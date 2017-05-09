Mid-Columbia roundup: Richland softball cruises in regional opener

Softball
RICHLAND 10, LEWIS AND CLARK 0: Kaylie Northrop was flat dealing from the circle, tossing a four-hitter and striking out 11 as the host Bombers cruised in the opening round of the Mid-Columbia Conference/Greater Spokane League 4A regional playoffs.
Northrop got plenty of backing from the likes of Adrianna Luchi (4x4, 2B, 4R) and Miranda Camacho (2x4, 3 RBI, 2R), as well as two RBIs each from Emily Garza and Baylei Ozuna.
The Bombers advance to Friday’s semifinals and will play at GSL No. 1 University, which edged Hanford 4-3. The Falcons will play at Lewis and Clark in a loser-out game.
Lewis and Clark
000
00
—
0
4
2
Richland
510
22
—
10
12
1
Highlights: R, Kaylie Northrop 5IP-4H-0ER-1BB-11K; Adrianna Luchi 4x4, 2B, 4R; Miranda Camacho 2x4, 3 RBI, 2R; Addison Pettit 2x2, 2B, RBI; Emily Garza 2 RBI; Baylei Ozuna 2 RBI.
UNIVERSITY 4, HANFORD 3: Annie Polster’s two-out RBI single in the top of the seventh scored Haley Coleman for the tying run, but the Titans rallied for the winner in the botto of the frame in the MCC/GSL first-round game.
Polster also threw 6 2/3 innings of crafty stuff in the circle, working around 10 hits by walking just one.
Hanford
000
002
1
—
3
8
3
University
011
010
1
—
4
10
2
Highlights: H, Annie Polster 6.2 IP-10H-4R-2ER-1BB-1K, 1x3, RBI; Haley Coleman 2x3; Morgan Plumbtree 2B, RBI.
CENTRAL VALLEY 2, CHIAWANA 1: Kelsey Gumm threw a complete game with 13 strikeouts and allowed only four hits as the Bears defeated the Riverhawks in the 4A regional playoffs in Spokane.
Maci Reynolds hit a two run double in the third to put CV up 2-0.
Chiawana responded with a single run in the fourth to pull within 2-1, then had the tying run on base in the seventh, but couldn’t bring the runner across.
The Riverhawks will host Mead in a loser-out game Thursday or Friday.
Chiawana
000
100
0
—
1
4
2
Central Valley
002
000
x
—
2
6
1
Highlights: Aimee Gores (CV) 3x3, 2B.
WALLA WALLA 6, MEAD 1: Kamryn Coleman threw seven strong innings in the circle, and her RBI double sparked a three-run first inning that sent the Blue Devils on their way to a first-round MCC/GSL win.
Brianna Beuck, courtesy running for Coleman, later stole home on double steal, and Josie Sweet followed with an RBI single for a comfortable start.
The Blue Devils will host Central Valley, a 2-1 winner over Chiawana, in a second-round game Friday.
Mead
001
000
0
—
1
5
1
Walla Walla
300
030
x
—
6
9
1
Highlights: WW, Kamryn Coleman 7IP-5H-1R-0ER-2BB-6K, 2B; Lauren Hoe 2B, RBI; Faith Hoe 3x4, R; Josie Sweet 2x3, RBI.
HANFORD 11, PASCO 1: Gabby Skura drove in four runs and a trio of Falcons pitchers made sure that was more than enough in a win over the visiting Bulldogs in a Mid-Columbia Conference/Greater Spokane League 4A play-in game Monday.
Sarah Evans and Alyssa Lassater each had two RBIs for Hanford.
Pasco
000
01
—
1
5
1
Hanford
501
32
—
11
14
0
Highlights: P: Christa McEnderfer RBI. H: Morgan Plumbtree, Annie Polster and Sarah Evans combine on 5-hitter; Tori Kison 2x2, 3B; Gabby Skurka 2x3, 4 RBI; Evans 2x2, 2 RBI; Danyelle Moore 2x2, 2R, RBI; Alyssa Lassater 2x2, 2 RBI.
TRI-CITIES PREP 15, WHITE SWAN 5: Maddie Brandner banged out three doubles and drove in three runs to lead the Jaguars to the EWAC district win.
Up next is a date with Liberty Christian at 10 a.m. Saturday at Tri-Cities Prep. The Patriots beat Lyle-Wishram by a familar score: 15-5.
