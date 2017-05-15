Mid-Columbia roundup: Johanson, Wa-Hi have strong showing in MCC 4A golf opener

Alex Johanson and his Walla Walla teammates are in great shape after Day 1 of the Mid-Columbia Conference 4A district golf tournament.
Johanson shot a 2-under 70 on Monday at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco, opening a three-shot lead over Richland’s Braydon Hogg, with three move golfers another stroke back.
Additionally, the Blue Devils are seven shots clear of the field in the team race, with Richland and Chiawana tied for second.
Oh, and one more thing: Play moves to the Walla Walla Country Club on Tuesday. Not a bad setup at all.
Wa-Hi teammate Peter Aguilar shot 75 to tie Chiawana’s Clayton Whitby and Hanford’s Gabe Cach. Defending state champion Carl Underwood is another stroke back at 76.
When the MCC pod played at WWCC early in the season, Underwood and Johanson were the top 4A shooters at 77. However, the Bombers finished nine strokes ahead of the Blue Devils in the team race that day.
At Sun Willows — par 72
Team scores: Walla Walla 312, Richland 319, Chiawana 319, Hanford 326, Pasco 355.
Top 5: 1, Alex Johanson (WW) 70; 2, Braydon Hogg (Rich) 73; t-3, Clayton Whitby (Chi), Peter Aguilar (WW) and Gabe Cach (Han) 75.
Wallla Walla: 1, Johanson 70; t-3, Aguilar 75; 11, Ely Kimball 83; 12, Trevor Swanson 84..
Richland: 2, Hogg 73; t-6, Carl Underwood 76; t-13 Shane Amidan and Cameron Bates 85.
Chiawana: t-3, Whitby 75; 8, Quentin Mattson 79; t-9, Davdi Manthei 80; t-13, Hunter Harris 85.
Hanford: t-3, Cach 75; t-6, Jackson Creer 76; 16, Ryan Stewart 87; t-17, Garret Lavender 88.
Pasco: t-9, Jaden Perdue 80; t-17, Kael Stuckel 88; 22, Nate Chavez 90; t-27, Kyle McDonald 97.
MCC 3A BOYS: Kennewick’s Andrew Fridley shot 3-over 68 to lead a close race at Tri-City Country Club, but Kamiakin is running away with the team title in the three-school event.
Fridley is a stroke up on Kamiakin’s McGwire Hanson and two up on Southridge’s Riley White. Another stroke back (71) are Kamiakin’s Bolton Dauenhauer and Tommy Beason, with teammate Parker Morgan in sixth with a 72.
With all four scorers in the top six, the Braves are 32 strokes ahead of the rest of the field.
Play moves to Canyon Lakes on Tuesday.
At Tri-City CC — par 65
Team scores: 1, Kamiakin 283; 2, Kennewick 315; 3, Southridge 316.
Top 5: 1, Andrew Fridley (Ken) 68; 2, McGwire Hanson (Kam) 69; 3, Riley White (SR) 70; t-4, Bolton Dauenhauer (Kam) and Tommy Beason (Kam) 71.
Kamiakin: 2, Hanson 69; t-4, Dauenhauer and Beason 71; 6, Parker Morgan 72.
Kennewick: 1, Fridley 68; 7, Neal Zimmerman 74; 13, Luke Gorham 85; 15, Nick Rythyer 88.
Southridge: 3, White 70; 9, Kevin Brunson 79; 10, Chris Brown 80; 14, Tanner Davis 87.
MCC 4A GIRLS: Macy Robertson shot an 11-over 83 and Breanna Watts an 84 as Richland golfers posted two of the top three scores and claimed the first-day lead in the team race at Columbia Point.
Maylie Martinez also shot 84 to match Watts for second, and her Pasco team sits eight strokes back in second place.
Tuesday’s play resumes at Horn Rapids.
At Columbia Point Golf Course — par 72
Team scores: 1. Richland 358; 2, Pasco 366; 3, Walla Walla 370; 4, Hanford 408; 5, Chiawana 410.
