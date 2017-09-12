Richland holds off Southridge for MCC soccer win

Richland scored three first-half goals, then had to hold off a Southridge rally in the second half for a 4-2 victory Tuesday over the host Suns in Mid-Columbia Conference play.
Ashley Tonthat, McKenna Martinez, Baylee Shewchuk and Annabel Lin all scored for the Bombers.
Grace Griffiths and Maleah Hill scored for the Suns, who also got nine saves from Aly Masterson.
HANFORD 4, PASCO 0: Marinn Nelson scored twice in the first half to help the host Falcons to a home win over the Bulldogs in MCC action.
Dani Mendoza and Fany Cossio also scored for Hanford, while Gabby Turner had seven saves in posting the shutout.
Scoring: H, Marinn Nelson 2G; Dani mendoza 1G, 1A. Saves: H, Gabby Turner 7.
OTHELLO 2, WAPATO 1: Freshman Gracie Sorenson scored her first varsity goal — and it was the game winner — as the host Huskies beat the Wolves (0-1) in SCAC action.
Ebany Guzman also scored for Othello (1-0), while Giselle Monroy had three saves.
Scoring: W, Cynthia Torres. O, Ebany Guzman, Gracie Sorenson. Shots: W 4, O 14. Saves: W, Bianca Gonzalez 10; O, Giselle Monroy 3.
CONNELL 5, NACHES 1: Zahira Barragan scored three goals, and Ana Hernandez had a goal and dished up two assists as the host Eagles beat the Rangers.
Brixie Mendoza had the lone goal for Naches.
Scoring: C, Zahira Barragan 3G, 1A; Ana Hernandez 1G, 2A; Camille Casper G. Shots: N 7; C 19. Saves: N, Torrie Hoover 9, Tanara Ziebach 5. C, Morgan Smith 6.
KIONA-BENTON 11, MABTON 0: Sophomore Ariel Loften scored six goals and handed out two assists as the Bears beat the visiting Vikings in their SCAC opener.
Ki-Be (1-0) will play at Warden on Thursday.
Scoring: Ariel Lofton 6G, 2A; Hunter Anderson 2G, 2A; Josilyn Gateley 2G. Saves: KB, Micky Ramirez 3.
WARDEN 5, WAHLUKE 1: Aubree Skone scored four goals as the Cougars (2-0) topped the Warriors in SCAC action in Mattawa.
Swimming
Paige Gardner won the 50 free and the 100 backstroke, and swam legs on the winning 200 and 400 free relays as the Blue Devils dominated the Braves in the pool at Whitman College in Walla Walla.
In the other meet at Whitman, Chiawana topped Pasco in the first meet for either team in school history.
Hannah Johnson won the 50 free and swam a leg on the Riverhawks’ 200 free relay.
Team scores: Walla Walla 114, Kamiakin 55; 200 medley relay: WW (Laurel Skorina, Hannah Gardner, Hannah Gordon, Paige Gardner), 2:00.29; 200 freestyle: Kyra Hartley (WW), 2:06.52; 200 individual medley: Laural Skorina (WW), 2:17.32; 50 freestyle: Paige Gardner (WW), 25.08; 100 butterfly: Laurel Skorina (WW), 1:02.78; 100 freestyle: Hally Ruff (WW), 55.56; 500 freestyle: Hallee Yaw (WW), 6:09.39; 200 freestyle relay: WW (Kyra Hartley, Hannah Gordon, Hannah Gardner, Hally Ruff), 1:50.38; 100 backstroke: Paige Gardner (WW), 1:02.60; 100 breaststroke: Hannah Gardner (WW), 1:15.41; 400 freestyle relay: WW (Hally Ruff, Laurel Skorina, Kyra Hartley, Paige Gardner), 3:53.28.
Team scores: Chiawana 74, Pasco 42; 200 medley relay: Chiawana (Kenedy Cartwright, Ashley Hamilton, Samantha Schmidt, Maycie Bissell, 2:26.21; 200 individual medley: Daniela Taboada (P), 3:26.92; 50 freestyle: Hannah Johnson (C), 40.93; 100 butterfly: Maycie (C), 1:16.59; 100 freestyle: Kenedy Cartwright (C), 1:14.88; 500 freestyle: Samantha Schmidt (C), 6:10.38; 200 freestyle relay: Chiawana (Hannah Johnson, Kenedy Cartwright, Maycie Bissell, Samantha Schmidt), 2;14.39; 100 backstroke: Stephanie Cervantes (P), 2:23.63; 100 breaststroke: Ashley Hamilton (C), 1:36.11; 400 freestyle relay: Chiawana (Crystal Torres, Kenedy Cartwright, Maycie Bissell, Samantha Schmidt), 5:02.28.
