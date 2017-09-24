The Kamiakin High School boys cross country team, running in the 2016 state championship at Sun Willows in Pasco, picked up an impressive win Saturday at the Bellevue Invite.
The Kamiakin High School boys cross country team, running in the 2016 state championship at Sun Willows in Pasco, picked up an impressive win Saturday at the Bellevue Invite. Sarah Gordon Herald file
The Kamiakin High School boys cross country team, running in the 2016 state championship at Sun Willows in Pasco, picked up an impressive win Saturday at the Bellevue Invite. Sarah Gordon Herald file

High School Sports

3 Braves claim victory, Kamiakin boys run away with Bellevue Invite crown

By Dustin Brennan

dbrennan@tricityherald.com

September 24, 2017 6:06 PM

Porter Grigg (16 minutes, 3 seconds), Peyton Hill (16:40) and Cameron Gutierrez (16:52) each claimed victories in the first three varsity flights, and Jonah Franco (15:40, fourth) and Ryan Child (15:49, 6th) both finished in the top six of the premier varsity race to lead the Kamiakin High School boys cross country team to a first-place finish Saturday at the Bellevue Invite against a highly-competitive, 44-team field.

Preston Glade (16:41) and Stanford Smith (16:10) placed second in the second and third flights, respectively, and Andrew Holladay (17:09) took third in the first race, with the Nos. 7 and 8 runners.

Junior McKinzi Teeples (19:22.6, 15th in top race) and freshman Hannah Paulsen (19:44.7, 10th in Nos. 3 and 4 flight) ran the fastest races for the girls team, helping lead the Braves to a fourth-place finish against a 48-team field.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the 56th annual Pasco Invite

Highlights from the 56th annual Pasco Invite 1:02

Highlights from the 56th annual Pasco Invite
Kamiakin football team heads to state 0:41

Kamiakin football team heads to state
Five things to watch this weekend 3:27

Five things to watch this weekend

View More Video