State slate tees up Tuesday in Tri-Cities

The high school spring sports state week tees off Tuesday with the start of the two-day state golf tournaments in the Tri-Cities and Spokane.
The Class 3A boys hit the course at 7:30 a.m. at Columbia Point in Richland, while the girls take over Canyon Lakes in Kennewick. And those tournaments will include some of the top local contenders for state hardware.
On the girls side, Kamiakin’s Alexa Clark and Southridge’s Samantha Hui should be near the top of the leaderboard, especially playing on familiar greens. Another Kamiakin shooter, McGwire Hanson, ranks as one of the top boys, though it wouldn’t be surprising to see Braves teammates Tommy Beason or Bolton Dauenhauer make a good run.
The Kamiakin boys and girls have full teams of four in the field. The top 40 players from the first day (top 20 for 1B/2B boys and 1B/2B/1A girls) advance to the second round.
The 1A boys are at Sun Willows in Pasco, and the 1B/2B boys and 1B/2B/1A girls are all at Horn Rapids in Richland.
The 4A tournaments are in Spokane: the boys at Liberty Lake and the girls at Meadowwood.
Richland’s Carl Underwood, the defending 4A state champ, is of course a threat, but Walla Walla’s Alex Johanson is coming off a terrific district showing and also could show up on the leaderboard.
Richland’s Macy Robertson has a shot to make some noise in the girls tourney.
The 2A boys are at Qualchan and the girls at Indian Canyon.
Comments