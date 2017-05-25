Kennewick’s Kaylor 3rd in 3A high jump, highlights Day 1 of state track

There was a light schedule Thursday for Day 1 of the 2A/3A/4A track and field state championships at Mt. Tahoma High School in Tacoma, but that didn’t stop at least one area competitor from scoring a big medal.
Kennewick’s Monica Kaylor finished second in the 3A girls high jump at 5 feet, 4 inches. Garfield’s Iman Brown won the event at 5-8 3/4.
Perhabs the biggest area news of the first day came in a prelim, as Chiawana’s Germain Barnes — one of the top hurdlers in the state — was disqualified on a false start in the 4A boys 110 hurdles.
Other Thursday placers in 3A/4A events: Walla Walla’s Emma Wenzel sixth in the 4A girls javelin (126 feet, 5 inches); Kamiakin’s Brayden Freitag seventh in the 3A boys pole vault; and Kennewick’s Ronny Loomis seventh in the boys 3A javelin.
Several events had yet to be posted Thursday night, inlcuding the 3A boys long jump (Kennewick’s Keyshawn Owens made the finals) and 3A boys 1,600 (Kamiakin’s Jonah Franco won the regional title last weekend).
In the 2A ranks, Grandview’s Gunner Chronis placed third in the boys triple jump (21-11 3/4).
The 2A girls discus did not have final results, with Grandview’s Vanessa Caballero qualified for the first flight.
CLASS 4A
At Tacoma
GIRLS
Jav: 6, Emma Wenzel (WW) 126-5.
CLASS 3A
At Tacoma
BOYS
Jav: 7, Ronny Loomis (Ken) 150-0. PV: 7, Brayden Freitag (Kam) 13-6.
GIRLS
HJ: 2, Monica Kaylor (Ken) 5-4.
CLASS 2A
At Tacoma
BOYS
LJ: 3, Gunner Chronis (Gvw) 21-11.75.
1B/2B/1A IN CHENEY: Waitsburg senior Emily Adams won the 1B girls 1,600 meters in 5:20.32, more than 14 seconds ahead of the next competitor.
The small schools had a light schedule Thursday, with two busy days ahead.
CLASS 2B
At Cheney
BOYS
3,200: 3, Daniel Ness (DeS) 9:50.47.
CLASS 1B
At Cheney
BOYS
3,200: 6, Michael Gannon (Bkl) 10:51.84.
GIRLS
1,600: 1. Emily Adams (Waits) 5:20.32. PV: t-5, Kira Harvey (Bkl) 8-0.
