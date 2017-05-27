State track: Riner sets meet record, wins 1A javelin for Connell

Ashton Riner’s record-setting performance in the girls javelin highlighted a big day for SCAC East athletes Saturday at the 1A state track and field meet at Eastern Washington University’s Roos Field in Cheney.
The Connell senior and BYU commit uncorked a throw of 153 feet, 9 inches on her first attempt, shattering the previous 1A state meet record by more than a foot and bettering the rest of Saturday’s field by more than seven feet.
Riner was joined on the podium by several familiar faces. River View’s Morgan Munson placed fifth at 120-1, and Columbia-Burbank’s Michelle Maine was eight at 122-11.
Meanwhile, College Place’s Kenneth Rooks won the boys 1,600 meters, finishing in 4 minutes, 15.97 seconds. He crossed the line four seconds ahead of second place, defending champ Tibebu Proctor of Northwest.
Rooks nearly netted a second gold medal, placing second in the 800 meters by just three-hundredths of a second. His time of 1:53.92 was nearly enough to catch King’s Matt Jackson. Third place was a full two seconds further back.
Connell’s Seer Deins finished second in the boys shot, following up Friday’s second-place finish in the discus. Deins’ best throw of 53-2 3/4 came on his second attempt, followed by three straight scratches. Kiona-Benton’s Armando Reyes placed eighth (48-2).
The Eagles placed second in the boys 4x400 relay, with Salvador Araiza, Steven Kroontje, Tariq Francois and Caleb Price finishing in 3:24.84, less than half a second off the winners. College Place finished eighth in the event. Price also placed fourth in the 400 (50.52).
Connell finished fourth in the boys team standings.
Jade Chamberlin, Halli Whitby, Riner and Alma Manzo placed third for Connell in the girls 4x100 relay. Whitby, Riner and Manzo also ran with Krislyn Freeman on the seventh-place 4x200 team. River View’s Aaliya Anderson, Danielle Gore, Munson and Teresa Rojas placed seventh and sixth in the two events.
Royal’s Maggie Day placed third in the 100 hurdles (15.56) and sixth in the triple jump (35-3).
BOYS
400: 4, Caleb Price (Con) 50.52. 800: 2, Kenneth Rooks (CP) 1:53.92. 1,600: 1. Kenneth Rooks (CP) 4:15.97. 110H: 7, Arturo Villa (Roy) 16.42. 300H: 6, Arturo Villa (Roy) 41.42. 4x400 relay: 2, Connell (Salvador Araiza, Steven Kroontje, Tariq Francois, Caleb Price) 3:24.84; 8, College Place (Bakari Bakari, Cameron Linstrom, Cameron Marshall, Kenneth Brooks) 3:35.95. Shot: 2, Seer Deins (Con) 53-2.75; 8, Armando Reyes (KB) 48-2. HJ: 7, Steven Kroontje (Con) 6-0; 8, Tony Avalos (Wah) 6-0.
GIRLS
100: 5, Alma Manzo (Con) 12.82. 400: 5, Noelia Juarez (Roy) 59.21. 100H: 3, Maggie Day (Roy) 15.56. 4x100 relay: 3, Connell (Jade Chamberlin, Halli Whitby, Ashton Riner, Alma Manxo) 50..44; 7, River View (Aaliya Anderson, Danielle Gore, Morgan Munson, Teresa Rojas) 51:00. 4x200 relay: 6, River View (Aaliya Anderson, Teresa Rojas, Danielle Gore, Morgan Munson) 1:47.61; 7, Connell (Halli Whitby, Krislyn Freeman, Ashton Riner, Alma Manzo) 1:47.67. 4x400 relay: 5, Royal (Gracelynn Miller, Abigail Delay, Kay Lester, Noelia Juarez) 4:08.01. Discus: 6, Halli Whitby (Con) 107-1. Jav: 1, Ashton Riner (Con) 153-9; 5, Morgan Munson (RV) 129-1; 8, Michelle Maine (C-B) 122-11. TJ: 6, Maggie Delay (Roy) 35-3.
CLASS 1B: Waitsburg’s Emily Adams turned in an incredible performance, sweeping all three distance events and notching a couple state records.
Adams won the 3,200 meters in 11:28.51 to set a 1B state meet record by more than 14 seconds. She finished more than a minute ahead of second place.
She also collected gold in the 800 meters (2:20.16, another meet record) and placed third in the girls triple jump (33-0) in a rare pairing of distance and jumping events.
All that after winning the 1,600 meters during Thursday’s session (5:20.32). The 36 points she collected individually placed her fifth in the team race.
On the boys side, Landon Callas won the 300 hurdles in 39.85 seconds, also a meet record. He also placed fifth in the 110 hurdles and seventh in the 100 meters, and ran on the seventh-place 4x400 relay.
BOYS
100: 7, Landon Callas (Wait) 11.98. 110H: 5, Callas (Wait) 16.79. 300H: Callas (Wait) 39.85. 4x400 relay: 7, Waitsburg (Andre Potts, TJ Morrison, Joe Leamy, Callas) 3:45.81.
GIRLS
800: 1, Emily Adams (Wait) 2:20.16. 3,200: 1, Adams (Wait) 11:28.51. TJ: 3, Adams (Wait) 33-0.
