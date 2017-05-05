Mid-Columbia: Martin leads Southridge past Kennewick, into MCC/GSL title game

SOUTHRIDGE 12, KENNEWICK 5: Mason Martin packed a punch for the Suns, doubling twice, going yard and driving in three runs Friday as the Suns downed the visiting Lions in an MCC/GSL 3A regional.
Lane Hailey also drove in three runs for Southridge, while Brenden Tool and Grant Marston plated two each.
Southridge will host the championship game on Tuesday against Kamiakin. Kennewick plays a loser-out game against Mt. Spokane, also on Tuesday.
Kennewick
000
131
0
—
5
6
3
Southridge
310
260
x
—
12
13
5
Highlights: K, Jacob Anderson 1IP-2H-0R; Trent Sellers 2x4, R; Easton Stevens 1x3, 2 RBI. S, Wyatt Hull 4.1IP-5H-3ER-2K-2BB; Mason Perez 1.2IP-1H-0ER-1K-1BB; Tyason Daniels 1IP-0H-0R-0BB; Jake Harvey 2B, RBI, 2R; Mason Martin 3x3, 2 2B, HR, 2R, 2 RBI; Brenden Tool 2B, 2 RBI; Lane Hailey 2x3, 3 RBI; Grant Marston 3x4, 2 RBI.
KENNEWICK 13, SHADLE PARK 3: Trent Sellers hunger zeros on the scoreboard until a little trouble in the fifth, and he also doubled and drove in two runs as the Lions put on a hitting clinic in their must-win game over the Highlanders in an MCC/GSL 3A regional.
Kennewick racked up 17 hits, three each from Bryaden Collier, Easton Stevens, Talon Lofontaine and Blake Loftus. Collier doubled twice and drove in three runs.
Kennewick
200
432
2
—
13
17
1
Shadle Park
000
020
1
—
3
7
3
Highlights: K, Trent Sellers 5.1IP-5H-1ER-5BB-9K, 3x5, 2B, 2R, 2 RBI; Blake Collier 1.2IP-2H-1R-2K-0BB; Bryaden Collier 3x4, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Easton Stevens 3x5, 2 RBI, 2R; Talon Lafontaine 3x5, 2R, 2 RBI; Blake Loftus 3x4, RBI, R; Jacob Schuldheisz 2x3, 2R.
KAMIAKIN SWEEPS IN SPOKANE: The Braves had to have one win at Mt. Spokane, but they were pleased to get two.
Nate Gee and Chase Grillo combined to shut down the hosts, and Payton Flynn doubled and drove in two runs to spur Kamiakin to a 7-2 win in the MCC/GSL 3A semifinals.
Carson Green and Ryan Dearing did a great job setting the table at the top of the lineup, combining for five hits.
Earlier, the Braves rolled over North Central 10-0. Nick Irwin threw five shutout innings, and Gee doubled twice and drove in a pair of runs.
Kamiakin will take on Southridge in the regional final with the first berth into the “glue” crossover round at stake. The MCC rivals play Tuesday at Southridge.
North Central
000
00
—
0
3
3
Kamiakin
080
2x
—
10
10
2
Highlights: K, Nick Irwin 5IP-3H-0R-0BB-3K; Tyson Brown 2B, 2 RBI, 2R; Nate Gee 3x3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R; Payton Flynn 2x3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2R; Carson Green 2x3, 3B, RBI, R; Chase Grillo 3B, 2 RBI, R.
Kamiakin
015
100
0
—
7
10
1
Mt. Spokane
000
010
1
—
2
6
2
Highlights: K, Nate Gee 5IP-4H-1R-1K-0BB; Chase Grillo 2IP-2H-1R-2K-3BB; Payton Flynn 2x3, 2B, 2 RBI; Kholter Timble 3B, RBI; Carson Green 2x3; Ryan Dearing 3x4, 2R; Brady Bush 2 RBI.
WALLA WALLA 5-5, RICHLAND 4-4: Both team’s pitchers really shone through in a classic MCC dual in the opener, with Wa-Hi’s Kamryn Coleman edging Richland’s Kaylie Northrop.
Coleman went the distance in the circle and also double and drove in a run. Emma Sweet was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs..
Northrop went six innings and gave up just three earned runs. She also doubled and drove in two runs.
Wa-Hi scored all five of its runs in the fifth inning of the second game, rallying from a four-run deficit.
Richland
012
000
1
—
4
6
2
Walla Walla
211
010
x
—
5
5
0
Highlights: R, Kaylie Northrop 6IP-5H-5R-3ER-2BB-6K, 2B, 2 RBI; Addison Pettit 2B, RBI. WW, Kamryn Coleman 7IP-6H-4R-5K-5BB, 2B, RBI; Emma Sweet 2x3, 2 RBI..
Richland
010
300
0
—
4
7
4
Walla Walla
000
050
x
—
5
6
2
Highlights: R, Pettit 2x4; Sydney Perryman 2 RBI. WW, Coleman 7IP-7H-2ER-4K-4BB; Lauren Hoe 2B; Alexis Barreras 2B; Faith Hoe 2B, RBI.
