State golf: Richland’s Robertson second in 4A girls field

Early results from Tuesday’s first-round action at the state golf tournaments:
Note: The top 40 finishers advance to Wednesday’s round (top 20 in 1B/2B boys and 1B/2B/1A girls).
Class 4A boys (at Liberty Lake GC (par 70) in Liberty Lake): Richland’s Carl Underwood, the defending state champion, shot 1-over 71 and is tied for ninth, five strokes back of the early leader, Riley Killip of Olympia. MCC district champion Alex Johanson of Walla Walla opened with a 75, and Hanford’s Gabe Cach shot 77, both under the current cut of 78 with the day’s round still finishing. The top-seeded golfers teed off the earliest, so chances are good to make the cut.
Hanford’s Jackson Creer (91) will miss the cut, and Chiawana’s Clayton Whitby has yet to post a score.
4A girls (at MeadowWood GC (par 72) in Liberty Lake): Richland’s Macy Robertson is in title contention, shooting a 1-under 71 to finish a stroke back of Davis’ Cassie Kim and two up on Kennedy Catholic’s Alyssa Nguyen. Bombers teammate Breanna Watts also is poised to make the cut, tied with a large group in 19th with an 81, though most of the field has yet to be posted.
Pasco’s Maylie Martinez and Walla Walla’s Brooke Cramer, Allison Wanichek and Michaela Morris had yet to post.
3A boys (at Columbia Point GC (par 72) in Richland): Kamiakin’s McGwire Hanson shot a 3-under 69 and is tied for third, a shot back of co-leaders Quinton Borseth of Stanwood and Connor Golembeski or Redmond. Eleven players scored under par with some of the field still on the course. Fellow Brave Bolton Dauenhauer was tied for 17th at 74, and Tommy Beason was tied for 34 at 79.
Parker Morgan of Kamiakin and Riley White of Southridge have yet to post.
3A girls (at Canyon Lakes GC (par 72) in Kennewick): Southridge’s Samantha Hui (2-over 74, third) and Kamiakin’s Alexa Clark (77, tied for fifth) are among the leaders, though Central Kitsap’s Brittany Kwon shot 66 and has a three-stroke lead.
Kamiakin’s Ashley Fulmer, Grace Wilber and Torey Getz have yet to post.
2A boys (at Creek at Qualchan GC (par 72) in Spokane): With less than half the field posted, Othello’s Patrick Azevedo is tied for the lead, his 1-over 73 matching Chase McIntosh of Liberty (Issaquah).
Othello’s Ben Garza, Grandview’s Rocco Parrish and Prosser’s Cameron Savage have yet to post.
2B/1B boys (at Horn Rapids GC (par 72) in Richland): No results have been posted, with Tri-Cities Prep’s Teddy Moore in the field.
1B/2B/1A girls (at Horn Rapids GC (par 72) in Richland): Tri-Cities Prep’s Ally Moore and Selam Coffey have yet to post.
