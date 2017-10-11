Mid-Columbia Roundup: Kamiakin keeps record perfect on pitch

The Kamiakin Braves rallied with three goals in the second half to beat Chiawana 3-1 in a key Mid-Columbia Conference soccer match Tuesday in Pasco.
The Riverhawks (7-4 MCC), who had won six games in a row before Tuesday, got on the board in the first half with a goal by Summer Yates. The lead held until halftime with Abby Whiston keeping a tight lid on the goal. Whiston finished with four saves.
Maddie Morgan began the flood of Kamiakin (10-0 MCC) goals, followed by Kaeri Ward with the game winner, and MiKayla Hunter scored the insurance goal.
“We had been playing really well,” Riverhawks coach Rich Zoller said. “I thought the girls did really well in the first half. The first 10, 15 minutes, we created several good scoring chances and took the lead. In the second half, we had a few breakdowns and the put pressure on you. We need to do a better job of stepping up to the challenge.”
Braves goalie Grace Wilbur kept Chiawana off the board in the second half.
RICHLAND 7, WALLA WALLA 2: Sophie Mendoza scored three goals and had an assist, and the Bombers moved to 9-2 in MCC play with a home victory over the Blue Devils.
Brielle Fillmore, Camryn Dezember, Ashley Tonthat and Grace Hipke also score for Richland, with Tonthat dishing out two assists.
Emily McDonald finished with 10 saves in goal for the Bombers, who will take on undefeated Kamiakin on Thursday at Lampson Stadium.
KENNEWICK 1, PASCO 0 (SO): Lions keeper Reilyn Davis kept every ball out of the net through regulation, overtime as Kennewick held off the Bulldogs at Lampson Stadium.
Davis finished with 17 saves as Kennewick picked up its first MCC win of the season.
The Lions won the shootout 3-2 with Jordan Evans, Trinity Demand and Zoe Briones scoring.
KIONA-BENTON WINS PAIR OF MATCHES: Ariel Lofton scored seven goals and had two assists to lead the Bears to a pair of SCAC wins.
Tuesday, Lofton had four goals in a 4-1 home win over Warden. Josilyn Gately had two assists, and Mickey Ramirez had nine saves.
In a 7-0 win over visiting Chelan on Saturday, Lofton had three goals and two assists, while Cierra Vickerman added two goals and one assist. Ramirez posted the shutout.
Swimming
RICHLAND 145, PASCO 22: Claire Schaef won two individual events and swam on two winning relays as the Bombers topped the Bulldogs on Tuesday at George Prout Pool.
Schaef won the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly, then swam legs on the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay.
Richland’s Marcia Kim won the 100 free and the 100 breaststroke.
Pasco’s Daniela Toboada took second the 100 free.
Team scores: Richland 145, Pasco 22; 200 medley relay: Richland (Smart, Rohrig, Schaef, Wilson), 2:11.55; 200 freestyle: Mandi Wilson (R), 2:22.96; 200 individual medley: Claire Schaef (R), 2:23.38; 50 freestyle: Katlyn Rohrig (R), 28.81; Diving: Alyssa Whittington (R), 183.10; 100 butterfly: Claire Schaef (R), 1:05.74; 100 freestyle: Marcia Kim (R), 58.93; 500 freestyle: Chloe Smart (R), 6:27.11; 200 freestyle relay: Richland (Budge, Bradshaw, Volmer, Rohrig), 2:09.44; 100 backstroke: Ava Heglar (R), 1;19.49; 100 breaststroke: Marcia Kim (R), 1:20.54; 400 freestyle relay: Richland (Budge, Smart, Cook, Schaef), 4:27.37.
KAMIAKIN 129, CHIAWANA 47: The Braves got two wins from Lillian Thurber and Courtney Lewis as Kamiakin beat the Riverhawks at George Prout Pool.
Thurber won the 50 free and 500 free, while Lewis touched first in the 200 free and 100 backstroke.
Chiawana’s Samantha Schmidt won the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly, while Ashley Hamilton won the 100 breaststroke.
Team scores: Kamiakin 129, Chiawana 47; 200 medley relay: Kamiakin (Lewis, Thurber, Badgley, Qunell), 2:14.85; 200 freestyle: Courtney Lewis (K), 2:19.82; 200 individual medley: Samantha Schmidt (C), 2:39.71; 50 freestyle: Lillian Thurber (K), 28.26; Diving: Abigail Winstead (K), 2:03.05; 100 butterfly: Samantha Schmidt (C), 1:12.58; 100 freestyle: Natalie Badgley (K), 1:04.11; 500 freestyle: Lillian Thurber (K), 6:03.49; 200 freestyle relay: Kamiakin (Moody, Heuer, Thurber, Qunell), 2:06.85; 100 backstroke: Courtney Lewis (K), 1:14.50; 100 breaststroke: Ashley Hamilton (C), 1:30.44; 400 freestyle relay: Kamiakin (Thurber, Moody, Lewis, Badgley), 4:28.88.
