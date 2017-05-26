Live updates: News and notes from Friday’s state events

It’s the start of a busy weekend for high school sports, with events planned from Spokane to Seattle, and many stops in between. Here’s a look at what’s happening to area athletes and teams as they compete all around the state. Scroll down for boxes from Richland softball’s first two games and Walla Walla’s opener.
Here’s some info on Richland and Walla Walla softball’s day so far:
Softball
RICHLAND SPLITS: Brandi Andrews threw a two-hit shutout, and the Bombers hung eight runs on the board in the seventh inning to finally put away Auburn-Riverside 11-0 in a loser-out game at the 4A state tournament in Spokane.
Richland, which lost to Camas 9-7 to start the day, plays again at 6 p.m.
In their first game of the day, the Bombers got plenty of offense late in the game, including Brandi Andrews’ fifth-inning grand slam that pulled Richland to within 6-5.
Sydney Perryman doubled and scored on Miranda Camacho’s single in the bottom of the seventh, and Camacho later scored on Kaylie Northrop’s hit. But the rally came up short.
Richland
001
200
8
—
11
10
0
Auburn-Riverside
000
000
0
—
0
2
5
Highlights: R, Brandi Andrews 7IP-2H-0R-2BB-7K; Miranda Camacho 2B, RBI; Amanda Brown 2 RBI; Clarissa Lopez 4x4, RBI; Aspyn Johnson 2 RBI..
Camas
110
222
1
—
9
12
0
Richland
001
040
2
—
7
9
4
Highlights: R, Sydney Perryman 2B, 2R; Brandi Andrews 2x4, HR, 4 RBI; Miranda Camacho 3x4, RBI.
WALLA WALLA WINS OPENER: The Blues Devils rallied for a pair of runs in the fifth, and pitcher Kamryn Coleman threw blanks over the final four innings after surviving some early trouble in the first-round game in Spokane.
Wa-Hi faced Inglemoor in the second round Friday afternoon.
The scored was tied heading into the bottom of the fifth when Emma Sweet drew a one-out walk, stole second, moved up on Josie Sweet’s single and scored on a error. One out later, Selina Atkinson singled to left to score Josie Sweet.
South Kitsap
112
000
0
—
4
9
4
Walla Walla
121
020
x
—
6
8
3
Highlights: WW, Kamryn Coleman 7IP-9H-4R-1ER-4BB-2K; Lauren Hoe 2x4, 2B; Josie Sweet 2x3, 2R.
Comments