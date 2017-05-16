Mid-Columbia roundup: Wa-Hi’s Alex Johanson wins 4A district golf title

Walla Walla’s Alex Johanson shot a 75 on the heels of his first-round 2-under-par 70 to win the 4A boys district golf title Tuesday at Walla Walla Country Club.
Johanson, Richland’s Carl Underwood, the defending 4A state champion, and Hanford’s Gabe Cach all qualified for next week’s state tournament at Liberty Lake in Spokane.
The next six golfers — Braydon Hogg of Richland, Jackson Creer of Hanford, Peter Aguilar of Walla Walla, Jaden Perdue of Pasco and Chiawana’s David Manthei and Clayton Whitby qualified for a regional playoff against six golfers from the Greater Spokane League on Thursday at Horn Rapids. Tee time is 1:15 p.m.
The top six golfers from the group of 12 will advance to state.
Whitby and teammate Quentin Mattson tied with a 167, but Whitby won a one-hole playoff in a downpour to advance.
The Blue Devils won the team title with 57 points, followed by Richland (51), which won the regular-season title.
Underwood, who shot a 76 on Day 1 at Sun Willows Golf Course, rebounded with a 73 on Tuesday to earn an automatic spot to state with a two-day 149, four strokes behind Johanson.
Cach had a 75 for the first round, but a 78 on Day 2 gave him a two-day total of 153.
At Walla Walla Country Club — par 72
Team scores: Walla Walla 57, Richland 51, Hanford 40, Chiawana 32, Pasco 13.
Automatic state qualifiers: Alex Johanson, Walla Walla; Carl Underwood, Richland; Gabe Cach, Hanford.
Walla Walla: Alex Johanson 70-75 — 145; Peter Aguilar 75-86 — 161; Ely Kimball 83-86 — 169; Trevor Swanson 84-88 — 172.
Richland: Carl Underwood 76-73 — 149; Braydon Hogg 73-83 — 156; Shane Amidan 85-84 — 169; Cameron Bates 85-95 — 180.
Hanford: Gabe Cach 75-78 — 153; Jackson Creer 76-82 — 158; Ryan Stewart 87-92 — 179; Garret Lavender 88-94 — 182.
Chiawana: David Manthei 80-85 — 165; Clayton Whitby 75-92 — 167; Quentin Mattson 79-88 — 167; Hunter Harris 85-88 — 173.
Pasco: Jaden Perdue 80-84 —164; Kael Stuckel 88-98 186.
4A GIRLS: Richland junior Macy Robertson shot a two-round 162 to take medalist honors and earn a trip to state at the Mid-Columbia Conference district match on a cold, blustery day at Horn Rapids.
Teammate Breanna Watts (168) and Pasco’s Maylie Martinez (175) grabbed to other two automatic berths to state next week at Meadowwood in Spokane.
The Bombers also won the team title, compiling 76 points. Walla Walla was second (45), followed by Pasco (42.5).
The 4-9 placers advance to the regional round against the Greater Spokane League on Thursday at Horn Rapids. Tee time is 12:30 p.m. Of the 12 golfers, six will advance to state.
Qualifying for regionals are Walla Walla’s Brooke Cramer, Madison Darnold, Michaela Morris and Allison Wanichek, Pasco’s Janae Martinez and Richland’s Hannah Oldson.
At Horn Rapids Golf Course — par 72
Team scores: Richland 76, Walla Walla 45, Pasco 42.5, Chiawana 12, Hanford 8.5.
Richland: Macy Robertson 83-79 — 162; Breanna Watts 84-84 — 168; Hannah Oldson 96-89 — 185; Allie Parnell 95-102 — 197.
Walla Walla: Brooke Cramer 91-93 — 184; Madison Darnold 96-96 — 192; Michaela Morris 90-104 — 194; Allison Wanichek 93-103 — 196.
Pasco: Maylie Martinez 84-91 — 175; Janae Martinez 88-90 — 178; Maggie Rickman 93-113 — 206; Seline Martinez 101-111 — 212.
Chiawana: Iva Tebay 101-98 — 199; Kali Saueressig 96-105 — 201; Paige Sommerville 103-109 — 212.
Hanford: Danynn Affleck 99-105 — 204; Melodie Jones 107-99 — 206; Sophia Gourley 98-109 — 207; Hannah Bort 104-111 — 215.
3A BOYS: Kamiakin took the three automatic state berths and ran away with the team title at Canyon Lake Golf Course.
The Braves’ McGwire Hanson took medalist honors with a two-day 142, including a 69 on Day 1.
Kamiakin’s Tommy Beason (148) and Bolton Dauenhauer (152) finished second and third as the Braves rolled up 109 points.
Southridge, led by Riley White (4th, 154), finished second in the team race with 40 points, followed by Kennewick (22).
Players 4-9 qualified for regionals against the Greater Spokane League. The 12 golfers will play at 1 p.m. Thursday at Meadowwood in Spokane. The top six at regionals will advance to state.
Headed to regionals are White, Kevin Brunson and Chris Brown of Southridge, Parker Morgan of Kamiakin and Andrew Fridley and Neal Zimmerman of Kennewick.
Fridley led with a 68 after the first round, but a 93 on Day 2 dropped him to seventh place.
At Canyon Lakes Golf Course — Par 72
Team scores: Kamiakin 109, Southridge 40, Kennewick 22.
Kamiakin: McGwire Hanson 69-73 — 142; Tommy Beason 71-77 — 148; Bolton Dauenhauer 71-81 — 152; Parker Morgan 72-85 — 157.
Southridge: Riley White 70-84 — 154; Kevin Brunson 79-80 — 159; Chris Brown 80-88 —166.
Kennewick: Andrew Fridley 68-93 — 161; Neal Zimmerman 74-92 — 166.
3A GIRLS: Kamiakin’s Alexa Clark held off Southridge’s Samantha Hui down the stretch to win the district title at Canyon Lake Golf Course.
Clark shot a 70 on the first day to take a four-stroke lead over Hui, but Hui countered with a 76 on Day 2 to fall short by one stroke — 149-150.
The Braves cruised the the team title with 97 points. Southridge was second (25), followed by Kennewick (20).
Clark and Hui earned the two automatics berths to state, while the 4-9 golfers advance to regionals against the GSL.
Off to regionals are Kamiakin’s Ashley Fullmer, Grace Wilbur, Jeni Gurney and Torey Getz, Southridge’s Amanda Brunson and Kennewick’s Makenna Fridley.
The 12 golfers will tee off at 1:36 p.m. Thursday at Meadowwood in Spokane. The top six at regionals will advance to state.
At Canyon Lakes Golf Course — par 72
Team scores: Kamiakin 97, Southridge 25, Kennewick 20.
Kamiakin: Alexa Clark 70-79 — 149; Ashley Fullmer 94-91 — 185; Grace Wilbur 105-94 — 199; Jeni Gurney 97-114 — 211.
Southridge: Samantha Hui 74-76 — 150; Amanda Brunson 95-105 — 200; Madison Westmoreland 105-116 — 221; Brenna Frantti 112-123 — 235.
Kennewick: Makenna Fridley 98-113 — 211; Lexi Helms 105-118 — 223.
