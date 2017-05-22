State slate tees up Tuesday in Tri-Cities

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:33 Alexa Clark looks to add to her trophy case Pause 1:02 Highlights from the 56th annual Pasco Invite 0:17 Kennewick police find water pipe break 0:50 Trump joins in traditional Saudi dance 0:53 Chaos after explosions at Ariana Grande concert 2:26 Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse 3:08 Military multipliers of death in World War I 0:55 Donald Sorenson's Vintage Tri-Cities 1:16 Hanford Nuclear Reservation tunnel collapse press conference 0:43 3A State Baseball Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Kamiakin senior golfer Alexa Clark has won the past two district championships and has recorded back-to-back third place finishes at the state tournament. Two regular season MCC events remain, and Clark seems to be peaking at the right time with wins at the Eleen Northcutt Invite and Canyon Lakes Invite in the past week.

