May 8, 2017 7:08 PM

Mid-Columbia: Hanford softball tops Pasco, advances to MCC/GSL 4A regional

Tri-City Herald

Softball

HANFORD 11, PASCO 1: Gabby Skura drove in four runs and a trio of Falcons pitchers made sure that was more than enough in a win over the visiting Bulldogs in a Mid-Columbia Conference/Greater Spokane League 4A play-in game.

Sarah Evans and Alyssa Lassater each had two RBIs for Hanford, which plays at GSL No. 1 University at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Pasco

000

01

1

5

1

Hanford

501

32

11

14

0

Highlights: P: Christa McEnderfer RBI. H: Morgan Plumbtree, Annie Polster and Sarah Evans combine on 5-hitter; Tori Kison 2x2, 3B; Gabby Skurka 2x3, 4 RBI; Evans 2x2, 2 RBI; Danyelle Moore 2x2, 2R, RBI; Alyssa Lassater 2x2, 2 RBI.

