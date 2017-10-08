Mid-Columbia roundup: Richland’s Schaef, Wa-Hi’s Ruff deliver at Tri-City Championships

SWIMMING
Claire Schaef of Richland and Walla Walla’s Hally Ruff were double winners at the Tri-City Championships on Saturday at George Prout Pool in Richland.
Schaef won the 200 and 500 freestyle races, while Ruff took top honors in the 50 and 100 freestyle events.
Schaef posted a time of 5 minutes, 18.51 seconds in the 500 free, besting Hanford’s Regan Geldmacher by 14.71 seconds. Schaef also swan a leg in the Bombers’ winning 200 medley relay team.
Ruff also picked up a win as part of the Blue Devils’ 400 freestyle relay team, which won by nearly 5 seconds over Richland.
Hanford won the team title with 325 points, besting Richland (269.5) and Walla Walla (239).
The Falcons got wins from Annie Shen in the 200 IM, and the 200 free relay team of Kayla Burck, Kodi Younkin, Geldmacher and Maddie Elliott.
Team scores: Hanford 325, Richland 269.5, Walla Walla 239, Kamiakin 180.5, Southridge 144, Chiawana 69, Kennewick 60, Pasco 32; 200 medley relay: Richland (Marcia Kim, Chloe Smart, Neomi Mennetrot, Claire Schaef), 1:59.37; 200 freestyle: Claire Schaef (R), 1:57.96; 200 individual medley: Annie Shen (H), 2:22.25; 50 freestyle: Hally Ruff (WW), 25.53; Diving: Abby Winstead (Ka), 197.25. 100 butterfly: Laurel Skorina (WW), 1:02.43; 100 freestyle: Hally Ruff (WW), 55.99; 500 freestyle: Claire Schaef (R), 5:18.51; 200 freestyle relay: Hanford (Kayla Burck, Kodi Younkin, Regan Geldmacher, Maddie Elliott), 1:47.47; 100 backstroke: Marcia Kim (R), 1:02.51; 100 breaststroke: Hannah Gardner (WW), 1:13.07; 400 freestyle relay: Walla Walla (Hally Ruff, Laurel Skorina, Kyra Hartley, Paige Gardner), 3:50.83.
Soccer
WALLA WALLA WOMEN 2, YAKIMA VALLEY 0: Klarissa Barajas (Kennewick) and Hannah Thompson (Hanford) scored for the Warriors in an East Region road win over the Yaks (2-3-4 East).
Sally Culig added two assists for WWCC, which remained undefeated in East Region play at 9-0 (13-0-1 overall).
WENATCHEE VALLEY WOMEN 1, COLUMBIA BASIN 0: Angel Swilley scored the game’s lone goal in the 21st minutes as the Knights held off the Hawks (3-4-2 East) in East Region play in Pasco.
CBC MEN 2, WENATCHEE VALLEY: The Hawks rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the second half to forge a tie with the Knights in East Region play.
Johnathan Mata (Grandview) scored in the 62nd minuted for CBC (5-1-1 East) to pull even with Wenatchee (2-5-1).
Israel Gonzalez (Grandview) scored the first goal for the Hawks 12 minutes into the game, and assisted on Mata’s goal.
OTHELLO 8, QUINCY 0: Emily Mendez had a hat trick and an assist, and Jazlyhn Verduzco handed out three assists as the host Huskies (4-5, 1-3) beat up on the Jackrabbits (0-9, 0-5) in CWAC play.
Giselle Vasquez scored twice and combined with Audicey Sauceda in goal to get the shutout.