Prep needed just six hits to pile up the runs against White Swan, taking advantage of 15 walks.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 15, LYLE-WISHRAM 5: Abigail Croskrey tossed a three-hitter, and Jaasmine Horne went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs to fuel the Patriots.
Melody Bush doubled, triple and scored three times for LC, and Jessica Richards finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Baseball
KIONA-BENTON 5, WARDEN 1: Lino Rivera threw six innings of one-hit ball, and Robert Russum and Zane Smith each doubled twice and drove in a run to lead the host Bears to a first-round win in the SCAC district tournament.
Smith and Tyler Watters each hit RBI doubles during Ki-Be’s four-run first inning.
The East No. 1 Bears will host West No. 2 Naches Valley at 4 p.m. Friday. East No. 2 Connell plays at West No. 1 Zillah, also 4 p.m. Friday. In loser-out games, Warden is at College Place and Royal at Cle Elum in Friday games.
Warden
001
000
0
—
1
1
1
Kiona-Benton
400
001
x
—
5
7
2
Highlights: W, Ryan Arredondo 4.1IP-5H-1ER-2BB-2K. KB; Lino Rivera 6IP-1H-1R-0ER-1BB-5K; Abe Rheinschmidt 1IP-0H-2K; Tyler Watters 2B, RBI; Xavier Roman 2B; Robert Russum 2 2B, RBI; Zane Smith 2 2B, RBI.
CONNELL 12, CLE ELUM/ROSLYN 0: Brian Hawks threw the first three innings of the no-hitter and also doubled, triple and drove in four runs to spur the host Eagles.
Conner Niel finished the no-no with two strong innings. Haiden Holst and Tristen Garland set the table at the top of the order, combining for four hits and six runs scored.
Cle Elum/Roslyn
000
00
—
0
0
2
Connell
524
1x
—
12
13
2
Highlights: C, Brian Hawkins 3IP-0H-5K-0BB, 3x4, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI; Conner Niel 2IP-0H-1K-0BB; Haiden Holst 2x3, 2B, 3R; Tristen Garland 2x3, 3B, 3R; Cole Brandner 2 RBI; Alec Cisneros 2B.
TRI-CITIES PREP 11, SOAP LAKE 1: Jared Hartwig threw six innings of five-hit ball, striking out 11, and Sam Harlow doubled and drove in three runs to spark the Jaguars offense in the 2B regional game.
Hartwig also had a double and a triple as Prep got hits up and down the lineup. Carter Ritala doubled and drove in a pair.
Soccer
KAMIAKIN 1, KENNEWICK 0: Isaiah Arechiga scored in the 31st minute and Jorge Munguia stopped every shot that came his way in leading the Braves to a victory over the Lions in the 3A regional title game at Lampson Stadium.
It is the second consecutive regional title for the Braves (10-9).
Kennewick plays Southridge, a 3-1 winner over North Central, on Thursday for the No. 2 seed to the glue crossover games.
Kamiakin will host the No. 7 seed from District 2 on Saturday, with the winner advancing to state.
Scoring: Isaiah Arechiga (Kam) G. Saves: Kam, Jorge Munguia 4; Ken, Xander Flannery 11.
SOUTHRIDGE 3, NORTH CENTRAL 1: Emilio Sanchez scored twice and Alex Hernandez added a goal late in the second half to help the Suns pull away for a 3A regional win over the Indians at Joe Albi Stadium in Spokane.
Scoring: Emilio Sanchez (S) 2G; Alex Hernandez (S) G, A; David Ramirez (S) A; Aiden Chaparro (NC) G. Shots: S 14, NC 4. Saves: S, Cole Varker 2; NC, Flannery 5, Ruff 6.
RICHLAND 4, FERRIS 1: Alan Scott scored three goals as the Bombers defeated the Saxons in 4A regional action. Scott also assisted on Richland’s fourth goal.
Richland will play Lewis and Clark, a winner over Hanford, at 5 p.m. Thursday at Joe Albi Stadium in Spokane.
Scoring: Alan Scott (R) 3G, A; Drew Fulton (R) 2A; Tyler Lopez (R) A; Arnold (F) G. Shots: R 15, F 11. Saves: R, Jake Voordepoorte 7; F, Bowton 9.
