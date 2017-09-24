3 Braves claim victory, Kamiakin boys run away with Bellevue Invite crown

Porter Grigg (16 minutes, 3 seconds), Peyton Hill (16:40) and Cameron Gutierrez (16:52) each claimed victories in the first three varsity flights, and Jonah Franco (15:40, fourth) and Ryan Child (15:49, 6th) both finished in the top six of the premier varsity race to lead the Kamiakin High School boys cross country team to a first-place finish Saturday at the Bellevue Invite against a highly-competitive, 44-team field.
Preston Glade (16:41) and Stanford Smith (16:10) placed second in the second and third flights, respectively, and Andrew Holladay (17:09) took third in the first race, with the Nos. 7 and 8 runners.
Junior McKinzi Teeples (19:22.6, 15th in top race) and freshman Hannah Paulsen (19:44.7, 10th in Nos. 3 and 4 flight) ran the fastest races for the girls team, helping lead the Braves to a fourth-place finish against a 48-team field.
Comments