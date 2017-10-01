Cross country: Franco wins Elite race at Sunfair, Kamiakin boys nearly sweep varsity heats

Kamiakin’s Jonah Franco (center, background) gets ready to make his move on Eisenhower’s Jonas Price (left) and Bishop Kelly’s Nicholas Russell in the 3-mile Boys Elite race Saturday at Franklin Park in Yakima. Franco won the race in 15:33.61, and was one of six Braves to win their respective varsity heats to easily run away with the team title. Courtesy of Matt Rexus