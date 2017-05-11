Mid-Columbia: Pasco soccer falls to CV in regional title game

The Pasco High soccer team will have to wait a few days to punch their ticket to state.
The Bulldogs lost 2-1 to Central Valley on Thursday in the MCC/GSL 4A regional championship at Edgar Brown Stadium. Luis Ortega scored Pasco’s lone goal with an assist from Oscar Cortez.
Avery Clark and RJ Stretch scored for CV, which secured the tournament’s first berth to state.
Frank Moreno had a pair of saves in goal for Pasco, which outshot CV 12-6.
Pasco hosts Lewis and Clark at 1 p.m. Saturday for the region’s second berth to state.
LEWIS AND CLARK 2, RICHLAND 1: Jason Pietrok scored late in the first half for the Bombers, who just didn’t have enough opportunities in the MCC/GSL 4A loser-out match at Spokane’s Joe Albi Stadium.
Richland was outshot 14-2 by the hosts, with keeper Jake Voordepoorte making eight saves in goal.
Baseball
CHIAWANA 7, MEAD 4: The Simpkins twins provided the offense, Brayde Hirai delivered six strong innings on the mound and the Riverhawks survived a loser-out game and are two wins away from qualifying for state for the first time.
Chiawana plays next at 10 a.m. Saturday at Gesa Stadium against Hanford, which beat Ferris 10-8. The winner will play the loser of Walla Walla-Gonzaga Prep for the region’s second berth to state.
Troy Simpkins doubled twice and tripled twice hitting in the three hole. Unfortunately for his run production, most of the offense came from the bottom of the lineup with Trent Simpkins (two doubles, two runs scored) and Marco Romero (3x3, 3 RBI) hitting seven-eight.
Hirai’s only misstep was a three-run frame in the fifth. He gave up six hits, walked four and struck out four.
Mead
000
030
1
—
4
7
2
Chiawana
020
041
x
—
7
13
2
Highlights: C, Brayde Hirai 6IP-6H-3R-4BB-4K; Troy Simpkins 4x4, 2 2B, 2 3B, RBI, R; Trent Simpkins 2x3, 2 2B, RBI, 2R; Marco Romero 3x3, 3 RBI.
HANFORD 10, FERRIS 8: Gage Young belted a two-run homer and the Falcons rallied from an early deficit to hold off the Saxsons in an MCC/GSL 4A loser-out game at Waits Field.
Ryan Nix was huge in relief for Hanford, taking over in the second after starter Shane Martin got into some early trouble and the Falcons were in a four-run hole. Nix threw four innings of one-hit ball, and Hanford’s bats came alive in the bottom of the second and third innings.
Hanford got some help from a couple of the Saxsons’ seven errors to fuel a three-run outburst second. In the third, AJ Wiegand hit an RBI double and Dimitri Kennedy-Woody a two-run single as the Falcons scored three more in the third to take the lead.
Young belted a two-run homer in fifth before Ferris rallied for four to tie the score in the top of the sixth. But Brady White’s RBI double — his third hit of the day — put Hanford ahead for good in the bottom of the inning.
Ferris
220
004
0
—
8
5
7
Hanford
033
022
x
—
10
8
2
Highlights: H, Ryan Nix 4IP-1H-1R-3K-0BB, Gage Young HR, 2 RBI, 2R; Brady White 3x3, 2B, RBI, R; AJ Wiegand 2B, RBI; Dimitri Kennedy-Woody 1x3, 2 RBI.
Softball
CHIAWANA 12, MEAD 7: Annalisa McKinney did about all a person could do, hitting for the cycling, generating seven runs and also throwing five innings of relief for the Riverhawks in the MCC/GSL 4A loser-out game.
Chiawana is off until May 19 and will face the loser of Saturday’s Richland-University semifinal game.
McKinney singled in the second inning, hit an RBI triple in the third, a two-run homer in the fourth and an RBI double in the fifth. She also took over in the circle after the second inning and gave up six hits and three runs the rest of the way.
Morgan Hirai did her share at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Mead
211
001
2
—
7
12
2
Chiawana
022
440
x
—
12
15
4
Highlights: C, Annalisa McKinney 5IP-6H-3R-1BB-3K, 4x4, 2B, 3B, HR, 4 RBI, 3R; Morgan Hirai 3x4, 2 RBI, 2R; Bailie Bunger 2x3, RBI; Alexa Beutler 2x4, RBI, R.
