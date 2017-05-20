Hanford’s Joe Gauthier takes 4A regional sprint titles

It’s settled. The fastest man in Eastern Washington on Saturday was Hanford High senior Joe Gauthier.
Gauthier turned in a time of 10.99 seconds to win the 100-meter title at the 4A regional track and field meet at Fran Rish Stadium in Richland.
He was two strides ahead of Chiawana’s Germain Barnes (11.37).
“I was trying to run as hard as I could, but there’s this dang head wind,” Gauthier said.
Gauthier, who signed to run track at Eastern Washington University earlier in the week, has stayed one step ahead of Barnes all weekend, nipping his rival at the finish line in the 4x100 relay on Friday for second place.
“It’s not going to happen,” Gauthier said of getting beat. “Especially at state. I just have to stay focused for next week.”
Gauthier finished the regional meet Saturday with his second gold medal, winning the 200 meters in a time 22.51.
Barnes also was second in his premier event, the 110 hurdles. He clocked a 14.46, just behind Joseph Heitman of Mead (14.44).
Barnes righted the ship in the 300 hurdles, winning gold in a personal best time of 38.84, getting a little revenge on Heitman, who was second (39.90). Barnes took over the school record in the event, which was held by Roman Ruiz (38.87).
The top two in each event advance to state, unless athletes meet the state qualifying times or distances.
Hanford’s Nyenuchi Okemgbo cruised to the 100 hurdle title, holding off Zella Conley of Mead.
The two were hurdle for hurdle with each other until the last hurdle, when Okemgbo cleared first and broke for the finish line in a time of 14.66. Conley clocked a 15.16, while Richland’s Allicia Chalmers was third (15.77).
While she was happy to finish first, Okemgbo was more excited about her long jump performance on Friday, where she finished fourth.
“I’m more happy with yesterday,” she said. “I went 17-8 1/2 on my first jump. It was a PR by 14 inches and I qualified for state.”
As for the hurdles, Okemgbo and Conley have developed a friendly rivalry since meeting at regionals last year. They both competed in the Junior Olympics last summer, and ran against each other at the Richland Jamboree in March and the Pasco Invite in April, with Conley winning both times.
Conley is the only one to beat Okemgbo this season.
“State will be fun,” Okemgbo said.
Okemgbo also won the 300 hurdles in a personal best time of 44.84, finishing just in front of teammate Lele Williams (45.20).
Williams also was second in the 200 meters (26.48), and ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay team with Okemgbo, Rachel Schmidt and Amanda Fraga. The Falcons ran a 3:59.28, obliterating the school record of 4:04.44, set in 2014.
Fraga also finished second in the 400 meters in a time of 59.75, and Kara Shibley placed fourth in the discus (116-5).
The girls 100-meter final belonged to Lewis and Clark. Anna Rodgers won in a time of 12.67, while teammate Emily Greene was second (12.78). Pasco Jaidyn Alexander was third (12.93).
Richland’s Brigham Whitby punched his ticket to state with a second-place finish in the shot put with a mark of 53 feet, 7 inches.
Joining Whitby at state will be Tyler Kurtz, who won the 400 meters in a personal best time of 49.63, and the 4x400 relay team, which finished second.
It’s Whitby’s first trip to state. Last year, he scratched all three throws at district and missed out on regionals.
“I’ve improved a lot since last year,” he said. “I’m enjoying it more and getting the fundamentals down. I feel pretty good about it.”
Chiawana’s Dominic Lee won the triple jump (44-5 1/2) and was second in the long jump (21-9), while Kolei O’Reilly was second in the discus (144-0).
Walla Walla’s Mitchell Jacobson won the high jump with a leap of 6-6, and was second in the triple jump at 44-7 1/2.
For the Walla Walla girls, Hally Ruff cleared 11 feet to win the pole vault, Emma Wenzel topped the javelin field with a PR toss of 137-2, and Skylar Druffel was second in discus (121-7).
