One of the Bombers’ best: Underwood repeats as area’s top boys golfer

twitter email Carl Underwood had about as good of a junior season as he could have asked for. He was the MCC points champion and won his second straight district title, then went on to win the Class 4A state championship at Meadow Springs, Richland's home course. Now a senior, he leads the conference in points through three pods, and seems on track to repeat the success he had a year ago. dbrennan@tricityherald.com

