Swim and dive: Kamiakin’s Winstead hits state-qualifying mark at Richland 11-Dive Meet

Kamiakin’s Abigail Winstead earned the top spot on the podium Friday with a state-qualifying score of 366.95 at the Richland 11-Dive Meet at George Prout Pool.
Richland senior Alyssa Whittington took second (356.20) and Kamiakin’s Piper Polanik rounded out the Top 3 with a score of 328.55.
KENNEWICK 77, CHIAWANA 69: Cheyenne Posey won the diving event and swam a leg of the winning 200-yard freestyle relay to lead the host Lions (2-2) to an MCC dual meet win Thursday at Serier Pool.
Samantha Schmidt (200 and 100 free) and Maycie Bissell (100 butteryfly, 100 back) each won two individual events and participated in Chiawana’s winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. Paula Franco and Kennedy Cartwright were also on both relay teams for the Riverhawks (1-2).
200 medley relay: Chiawana (Cartwright, Bissell, Schmidt, Franco) 2:27.65; 200 freestyle: Samantha Schmidt (C) 2:15.17; 200 individual medley: Caitlyn Carter (K) 3:01.33; 50 freestyle: Felicity Badeaux (K) 30.43; Diving: Cheyenne Posey (K); 100 butterfly: Maycie Bissell (C) 1:18.53; 100 freestyle: Schmidt (C) 59.52; 500 freestyle: Savannah Martin (K) 7:06.74; 200 freestyle relay: Kennewick (Posey, Burton, Ramirez, Leckelt) 2:20.48; 100 backstroke: Bissell (C) 1:18.09; 100 breaststroke: Ashley Hamilton (C) 1:30.33; 400 freestyle relay: Chiawana (Franco, Cartwright, Bissell, Schmidt) 4:40.56.
HANFORD 124, SOUTHRIDGE 146: Annie Shen won the 200 IM and 100 butteryfly, and Megan Gelston took first in the 100 backstroke and swam on the winning 200 medley and 400 free relays to lead the Falcons (4-0) to an MCC dual meet win at George Prout Pool and stay undefeated atop the conference.
Hilary Petersen led the Suns with wins in the 50 and 100 free races.
200 medley relay: Hanford (Gelston, Elliot, Burck, Burck) 2:00.94; 200 freestyle: Regan Geldmacher (H) 1:58.32; 200 individual medley: Annie Shen (H) 2:22.70; 50 freestyle: Hilary Petersen (S) 25.96; Diving: not reported; 100 butterfly: Shen (H) 1:04.77; 100 freestyle: Petersen (S) 55.64; 500 freestyle: Karma Johnson (S) 5:35.51; 200 freestyle relay: Hanford (Younkin, Geldmacher, Burck, Elliot) 1:46.10; 100 backstroke: Megan Gelston (H) 1:05.18; 100 breaststroke: Kody Younkin (H) 1:11.69; 400 freestyle relay: Hanford (Burck, Moore, Vincent, Gelston) 4:00.55.
KAMIAKIN 146, PASCO 15: Aubrey Wood won the 200 freestlye and 100 butterfly, and Delaney Wilde won the 100 breaststroke and swam legs of the winning 200 and 400 free relays as the host Braves (2-1) won every race against the Bulldogs (0-4) in the MCC dual meet at Serier Pool.
200 medley relay: Kamiakin (Lewis, Moody, Thurber, Wheland) 2:15.87; 200 freestyle: Aubrey Wood (K) 2:41.55; 200 individual medley: Natalie Badgley (K) 2:35.48; 50 freestyle: Lillian Thurber (K) 27.63; Diving: Abigail Winstead (K) 188.30; 100 butterfly: Wood (K) 1:30.87; 100 freestyle: Courtney Lewis (K) 1:06.44; 500 freestyle: Sarah Wheland (K) 6:46.10; 200 freestyle relay: Kamiakin (Westermeyer, Badgley, Wilde, Moody) 2:01.22; 100 backstroke: SaLee Westermeyer (K) 1:14.38; 100 breaststroke: Delaney Wilde (K) 1:33.47; 400 freestyle relay: Kamiakin (Benson, Wilde, McCartney, Qunell) 4:46.25.
WALLA WALLA 102, RICHLAND 68: Laurel Skorkina won three invidividual races (200 IM, 50 free, 100 butterfly) and helped the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams to lead the Blue Devils to a sweep of the Bombers (1-1) in an MCC dual meet at George Prout Pool.
Kyra Hartley won the 200 and 500 freestyles and was on the 200 medley relay for Walla Walla (2-1), and Paige Gardner took gold in the 100 free and 100 backstroke, as well as the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
200 medley relay: Walla Walla (Hartley, Gardner, Skorina, Gardner) 1:56.25; 200 freestyle: Kyra Hartley (WW) 2:04.24; 200 individual medley: Laurel Skorina (WW) 2:19.10; 50 freestyle: Skorina (WW) 2:19.10; Diving: not reported; 100 butterfly: Skorina (WW) 1:01.58; 100 freestyle: Paige Gardner (WW) 55.74; 500 freestyle: Hartley (WW) 5:28.87; 200 freestyle relay: Walla Walla (Skorina, Gordon, Corpus, Ruff) 1:48.26; 100 backstroke: Gardner (WW) 1:01.27; 100 breaststroke: Hannah Gardner (WW) 1:15.20; 400 freestyle relay: Walla Walla (Hartley, Ruff, Gardner, Gardner) 3:55.68.
