Mid-Columbia roundup: Olsen’s win leads Hanford at Nike Portland XC

NIKE PORTLAND XC: Hanford’s Caleb Olsen won the Boys Division II Varsity race in 15 minutes, 33.4 seconds, and the Falcons girls placed seventh in the Division I flight Saturday at the Portland Meadows Race Track.
Grace Arnold led the Hanford girls by taking 30th in 19:31.3, and Kathryn Bushman (19:50.2, 42nd) and Kendra Keller (20:03.7, 48th) finished inside the top 50 as well in the 200-runner, 30-team field that featured some of the elite squads in the Pacific Northwest.
SOCCER
WALLA WALLA MEN 2, CBC 1: Juan Martinez scored the Warriors’ first goal in the 39th minute, and Enrique Leal (Hermiston) slotted home the eventual game-winner a couple minutes after halftime to lift host Walla Walla (7-3) to victory, ending CBC’s undefeated start to the season.
Israel Gonzalez (Grandview) got the Hawks (7-1) on the board in the 57th, with an assist from David Ramirez (Southridge), but that was all they would get.
WALLA WALLA WOMEN 4, CBC 0: Dominique Velazquez (Othello), Haley Wammock, Chelsea Marozik (Hanford) and Hannah Thompson (Hanford) got on the score sheet as the East-leading Warriors (11-0-1) earned a blowout win at home over the Hawks (4-3-2).
Paige Kubista needed to make just one save to record her sixth shutout of the season.
CONNELL 4, WAPATO 0: Aliyah Salas had a hat trick and Morgan Smith made eight saves to get the shutout in the host Eagles (6-2, 4-1 SCAC East) non-conference win.
Madison Smith also scored a goal and Alma Manzo registered an assist.
Swimming
WALLA WALLA 127, PASCO 17: Laurel Skorina won the 200 free and the 100 backstroke as the Blue Devils beat the Bulldogs on Saturday at Whitman College in an MCC meet.
Hally Ruff won the 50 free and swam legs on the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay for Wa-Hi.
Team scores: Walla Walla 127, Pasco 17; 200 medley relay: Walla Walla (Gardner, Gardner, Skorina, Ruff), 1:57.89; 200 freestyle: Laurel Skorina (WW), 2:02.55; 200 individual medley: Paige Gardner (WW) 2:28.73; 50 freestyle: Hally Ruff (WW), 25.88; 100 freestyle: Paige Gardner (WW), 56.05; 500 freestyle: Arianna Wylie (WW), 7:15.89; 200 freestyle relay: Walla Walla (Hartley, Skorina, Ruff, Gardner), 1:45.64; 100 backstroke: Laurel Skorina (WW), 1:03.85; 100 breaststroke: Kyra Hartley (WW), 1:20.50; 400 freestyle relay: Walla Walla (Yaw, Gryler, Osterman, Gardner), 4:25.53.
Volleyball
KITTITAS/THORPE 3, TRI-CITIES PREP 1: Emily Dickson had 18 kills and 30 digs, but the Jaguars fell short in their EWAC match Friday against the Coyotes.
Freshman Talia von Oelhoffen added 11 kills and three blocks for TCP.
Set scores: Kittitas/Thorpe 26-24, 25-18, 22-25, 25-23. TCP: Emily Dickson 18K, 11 pts, 4 aces, 30 digs; Talia von Oelhoffen 11K, 3B, 14 digs; Claire Dilly 16 digs; Elsie Dilly 18 digs; Nicole Carey 14 digs; Grace Kruschke 28 assts.