At Fran Rish Stadium, Richland
BOYS
100: 1, Joseph Gauthier (Han) 10.99; 2, Germain Barnes (Chi) 11.37. 200: Gauthier (Han) 22.51; 2, Robert Tensley (Fer) 23.21. 400: 1, Tyler Kurtz (Rich) 49.63; 2, Jake Hallesy (LC) 50.56. 800: 1, Preston O’Neil (Fer) 1:57.78; 2, Kris Braunberger (GP) 1:58.15. 1,600: 1, Amir Ado (Fer) 4:18.29; 2, Riley Moore (Rich) 4:19.80. 3,200: 1, Ado (Fer) 9:14.37; 2, Gabe Romney (CV) 9:18.80. 110H: Joseph Heitman (Md) 14.44; 2, Barnes (Chi) 14.46. 300H: 1, Barnes (Chi) 38.84; 2, Heitman (Md) 39.90. 4x100 relay: 1, Mead 42.58; 2, Hanford (Mateo Valadez, Beau Franklin, Alex Izquierdo, Joseph Gauthier) 42.79. 4x400 relay: 1, Ferris 3:23..35; 2, Richland (Benjamin Stanfield, Braden Powell, Tyler Kurtz, Cody Kjarmo) 3:24.26. Shot: 1, Bryce Bryant (LC) 55-4.75; 2, Brigham Whitby (Rich) 53-7.25. Discus: Ryan Terriff (CV) 149-6; 2, Kolei O’Reilly (Chi) 144-0. Jav: 1, Josh Farr (Md) 194-0; 2, Erik Fitzgerald (CV) 192-2. HJ: 1, Mitchell Jacobson (WW) 6-6; 2, Tyler Bourn (GP) 6-4. PV: 1, Clay Somes (Fer) 15-0; 2, William Harshaw-McDonald (Rich) 13-10. LJ: 1, Heitman (Md) 23-6; 2, Dominic Lee (Chi) 21-9. TJ: 1, Lee (Chi) 46-5.5; 2, Jacobson (WW) 44-7.5.
GIRLS
100: Anna Rodgers (LC) 12.67; 2, Emily Greene (LC) 12.78. 200: 1, Greene (LC) 26.12; 2, Lele Williams (Han) 26.48. 400: 1, Anna Pecha (CV) 59.40; 2, Amanda Fraga (Han) 59.75. 800: 1, Anna Fomin (CV) 2:16.30; 2, Pecha (CV) 2:16.88. 1,600: 1, Kearan Nelson (CV) 4:59.80; 2, Katie Thronson (LC) 5:00.97. 3,200: 1, Kearan Nelson (CV) 10:32.91; 2, Thronson (LC) 10:40.96. 100H: 1, Nyenuchi Okemgbo (Han) 14.66; 2, Zella Conley (Md) 15.16. 300H: 1, Okemgbo (Han) 44..84; 2, Williams (Han) 45.20. 4x100 relay: 1, Lewis and Clark 47.75; 2, Ferris 49.20. 4x200 relay: 1, Lewis and Clark 1:43.02; 2, Central Valley 1:43.56. 4x400 relay: 1, Hanford (Okemgbo, Rachel Schmidt, Fraga, Williams) 3:59.28. Shot: 1, Kara Shibley (Han) 41-7.5; 2, Samara Nelson (CV) 40-4.75. Discus: 1, Liz Gaffney (Md) 124-2; 2, Skylar Druffel (WW) 121-7. Jav: 1, Emma Wenzel (WW) 137-2; 2, Sierra Brady (CV) 125-10. HJ: 1, Amanda Chan (Md) 5-4; 2, Hailey Christopher (CV) 5-4. PV: 1, Hally Ruff (WW) 11-0; 2, Jessica Harpel (Fer) 11-0. LJ: 1, Rodgers (LC) 19-1.25; 2, Maya Lebar (LC) 18-1.25. TJ: 1, Lebar (LC) 36-10.75; 2, Madi VonBrethorst (Fer) 36-6.75.