Top 5: 1, Macy Robertson (Rich) 83; t-2, Maylie Martinez (Pas) and Breanna Watts (Rich) 84; 4, Janae Martinez (Pas) 88; 5, Michaela Morris (WW) 90.
Richland: 1, Robertson 83; t-2, Watts 84; 9, Allie Parnell 95; t-10, Hannah Oldson 96.
Psaco: t-2, M. Martinez 84; 4, J. Martinez 88; t-7, Maggie Rickman 93; 15, Seline Martinez 101.
Walla Walla: 5, Morris 90; 6, Brooke Cramer 91; t-7, Allison Wanichek 93; t-10, Madison Darnold 96.
Hanford: 13, Sophia Gourley 98; 14, Danynn Affleck 99; 18, Hannah Bort 104; t-19, Melodie Jones 107.
Chiawana: t-10, Kali Saueressig 96; t-15, Iva Tebay 101; 17, Paige Sommerville 103; 21, McKenna Kaelber 110.
MCC 3A GIRLS: The individual race is a two-girl show, with Kamiakin’s Alexa Clark shooting a 2-over 70 to lead Southridge’s Samantha Hui by four strokes after the first day at Tri-City Country Club.
The rest of the field is 20 strokes back of Hui, though four Kamiakin girls are sitting from third to eighth, giving the Braves a 23-stroke margin heading into Tuesday’s final round at Canyon Lakes.
At Tri-City CC — par 68
Team scores: 1. Kamiakin 363; 2, Southridge 386; 3, Kennewick 503.
Top 5: 1, Alexa Clark (Kam) 70; 2, Samantha Hui (SR) 74; 3, Ashley Fullmer (Kam) 94; 4, Amanda Brunson (SR) 95; 5, Jeni Gurney (Kam) 97.
Kamiakin: 1, Clark 70; 3, Fullmer 94; 5, Gurney 97; 7, Torey Getz 102.
Southridge: 2, Samantha Hui 74; 4, Brunson 95; t-8, Madison Westmoreland 105; t-11, Brenna Frantti 112..
Kennewick: 6, Makenna Fridley 98; t-8, Lexi Helms 105; 17, Kyra Worsham 134; 18, Maria Cartagena 166.
Tennis
MCC 3A BOYS: Southridge’s Daniel Cancado defeated Kamiakin’s Tan Ngyuen 3-6, 6-0, 7-5 to claim the district singles title.
Fellow Sun Eli Edwards took third with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Kamiakin’s Blake Linde, a big reason why Southridge claimed the team title.
In doubles, Kennewick’s Robbie Fiocchi and Nathan Webster topped Gianni Landby and Tanner Merrell of Southridge 6-4, 6-3. Southridge’s Chris Barnett and Spencer Reathuford finished third.
The top three in both events advance to regionals.
MCC 4A BOYS: Hanford’s Will Thompson rolled to the district singles title, beating Walla Walla’s Colton Norsworth 6-1, 6-2 in the championship to sweep all four of his matches.
Evan Naef of Chiawana topped Angelo Bravo of Hanford 6-2, 6-0 for third place, avenging a three-set loss to Brave in the second round.
The top four in singles and doubles advance to regional play starting Friday in Richland.
In doubles play, Richland’s team of Lipton-Evans defeated Wa-Hi’s Pontarolo-Bogley 6-2, 6-0 in the championship. Chiawana’s Nyby-Olin finished third with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Hanford’s Monahan-Chiang.
Hanford and Walla Walla tied for the team title with 26 points each.
MCC 3A GIRLS: Kamiakin’s Kara Newcomb defeated teammate Ashlyn Tate 6-3, 6-2 to claim the district singles crown and lead the Braves to the team title.
Kennewick’s April Buckingham placed third with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Kamiakin’s Savannah Forbes. The top three in singles and doubles advance to regionals Friday at Southridge High.
In doubles, the Southridge team of Hamaker-Teals and Wolf beat Kamiakin’s Szendre-Cooley 6-2, 6-1 in the championship. Kamiakin’s Vaneaton-Heinrichson took third with a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (4) win over Southridge’s Hancock-Safford.
