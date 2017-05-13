Mid-Columbia: Pasco beats LC in shootout, advances to state

Jesus Meraz Rodriguez scored twice in regulation, Oscar Cortez had an assist and scored the winning goal in the shootout, and the Pasco High School soccer team held on to beat Lewis and Clark 3-2 on Saturday in a loser-out, winner-to-state game of the MCC-GSL regional playoffs at Edgar Brown Stadium.
It’s the 19th state appearance for the Bulldogs, who were knocked out of the quarterfinals the past two years.
Meraz Rodriguez’s goals came early, and Jared Mehaffey and Bryan Maxwell leveled the score at 2-all for LC (15-5) in the second half.
Frank Moreno didn’t have a save in regulation for Pasco (16-4) but he stopped two shots in the shootout, which the Bulldogs won 3-0.
Pasco will play either Mount Rainier — which the Bulldogs beat 4-0 in the first round last year — or Sumner in the first round of the state playoffs next weekend.
Scoring: LC, Jared Mehaffey G; Bryan Maxwell G. P, Jesus Meraz Rodriguez 2G; Oscar Cortez A. Shots: LC 4, P 17. Goalkeepers: LC, John Zylak; Josh Via. P, Frank Moreno.
BASEBALL
KAMIAKIN 9, GARFIELD 0: Tyson Brown belted two home runs and drove in four runs to help the Braves to a win over the Bulldogs in the District 2/District 5-8 glue crossover game at LaPierre Field.
Kamiakin advances to play Mid-Columbia Conference foe Southridge in the first round of state. They will play at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pasco High School.
“That’s the way the WIAA set up the bracket with the glue game,” said Kamiakin coach Ryan Carter, whose team beat the Suns on Tuesday in the 3A regional title game.
Brown hit a solo shot to left field in the fourth inning, then added a three-run shot in the sixth. Carson Green added a two-run double in the fourth for the Braves.
“Their kid (? Gregory) on the hill did a good job,” Carter said. “He came right at us — threw it right past us the first time through the lineup. When Tyson hit his first home run, that gave us momentum and our bats came alive.”
Nick Irwin pitched six innings of shutout ball, striking out five.
“Nick did a great job and we played solid defense,” Carter said. “Confidence is huge this time of year.”
Garfield
000
000
0
—
0
6
1
Kamiakin
010
503
x
—
9
10
1
Highlights: G, Kopischke 2x3; Savitt 2x3; Kam, Tyson Brown 4x4, 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBIs, 3R; Brady Bush 3x3; Carson Green 2x3, 2B, 2R, 2 RBI; Nick Irwin 6IP, 5H, 0R, 5K, 2BB.
SOUTHRIDGE 5, LAKE WASHINGTON 0: Wyatt Hull pitched 5 1/3 innings of shutout ball, and Tracer Bjorge drove in three runs as the Suns topped the Kangaroos in a District 2/District 5-8 glue crossover game in Bellevue.
Southridge scored all five of its runs in the first three innings, including three in the third off a bases-clearing double by Bjorge.
Lane Hailey and Jake Harvey also drove in runs for the Suns, while Harvey also pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Nick Ludwig pitched four innings for Lake Washington, giving up five runs on nine hits. He also struck out eight.
Southridge
113
000
0
—
5
11
1
Lake Washington
000
000
0
—
0
6
1
TRI-CITIES PREP WINS 2: Carter Ritala had five hits on the day to lead the Jaguars to a pair of five-inning wins — 11-1 over Liberty Bell in the semis, 12-0 over Brewster in the championship — and a Central Washington 2B title in Moses Lake.
The victories earned TCP (22-0) the region’s top seed into the state tournament.
Jared Hartwig went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored against Liberty Bell and threw four shutout innings against Brewster to get credit for the win.
SOFTBALL
TRI-CITIES PREP SPLITS: The Jaguars scored seven runs in the top of the seventh for a miraculous 15-14 win over Liberty Christian in the morning’s loser-out, winner-to-regionals game, but fell 13-3 to Dayton in the afternoon’s seeding game.
