Blakney wins 2 events to help Prosser boys to second place at CWAC district meet

Scott Blakney won the shot put and discus, Skylar Gray won the 400 meters, and Michael Kernan took took honors in the triple jump as the Prosser boys finished second in the team standings Friday at the CWAC District 5/6 district meet in Quincy.
Selah ran away with the boys title, piling up 352.66 points. Prosser had 265.66 points, while Ellensburg was third at 217.
Ellensburg won the girls title with 354 points, while Prosser was third with 192.
Blakney, who is headed to Idaho to play basketball, threw the shot put 47 feet for his first district title, then had a mark of 157-6 to win the discus by nearly 32 feet.
Kernan’s leap of 43-5 1/4 was a personal best, edging Grandview’s Gunner Chronis by five inches. Chronis also was second in the long jump (20-7).
Gray’s time of 51.36 seconds in the 400 was a PR, and nearly a half-second better than Ephrata’s Anthony Evans.
Oliver Davis added a high jump title for the Mustangs, going 5-10, and Nate Brown was second in the javelin with a PR of 173-9.
Emily Moon led the Mustangs with a third-place finish in the 200 (26.92). She also was fourth in the 400 (1:01.49).
Prosser’s Eliza Buttars heads to regionals after finishing second in the 100 hurdles (17.46), as does teammate Hali VerMulm, who was third in the 300 hurdles (48.39).
At Quincy
BOYS
Team scores: Selah 352.66, Prosser 265.66, Ellensburg 217, Ephrata 138.66, Toppenish 106, Grandview 78, East Valley 62, Wapato 44, Quincy 38, Othello 24. 100: Garrett Cheney (Ell), 11.40; 200: Garrett Cheney (Ell), 22.98; 400: Skylar Gray (Pro), 51.36; 800: Brigham Cardon (Sel), 2:01.16; 1,600: Nate Jensvold (Ell), 4:28.13; 3,200: Ethan Green (Eph), 9:51.19; 110H: Braydon Maier (Sel), 15.33; 300H: Wilber Perez (Top), 40.63; 4x100 relay: Ellensburg, 43.78; 4x400 relay: Toppenish, 3:30.79; Shot: Scott Blakney (Pro), 47-0; Discus: Scott Blakney (Pro), 157-6; Jav: Braydon Maier (Sel), 175-1; HJ: Oliver Davis (Pro), 5-10; PV: Braydon Maier (Sel), 15-3; LJ: Braydon Maier (Sel), 20-9; TJ: Michael Kernan (Pro), 43-5 1/4.
GIRLS
Team scores: Ellensburg 354, Selah 263, Prosser 192, East Valley 182, Ephrata 171, Wapato 78, Quincy 62, Othello 52, Grandview 28, Toppenish 20. 100: Tia Hill (Ell), 12.76; 200: Olivia Munn (Sel), 26.26; 400: Maya Spencer (Eph), 1:00.52; 800: Ketra Pope (Sel), 2:25.86; 1,600: Uhuru Hashimoto (Ell), 5:15.38; 3,200: Uhuru Hashimoto (Ell), 11:35.96; 100H: McCall DeChenne (Eph), 15.46; 300H: Tia Hill (Ell), 45.69; 4x100 relay: Ellensburg, 50.34; 4x200 relay: Ephrata, 1:48.75; 4x400 relay: Selah, 4:11.36; Shot: Mashayla Schaapman (Q), 36-6; Discus: Avery Fisk (Ell), 111-9; Jav: Katelyn Ostrowski (Eph), 103-0; HJ: Halle Hull (Sel), 4-10; PV: Olivia Martin (Sel), 9-0; LJ: Morghan Nass (Ell), 17-0 1/2; TJ: Morghan Nass (Ell), 34-3 1/2.
