Mead, Inglemoor, Richland, Enumclaw.
Boys 3A
Kamiakin
Interlake
North Central
Seattle Prep
Redmond
Edmonds-Woodway
Gig Harbor
Bishop Blanchet
Snohomish
Arlington
Others receiving votes: Central Kitsap, Lakeside (Seattle), Franklin.
Boys 2A
Sehome
Liberty-Issaquah
Pullman
Cedarcrest
Selah
Ellensburg
Ridgefield
Washougal
Lynden
East Valley-Spokane
Others receiving votes: Bellingham, Steilacoom, Tumwater.
Boys 1A
Medical Lake
Riverside
Deer Park
Meridian
Northwest
Charles Wright Academy
Lynden Christian
Lakeside-Nine Mile Falls
LaCenter
Overlake
Others receiving votes: Omak, Deer Park, Zillah.
Boys 1B/2B
Northwest Christian-Lacey
Liberty Bell
Asotin
St. George’s
Tonasket
Tri-Cities Prep
Pope John Paul II
Mary Walker
Mt. Vernon Christian
Manson
Others receiving votes: Ilwaco, Three Rivers Christian.
Girls 4A
Issaquah
Camas
Lewis & Clark
Skyview
South Kitsap
Tahoma
Central Valley
Skyline
Henry Jackson
Emerald Ridge
Others receiving votes: Glacier Peak, Lake Stevens.
Girls 3A
North Central
Edmonds-Woodway
Ballard
Ingraham
Kamiakin
Redmond
Snohomish
Central Kitsap
Garfield
Bishop Blanchet
Others receiving votes: Holy Names Academy, Arlington, Eastside Catholic.
Girls 2A
Ellensburg
Selah
Sehome
Cedarcrest
Cheney
West Valley-Spokane
Pullman
Tumwater
Liberty-Issaquah
Columbia River
Others receiving votes: Washougal, Ridgefield.
Girls 1A
Northwest
Deer Park
Riverside
Colville
Charles Wright Academy
LaCenter
Zillah
King’s
Lakeside-Nine Mile Falls
Meridian
Others receiving votes: Overlake, South Whidbey, University Prep.
Girls 1B/2B
Liberty Bell
Northwest Christian-Lacey
Trout Lake
Tri-Cities Prep
Ilwaco
Others receiving votes: Asotin, St. George’s.
Comments