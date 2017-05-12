Mid-Columbia: Southridge softball splits, still alive in 3A regional

Softball
SOUTHRIDGE SPLITS: The Suns won the game they had to early Friday before losing 10-0 to host Mt. Spokane in the MCC/GSL 3A regionals.
Earlier, Bailey Rose tossed a two-hit shutout and struck out 13 batters to lead the Suns to a 1-0 win over Rogers in a loser-out game.
Next up for Southridge is another loser-out game at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Mt. Spokane against Kamiakin, which lost to Shadle Park 3-1 in the other semifinal. The winner will need another victory to advance to the crossover games.
Rose’s sterling pitching looked like it might not be enough as the Suns also were scoreless heading into the fifth inning. But Marlee Martin drew a one-out walk, Meghan Kinsey bunted her over and No. 8 hitter Bailey Monteith lined a single into center for the game’s only run.
Both teams were clean in the field.
Rogers
000
000
0
—
0
2
0
Southridge
000
010
x
—
1
5
0
Highlights: Bailey Rose 7IP-2H-0R-3BB-13K; Julianne Hammond 2x3.
Southridge
000
00
—
0
2
2
Mt. Spokane
013
51
—
10
14
1
SHADLE PARK 3, KAMIAKIN 1: Andria Skeels was sharp in the circle for the Braves, striking out 11 and giving up just six hits and two earned runs. But Kamiakin simply couldn’t get much going at the plate, with Macy Christianson’s solo homer in the second the only offense.
Shadle Park
102
000
0
—
3
6
1
Kamiakin
010
000
0
—
1
3
3
Highlights: Andria Skeels 7IP-6H-3R-2ER-0BB-11K; Macy Christianson HR.
SHADLE PARK 15, KENNEWICK 0: The Lions were limited to one hit in the loser-out game at Lawrence Scott Park.
WALLA WALLA 4, CENTRAL VALLEY 3: Faith Hoe and Emma Sweet each drove in a pair of runs, and Kamryn Coleman went the distance in the circle as the host Blue Devils advanced to the MCC/GSL 4A championship game.
Wa-Hi will take on University on May 20 for the regional title and the first berth to state. U-Hi beat Richland 8-5 in the other semifinal. Richland will play Chiawana on May 19 — Chiawana beat Mead 12-7 on Thursday.
Sweet smacked a pair of RBI singles. And Hoe, hitting right behind her, plated runs with a ground out and a sacrifice fly.
Central Valley
100
002
0
—
3
3
2
Walla Walla
200
020
x
—
4
6
2
Highlights: WW, Kamryn Coleman 7IP-3H-3R-2ER-3BB-8K; Lauren Hoe 2B, R; Faith Hoe 2 RBI; Emma Sweet 2x3, 2 RBI.
UNIVERSITY 8, RICHLAND 5: The Bombers got off to a good start, scoring five runs before U-Hi ever stepped to the plate.
But the host Titans chipped away early and rallied for two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth. And starter Kirsten Anstrom didn’t give up much after giving up those early runs.
Richland’s Miranda Camacho and Brandi Andrews hit RBI singles, Baylei Ozuna singled in a pair of runs, and Emily Garza stole home on a double steal.
Richland
500
000
0
—
5
11
2
University
102
023
x
—
8
11
1
Highlights: Addison Pettit 2B; Adrianna Luchi 2x4, R; Miranda Camacho 2x4, RBI; Baylei Ozuna 2x4, 2 RBI.
LEWIS AND CLARK 2, HANFORD 1: Morgan Plumbtree threw a gem for the Falcons, giving up just two hits and two unearned runs while striking out eight in the MCC/GSL 4A contest. But Hanford couldn’t extend its season, falling in the loser-out contest despite outhitting the hosts 4-2.
Tori Kison went 2-for-3 and scored the Falcons’ lone run.
Hanford
000
100
0
—
1
4
1
Lewis and Clark
002
000
x
—
2
2
2
Highlights: Morgan Plumbtree 6IP-2H-2R-0ER-3BB-8K; Tori Kison 2x3, R.
RIVER VIEW 8-20, GRANGER 4-0: Jazmine Curtis went 3-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs, and the Panthers got production from up and down the lineup to take the first game of an nonleague doubleheader at home.
Brooklyn Chavez threw a five-hit shutout in the second game, striking out four without any walks. Liz Serven went 3-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and three runs scored. Curtis was back at it with a double and four RBIs.
Baseball
KIONA-BENTON 6, NACHES VALLEY 5: Tyler Watters hit a two-out walkoff double in the seventh inning to lead the host Bears to the win in the SCAC district semifinal.
Abe Rheinschmidt went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Ki-Be (21-1), which will play Connell — an 8-7 winner over Zillah — in the championship 7 p.m. Saturday at Davis High in Yakima. Naches and Royal play a loser-out game at 10 a.m., likewise for College Place and Zillah at 1 p.m.
CONNELL 8, ZILLAH 7: Tristen Garland tripled and drove in two runs, Joey Salisbury and Melic Hathiway each had a pair of hits, and Connell knocked off West No. 1 Zillah.
The Eagles were outhit 12-7 but took advantage of four Zillah errors while committing just one.
Comments