Kennewick’s Geraldin Correa, College Place’s Rooks capture victory at Connell Invite

Kennewick’s star cross-country siblings were at it again Saturday as sophomore Geraldin Correa won the girls varsity race at the Connell Invite on Saturday in 19 minutes, 58.73 seconds, and junior Johan took second in the boys race, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 15:43.83.
College Place senior Kenneth Rooks beat Johan in 15:36.32 to claim gold.
Chiawana had the best team finishes among the local schools, with Alexa Neff (21:15.87, 6th) and Hailey Bullis (22:06.71, 9th) leading the Riverhawks girls to a second-place finish, and Austin Bachman (17:31.23, 9th) helping the boys into third. Pullman won both team titles.
Other top 10 finishers in the girls race included College Place’s Melia Loe (21:39.99, 7th), and Connell’s Liz Edler (21:50.70, 8th) and Galilee Poulson (22:12.34, 10th). Connell’s Nolan Chase took eighth in the boys meet in 17:03.12.
