The Kamiakin boys, led by Ryan Child (165), are ranked No. 1 in the Class 3A boys cross country poll. Courtesy Matt Rexus

High School Sports

Kamiakin boys top 3A cross country poll

By Annie Fowler

October 12, 2017 7:36 PM

Led by junior Ryan Child and senior Jonah Franco, the Kamiakin boys are ranked No. 1 in this week’s Class 3A cross country poll, voted on by a panel of state coaches.

The Braves won the Mid-Columbia Conference title Wednesday, with four of their runners finishing in the top seven.

The Kamiakin girls, led by junior McKinzi Teeples, are fifth in the 3A polls. The Braves shared the regular-season title with Hanford.

In the girls 1B/2B poll, Tri-Cities is ranked fourth, while the Jaguar boys come in at No. 6.

Cross Country Polls

Boys 4A

Central Valley

Lewis & Clark

Camas

Bellarmine Prep

Eisenhower

Tahoma

Henry Jackson

Issaquah

Ferris

Glacier Peak

Others receiving votes: Mead, Inglemoor, Richland, Enumclaw.

Boys 3A

Kamiakin

Interlake

North Central

Seattle Prep

Redmond

Edmonds-Woodway

Gig Harbor

Bishop Blanchet

Snohomish

Arlington

Others receiving votes: Central Kitsap, Lakeside (Seattle), Franklin.

Boys 2A

Sehome

Liberty-Issaquah

Pullman

Cedarcrest

Selah

Ellensburg

Ridgefield

Washougal

Lynden

East Valley-Spokane

Others receiving votes: Bellingham, Steilacoom, Tumwater.

Boys 1A

Medical Lake

Riverside

Deer Park

Meridian

Northwest

Charles Wright Academy

Lynden Christian

Lakeside-Nine Mile Falls

LaCenter

Overlake

Others receiving votes: Omak, Deer Park, Zillah.

Boys 1B/2B

Northwest Christian-Lacey

Liberty Bell

Asotin

St. George’s

Tonasket

Tri-Cities Prep

Pope John Paul II

Mary Walker

Mt. Vernon Christian

Manson

Others receiving votes: Ilwaco, Three Rivers Christian.

Girls 4A

Issaquah

Camas

Lewis & Clark

Skyview

South Kitsap

Tahoma

Central Valley

Skyline

Henry Jackson

Emerald Ridge

Others receiving votes: Glacier Peak, Lake Stevens.

Girls 3A

North Central

Edmonds-Woodway

Ballard

Ingraham

Kamiakin

Redmond

Snohomish

Central Kitsap

Garfield

Bishop Blanchet

Others receiving votes: Holy Names Academy, Arlington, Eastside Catholic.

Girls 2A

Ellensburg

Selah

Sehome

Cedarcrest

Cheney

West Valley-Spokane

Pullman

Tumwater

Liberty-Issaquah

Columbia River

Others receiving votes: Washougal, Ridgefield.

Girls 1A

Northwest

Deer Park

Riverside

Colville

Charles Wright Academy

LaCenter

Zillah

King’s

Lakeside-Nine Mile Falls

Meridian

Others receiving votes: Overlake, South Whidbey, University Prep.

Girls 1B/2B

Liberty Bell

Northwest Christian-Lacey

Trout Lake

Tri-Cities Prep

Ilwaco

Others receiving votes: Asotin, St. George’s.