SOCCER
PASCO 3, FERRIS 0: The Bulldogs cruised to victory in the semifinals of the MCC/GSL 4A regional, earning a spot in Thursday’s championship game.
Pasco (15-3) will host Lewis and Clark at 5:30 p.m., with the winner locking up the tourney’s first state berth, and the loser having more work to do to earn the second.
Joel Valley, Jesus Meraz Rodriguez and Edwin Aquino scored goals for Pasco, with assists coming from David Uribe and Kevin Meraz Rodriguez.
Frank Moreno saw little action in goal for the Bulldogs, who outshot Ferris 23-1.
SOUTHRIDGE 10-11, PASCO 0-1: Bailey Rose tossed a six-inning no-hitter, striking out 10 as the Suns rolled over the Buldogs in the first game of a Mid-Columbia Conference no-hitter Friday.
Meghan Kinsey and Sydney Stoner each had a pair of hits for Southridge. Stoner tripled and drove in four runs, and the Suns scored eight runs after the third inning to blow open a close game.
Stoner had the big game in the finale, homering and driving in three runs and also throwing all five innings.
Pasco
000
000
—
0
0
4
Southridge
110
431
—
10
7
1
Highlights: S, Bailey Rose 6IP-0H-0R-3BB-10K; Meghan Kinsey 2x3, 2B, 2R, RBI; Julianne Hammond 2B, RBI; Sydney Stoner 2x3, 3B, 4 RBI.
Pasco
001
00
—
1
4
0
Southridge
002
9x
—
11
7
0
Highlights: S, Sydney Stoner 5IP-4H-1R-2K-2BB, HR, 3 RBI; Raelynn Nesary 2 RBI, 2R; Bailey Rsoe 2x2, RBI.
KAMIAKIN 6-15, HANFORD 0-5: Andria Skeels tossed a five-hit shutout and also homered and drove in three runs as the Braves hung a shutout on the visiting Falcons in the first game of an MCC twinbill Friday.
Rachael George and AyJay Mulholland each had a pair of hits for the Braves. Ashley Stewart doubled and was 3-for-3 for the Falcons.
In the second game, Mya Moore went off at the plate, homering twice, doubling and drive in five runs as Kamiakin completed the sweep. Moore also threw all five innings in the circle.
Hanford
000
000
0
—
0
5
1
Kamiakin
102
021
x
—
6
9
0
Highlights: H, Ashley Stewart 3x3, 2B. K, Andria Skeels 7IP-5H-0R-4BB-4K, 2x2, HR, 3 RBI; Rachael George 2x3, 2B; AyJay Mulholland 2x3, 2B, 2R.
Hanford
021
02
—
5
6
3
Kamiakin
107
34
—
15
14
0
Highlights: H, Stewart 2x2, 2B, 2R; Plumbtree 2 RBI; Malinda Ham 2x2, 2B; Annabelle Bills 2B. K, Mya Moore 3x3, 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 2R; Mulholland 2x3, 2B, 3R; Skeels 2B, 2 RBI; Lynsie Miracle 2x4, 2R; Macy Christianson 3x4, RBI; Lexi Brown 2x3, 2 RBI.
RIVER VIEW 16-12, COLUMBIA-BURBANK 3-15: Camryn Clayton’s grand slam was the big banana ina 12-run first inning for the Panthers, who also got three hits and three RBIs from Brooklyn Chavez in rolling to a win in the first game of an SCAC East twinbill.
Devyn Holden went 4-for-4 for River View. Shelbie Johnson tripled and drove in a pair of runs for CB.
Burbank came back to win a wild second game. Johnson, Haylee Flowers and Kyle Thomas combined to go 10-for-14 to power the Coyotes.
For River View, Clayton had four more hits — including two doubles — and also drove in a pair. Dakota Dickinson homered and drove in three runs.
Othello at Grandview
Boys: Othello 3-2. Singles: Alfonso Granados (G) d. Levi Garza 6-1, 6-0; Devin Amaro (G) d. Taver Lawson 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Collin Freeman-Kyler Villarreal(O) d. Roy Escareno-Esgar Valencia 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (4); Josh Valdez-Miguel Lopez (O) d. Joel Pina-Marc Martinez 6-4, 7-6 (5); Asai Villarreal-Sterling Roylance (O) d. Isaiah Villarreal-Justin Moreno 6-2, 6-4.
Girls: Othello 5-0. Singles: Zoey Roylance (O) d. Alexandra Gonzalez 6-4, 6-3; Tanya Anderson (O) d. Yanet Cortez (G) 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Macy Hampton-Daishawn Roylance (O) d. Lorena Torres-Sonya Trevino 6-1, 6-1; Jenny Walker-Janae Freeman (O) d. Maria Ramos-Wendy Garcia 6-1, 6-2; Janiese Alvarez-Alyssa Freeman (O) d. Alexa Rodriguez-Briseida Espindola 6-3, 6-2.
