Mid-Columbia Roundup: Geraldin Correa races to win at MCC cross country meet

Kennewick sophomore Geraldin Correa covered the 3-mile Lawrence Scott Park course in 17 minutes, 48.7 seconds Wednesday to win the Mid-Columbia Conference cross country meet in Kennewick.
Correa was 5 seconds in front of Richland’s Katie Andrus, and 18 ahead of Walla Walla freshman Ella Nelson.
Hanford placed three runners in the top 10 — Grace Arnold (6th), Kendra Keller (7th) and Kathryn Bushman (10th).
Familiar names topped the boys list, with Kamiakin’s Ryan Child crossing the finish line first in 14:49.8, followed by Richland’s Riley Moore (14:57.8) and Kennewick’s Johan Correa (15:01.7).
Kamiakin had four runners in the top 10, including Jonah Franco (5th), Porter Grigg (6th) and Stanford Smith (7th).
At Lawrence Scott Park
3 miles
Boys team scores: Hanford 25-Chiawana 31; Kamiakin 15-Chiawana 48; Chiawana 24-Kennewick 32; Pasco 27-Chiawana 28; Richland 19-Chiawana 40; Southridge 19-Chiawana 41; Walla Walla 25-Chiawana 34; Kamiakin 19-Hanford 44; Hanford 23-Kennewick 36; Hanford 27-Pasco 28; Richland 21-Hanford 38; Southridge 22-Hanford 39; Walla Walla 23-Hanford 33; Kamiakin 19-Kennewick 44; Kamiakin 16-Pasco 47; Kamiakin 21-Richland 38; Kamiakin 17-Southridge 44; Kamiakin 16-Walla Walla 46; Pasco 22-Kennewick 34; Richland 19-Kennewick 43; Southridge 20-Kennewick 42; Walla Walla 21-Kennewick 40; Richland 18-Pasco 43; Southridge 20-Pasco 41; Walla Walla 22-Pasco 34; Richland 27-Southridge 30; Richland 19-Walla Walla 37; Southridge 22-Walla Walla 36.
Top 5 finishers: Ryan Child (Ka), 14:49.8; Riley Moore (R), 14:57.8; Johan Correa (Ke), 15:01.7; Caleb Olson (H), 15:04.4; Jonah Franco (Ka), 15:10.4.
Girls team scores: Hanford 17-Chiawana 46; Kamiakin 18-Chiawana 45; Chiawana 25-Kennewick 32; Chiawana 16-Pasco 43; Richland 18-Chiawana 45; Southridge 25-Chiawana 30; Walla Walla 19-Chiawana 39; Hanford 27-Kamiakin 29; Hanford 20-Kennewick 43; Hanford 15-Pasco 50; Hanford 27-Richland 30; Hanford 18-Southridge 45; Hanford 20-Walla Walla 42; Kamiakin 20-Kennewick 43; Kamiakin 15-Pasco 50; Kamiakin 25-Richland 30; Kamiakin 19-Southridge 44; Kamiakin 20-Walla Walla 40; Kennewick 27-Pasco 30; Richland 20-Kennewick 43; Southridge 23-Kennewick 34; Walla Walla 20-Kennewick 40; Richland 15; Pasco 50; Southridge 15-Pasco 40; Walla Walla 15-Pasco 49; Richland 18-Southridge 45; Richland 19-Walla Walla 39; Walla Walla 20-Southridge 38.
Top 5 finishers: Geraldin Correa (Ke), 17:48.7; Katie Andrus (R), 17:53.8; Ella Nelson (WW), 18:06.6; McKinzi Teeples (Ka), 18:22.8; Emma Summers (R), 18:31.6.
Volleyball
CHIAWANA 3, PASCO 0: The Riverhawks, playing a rare Wednesday match, beat the visiting Bulldogs to move into second place in the Mid-Columbia Conference at 8-4.
Sianna Iverson led Chiawana with eight kills, while Mareesa Hill and Yaneli Garcia each had seven.
Bella Gutierrez led Pasco (0-12) with 13 assists and 15 digs.
Set scores: Chiawana 25-12, 25-23, 25-18. Pasco: Bella Gutierrez 3K, 13 assts, 15 digs; Camri Iverson 12 digs; Natalie Hall 5K; La’Cacia Calhoun 14 digs; Annaleece Scott 5K, 8 digs. Chiawana: Sianna Iverson 8K; Mareesa Hill 7K; Yaneli Garcia 7K; McKenna Kaelber 31 assts; Marissa Logozzo 12 digs.
COLUMBIA BASIN 3, YAKIMA VALLEY 1: Jesse Sydney had 13 kills and 12 digs, and Momo Calzadillas (Kiona-Benton) had 15 digs to lead the Hawks (17-5, 9-1 East) to an East Region win over the visiting Yaks (19-18, 4-6).
Set scores: CBC 19-25, 25-23, 25-11, 25-18. CBC: Momo Calzadillas 15 digs; Brooke Swanson 34 assts; Jesse Sydney 13K, 12 digs, 4B; Esther Schuh 5K, 6 digs; Kalameli Matautia 9K, 8 digs, 2B; Kyrsten Whitmore 5K, 5B.
Soccer
COLUMBIA BASIN COLLEGE WOMEN 1, TREASURE VALLEY 0: Elena Mendoza (Othello) scored the game’s lone goal 13 minutes into the game to lead the Hawks to an East Region win over the Chukars in Ontario, Ore.
Lilly Kikendall had five saves for CBC (5-4-3, 4-4-2 East) in posting the shutout.
COLUMBIA BASIN COLLEGE MEN 8, TREASURE VALLEY 0: Israel Gonzalez (Grandview) and Alex Correa (Grandview) each scored three goals as the Hawks shut out the Chukars on the road in East Region play.
Benjamin Paniaqua handed out three assists, while Andres Mendoza had one save in the shutout.
