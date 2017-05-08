Mid-Columbia: Hanford softball tops Pasco, advances to MCC/GSL 4A regional

Softball
HANFORD 11, PASCO 1: Gabby Skura drove in four runs and a trio of Falcons pitchers made sure that was more than enough in a win over the visiting Bulldogs in a Mid-Columbia Conference/Greater Spokane League 4A play-in game.
Sarah Evans and Alyssa Lassater each had two RBIs for Hanford, which plays at GSL No. 1 University at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Pasco
000
01
—
1
5
1
Hanford
501
32
—
11
14
0
Highlights: P: Christa McEnderfer RBI. H: Morgan Plumbtree, Annie Polster and Sarah Evans combine on 5-hitter; Tori Kison 2x2, 3B; Gabby Skurka 2x3, 4 RBI; Evans 2x2, 2 RBI; Danyelle Moore 2x2, 2R, RBI; Alyssa Lassater 2x2, 2 RBI.
