Local talent hits the court for state tennis

Quinci Fisher turned 16 years old on Tuesday.
The Richland High sophomore said driving to school for the first time by herself was a bit more scary than what she will face at the 4A state tennis tournament is weekend.
“This will be a fun week,” she said.
Fisher, who placed fifth in doubles last year with Chelsea Li, will face McKenzie Schreiner of Union in her first match at Columbia Basin Racquet Club on Friday.
“We both decided to play singles this year,” said Fisher, who finished second at the regional tournament to advance to state. “Doubles is a lot of fun, you have someone to talk to. But I like singles. It is independent and rewarding.”
The 4A tournament will have boys and girls singles matches at CBRC, while all doubles matches will be played at Hanford High School.
Fisher cruised through the Mid-Columbia Conference season with a 7-0 record in singles. She said playing at state last year, as well as playing in USTA events and against her older brother Zach has helped prepare her for what lies ahead.
“I am familiar with a lot of the girls,” Fisher said. “I play with Zach a lot. He had helped me throughout my tennis career and passed on what he’s learned through his college career (at University of Montana).”
Fisher will rely on her ground strokes as well as her forehand and backhand as she battles at state.
“My serve is pretty decent,” she said. “But it is off and on. It’s not consistent.”
The Mid-Columbia has a small contingent at state this year, with Fisher the only 4A girl player to qualify.
In boys singles, Will Thompson of Hanford will take on Jonathan Carlson of Curtis in his opening match. In doubles, Nathan Lipton and Evan Gray of Richland will meet up against Jake Kim and Taesan Nguyen of Todd Beamer.
3A
Kamiakin’s Tan Nguyen has appreciated the sport of tennis since he was 12 years old, but growing up in Vietnam, he did not have the opportunity to play.
Nguyen and his older brother Minh moved to Kennewick last April and are living with their aunt and uncle.
They came to the United States from Cantho, Vietnam, for a better life and more opportunities — tennis was a bonus.
Nguyen, who went 2-5 in MCC play, worked his way through districts and regionals to earn a trip to the 3A state tournament.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Nguyen said of qualifying for state. “I’m a little bit nervous.”
Nguyen will play Blake Wilcox of Stadium, while Daniel Cancado of Southridge will take on Irvin Yi of Gig Harbor on Friday morning at Tri-City Court Club, host of the boys and girls singles matches.
Doubles matches, except for the finals, will be played at Kamiakin High School. Kennewick’s Robbie Fiocchi and Nathan Webster will play Josh Kim and Sam So of Mountain View.
Nguyen has only been playing tennis since last summer, working with Tim Thomas.
“He has really developed a lot throughout the year,” Kamiakin coach Jeff Van Eaton said. “He has developed patience and how to develop the point. He has a good topspin on his forehand and his serve is consistent. He doesn’t double fault.”
And, he’s happy to playing at TCCC. He doesn’t like to play in the wind.
2A
Zoee Roylance doesn’t play club tennis, nor does she play year around. But the Othello senior has been hard to beat this season.
The only player Roylance has lost to this spring is Selah sensation Mary-Francis Ballew.
“That Selah girl is a very good player,” Othello coach Robert Pruneda said. “She is a club girl. .I’m proud to say that Zoee first picked up a racquet in the eighth grade and we have molded her into what she is now. I have people asking what club she belongs to and I say Lions Park (in Othello).”
Roylance has won three consecutive CWAC league titles, two at doubles with Kylee Hawley, and this year at singles.
Roylance and Hawley went to state last year in doubles, finishing 0-2.
“Both of them went to the Tri-Cities and hit a little bit there, but to go to the next level, you have to commit yourself,” Pruneda said. “They learned a lot from the pros, and they have been complimentary of their play.”
Roylance will open play at state against Danya Wallis of North Kitsap on Friday at the Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle.
In the boys tournament, Othello’s Collin Freeman and Kyler Villarreal make a return trip to state where they finished 1-2 last year. They open up against Darren Ma and William Zhang of Sehome.
Othello’s Tanaya Anderson and Katie Walker also qualified, grabbing the final spot to state in girls double by placing third. They will play Ellie Corwin and Hannah Jeffries of Centralia.
1A
Colin Poe and partner James Colclasure of Connell will take on Andrew Jauhiainen and Connor Cremers of St. George’s in their first match Friday at the Yakima Tennis Club.
The Eagles are the only SCAC players to qualify for state.