Valerie Nuñez hit the game-tying three-run homer in the seventh against LC to lead TCP back from a 14-8 deficit heading into the final frame. She drove in six runs in the game, and Maddie Brandner drove in four and scored three times.
Brandner went 2-for-3 and hit a solo shot against Dayton.
Track and field
SCAC EAST SUB-DISTRICT MEET: Seer Deines and Jaxs Whitby were double winners, and Connell swept the relays as the Eagles dominated the boys field Friday at Royal City.
Royal handily won the girls title, rolling up 238 points and winning nine events — three by Maggie Delay.
The top four in the 100, 200, 400 and 800 advance to the SCAC district meet May 19 at Naches Valley, while the top eight in all of the remaining events move on.
Deines won the shot put (50 feet), and added the discus (146-7) title to his collection, while Whitby soared 19-6 1/4 to win the long jump, and 39-5 1/4 to win the triple jump. Whitby also ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay.
Delay won the triple jump (34-4 1/2), pole vault (8-6) and the 100 hurdles (16.13),while teammate Noelia Juarez took home the gold in the 200 (26.5) and 400 (59.76).
Connell’s Ashton Riner won the javelin with a PR toss of 156-7 1/2, improving on her own school record. Riner has won all 11 of her meets this season, including the Pasco Invite and the 41st annual Lake Washington Girls Invitational.
At Royal City
BOYS
Team scores: Connell 172, College Place 133, Royal 111, Kiona-Benton 90, Wahluke 68, River View 52, Columbia-Burbank 20. 100: Abel Khatthavong (RV), 11.55; 200: Abel Khatthavong (RV), 23.89; 400: Caleb Price (Con), 54.70; 800: Kenneth Rooks (CP), 1:58.94; 1,600: Kenneth Rooks (CP),4:22.25 ; 3,200: Nolan Chase (Con), 10:23.45; 110H: Arturo Villa (Roy), 15.58; 300H: Arturo Villa (Roy), 42.36; 4x100 relay: Connell (Tariq Francois, Salvador Araiza, Jaxs Whitby, Steven Kroontje), 45.47; 4x400 relay: Connell (Salvador Araiza, Steven Kroontje, Tariq Francois, Caleb Price), 3:38.15; Shot: Seer Deines (Con), 50-0; Discus: Seer Deines (Con), 147-7; Jav: Daniel Rizin (KB), 159-6; HJ: Steven Kroontje (Con), 5-10; PV: Cole Christensen (Roy), 9-0; LJ: Jaxs Whitby (Con), 19-6 ; 1/4TJ: Jaxs Whitby (Con), 39-5 1/4.
GIRLS
Team scores: Royal 238, Connell 136, Wahluke 76.5, River View 72, College Place 69.5, Columbia-Burbank 48, Kiona-Benton 37. 100: Alma Manzo (Con), 12.74; 200: Noelia Juarez (Roy), 26.85; 400: Noelia Juarez (Roy), 59.76; 800: Kay Lester (Roy), 2:35.76; 1,600: Elizabeth Edler (Con), 5:41.35; 3,200: Camille Casper (Con), 12:43.28; 100H: Maggie Delay (Roy), 16.13; 300H: Danielle Gore (RV), 49.90; 4x100 relay: River View (Aaliyah Anderson, Morgan Munson, Teresa Rojas, Danielle Gore), 51.17; 4x200 relay: Connell (Jade Chamberlin, Krislyn Freeman, Ashton Riner, Alma Manzo), 1:49.41; 4x400 relay: Royal (Gracelynn Miller, Abigail Delay, Kay Lester, Noelia Juarez), 4:19.20; Shot: Jennifer Ledezma (Roy), 33-1; Discus: Halli Whitby (Con), 118-6; Jav: Ashton Riner (Con), 156-7 1/2; HJ: Gina Grant (Roy), 5-0; PV: Maggie Delay (Roy), 8-6; LJ: Alma Manzo (Con), 16-0; TJ: Maggie Delay (Roy), 34-4 1/5.
Comments