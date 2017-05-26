Mid-Columbia athletes put up top marks at state

Gold medals eluded Mid-Columbia athletes Friday during Day 2 of the 2A/3A/4A state track and field championships at Mount Tahoma Stadium, but there still was plenty to celebrate.
Walla Walla’s Mitchell Jacobson finished second in the 4A high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 7 inches, and Kamiakin’s Allison Stapleton picked up her second consecutive silver medal in the 3A triple jump with a mark of 37-3 1/4.
Add in Hanford’s Nyenuchi Okemgbo’s silver medal in the 100 hurdles, and a slew of athletes heading into Saturday’s finals, and there was more than sun shining in Tacoma.
Jacobson was in a battle with Tyler Cronk of Kentridge in the high jump. They were the last two standing after everyone else went out at 6-5.
Both competitors cleared 6-7, then went to 6-9. Cronk cleared the bar, but Jacobson, on his final attempt, hit the stanchion with his right hand and clipping the bar.
“I thought I had that last one, but that happens even to the best.” Jacobson said. “It was a friendly competition. It was fun today.”
Cronk, who missed out on state last year by placing eighth at district, tried to go 6-11, but said he didn’t have it in his legs.
“I was shaking,” he said. “This was my first time here and it was a little overwhelming. I love jumping against good competition. I like the intensity.”
While Stapleton was pleased with second place, it also was disappointing because she jumped more than 38 feet the past two weeks.
“I thought I would be more upset because I knew what I could do,” she said. “But it’s my last high school meet and I’m enjoying it. A lot of these girls I see every year, so I knew what I was up against.”
Okemgbo, running in Lane 1 after a disappointing prelim race Thursday, clocked a time of 14.32.
The Hanford sophomore took a tumble right before her prelim race, scraping her elbow, knees and hurting her foot. She made it into the finals, but did not get a prime lane.
In the 3A girls hurdles, Southridge’s Hailey Reiboldt finished sixth in a time of 15.48. She was right with the leaders until the last 40 meters.
“About the fifth or sixth hurdle, they started slowly pulling away,” said Reiboldt, who was running in her first state meet. “This is a crazy feeling. These are the top athletes in the state.”
Reiboldt said the worst part was after Thursday’s prelims, waiting to see if she made the final cut.
“That was a nail biter,” she said. “That was insane.”
In the boys 3A 110 hurdles, Southridge’s Ethan Ellsworth also was sixth in a time of 15.09.
In the girls 4A shot put, Skylar Druffle of Walla Walla was fifth with a throw of 122-11, while in the girls 3A javelin, Kamiakin’s Sam Westermeyer was fourth with a toss of 122-6.
The 2A boys triple jump saw Grandview’s Gunner Chronis leap 41-10 to place seventh, while in the 2A boys javelin, Nate Brown of Prosser was seventh with a toss of 172-7. The top five throwers all went over 180 feet.
Moving on
Hanford’s Joe Gauthier advanced to Saturday’s finals in the boys 4A 100 and 200 and with the Falcons’ 4x100 relay.
Gauthier placed second in his 100 prelim heat, easing up toward the end, but still clocking a 10.82.
In the 200, runners were placed in lanes according to their regional times, and with Gauthier doing just enough to win last week, found himself in Lane 7. He ran a 21.58 and easily made the finals.
In the 4x100 relay, the Falcons were in sixth place when Gauthier took the baton from Alex Izquierdo. Gauthier picked off every runner in front of him to finish first in the heat at 42.93. They have the third-best time going into the finals.
“I’m happy with our time,” Gauthier said. “It will be a good race tomorrow.”
The Kamikain girls also won their 4x100 prelim race, and have the second-best time going into Saturday’s final at 49.27.
In the 300 hurdles, Chiawana’s Germain Barnes and Hanford’s Lele Williams and Okemgbo earned spots in the 4A finals.
Barnes, who false-started in the 110 prelims Thursday, ran a clean race, turning in a 39.28.
“It’s fine,” Barnes said of his time. “I hope to go faster. I stuttered on almost every hurdle.”
Williams turned in a 44.38 in her heat, and Okemgbo a 44.97 in winning her heat.
In the 3A girls 300, Britney Donais of Kamiakin reached the finals with a time of 46.04, while Othello’s Brissia Valenciano ran a 47.94 to grab the last spot into the 2A finals.
Kennewick sophomore Johan Correa won his heat in the 3A 800 prelims in a time of 1:57.52, and has the third-fastest time going into the finals.
“I ran hard enough to make the finals,” Correa said. “It was fun. Running against these guys makes me feel faster.”
Southridge’s Brooke Hansen made the finals of the girls 3A 800, turning in a time of 2:19.24.
A big surprise came in the 2A boys 400 meters, where Prosser’s Skylar Gray ran a personal best 50.97 to win his heat and ease into the finals.
Gray won district two weeks ago, but was fourth coming out of regionals.
“I’m shocked,” Gray said. “I didn’t think I had it in me. I was behind until about the 200 corner — then I knew I had the juice to win it.”
In the girls 3A 400, Kamiakin’s Mirannda Shulman (59.01) and Kennewick’s Geraldin Correa-Cambino (59.40) made the finals.
Trail of tears
The Chiawana boys 4x100 relay team, which had the fastest time (42.24 seconds) in the state coming into the meet, finished 10th in the prelims with a time of 43.03 and did not make Saturday’s finals.
▪ Richland’s Tyler Kurtz, who won the 4A regional title last week in a time of 49.63, failed to make the finals after clocking a 50.85 and finishing one spot out.
▪ Kamiakin’s Katherine Petsch ran her fourth-best time of the year in the 100-meter prelims (12.47), but she still finished one spot out the finals.
Thursday’s results
Kennewick’s Monica Kaylor went 5-4 to finish second in the 3A girls high jump.
Other Thursday placers in 3A/4A events: Walla Walla’s Emma Wenzel sixth in the 4A girls javelin (126 feet, 5 inches); Kamiakin’s Brayden Freitag seventh in the 3A boys pole vault; Kennewick’s Ronny Loomis seventh in the boys 3A javelin; Kamiakin’s Jonah Franco eighth in 3A boys 1,600 (4:21.76).
In the 2A ranks, Grandview’s Chronis placed third in the boys triple jump (21-11 3/4).
Breaking records
Shadle Park’s Jakobe’ Ford broke his own state record in the boys 3A high jump, clearing 7-2 1/2 on his third attempt. He cleared 7-1 last year to set that record.
