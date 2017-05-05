Mid-Columbia roudup: Hanford baseball rallies late to beat North Central

Baseball
Hanford used a seven-run eighth inning to break a 4-all tie and beat Central Valley in a 4A regional playoff game Thursday in Spokane.
The Falcons scored all seven runs with two out, including a bases-clearing triple by Gage Young.
Connor Degeest pitched 5 2/3 innings for the Bears, but the CV bullpen faltered down the stretch.
Hanford advanced to play at Walla Walla at 1 p.m. Saturday. Central Valley will host Mead in a loser-out game Saturday.
Hanford
300
001
07
—
11
10
1
Central Valley
000
301
01
—
5
10
4
Highlights: Carston Manderbach (H) 2x5; Brady White (H) 3B, 3 RBI; Gage Young (H) 2B; Dimitri Kennedy-Woody (H) 3x5; AJ Wiegand (H) 2 RBI, 2R; Shane Martin (H) 5IP, 5H, 3R, 1K, 3BB; Brad Poletski (H) 3 IP, 5H, 2R, 1K; Jeremy Yelland (CV) 3x3, 2B; Matthew Silva (CV) 2B; Connor Degeest (CV) 5.2IP, 4H, 4R, 7K.
WALLA WALLA 11, MEAD 4: Turner Edwards drove in four runs to help the Blue Devils to a 4A regional victory over the Panthers at Murr Field.
The score was tied at 4 after three innings, then Walla Walla went to work at the plate.
The Panthers walked in two runs, and Edwards sent two more across the plate with a single up the middle.
Edwards drove in two more fifth and the rout was on.
Mitch Lesmeister hit a double and drove in two runs for the Blue Devils.
Mead
202
000
0
—
4
5
2
Walla Walla
310
421
x
—
11
10
2
Highlights: Mitch Lesmeister (W) 2x2, 2B, 2R, 2 RBI; Turner Edwards (W) 3x3, 4 RBI; Dexter Aichele (W) 5 IP, 5H, 4R, 5K, 4BB.
GONZAGA PREP 10, PASCO 0: Seth Kuykendall pitched six innings of one-hit ball, striking out 10, to lead the Bullpups to a 4A regional victory over the Bulldogs in Spokane.
Gonzaga Prep used a five-run sixth inning to take a 10-run lead and end the game via the mercy rule.
Keaton Stewart had the lone hit for the Bulldogs, who face Ferris in a loser-out game Saturday.
Gonzaga Prep, which got a home run and four RBIs from Carsten Schmidt, will host Chiawana at noon Saturday in the semifinals.
Pasco
000
000
—
0
1
4
Gonzaga Prep
032
005
—
10
11
1
Highlights: Carsten Scmidt (GP) 3x4, 2B, HR, 2R, 4 RBI; Seth Kuykendall (GP), 2x2, 2R, 2 RBI, 6IP, 10K, 1H, 1BB; Bo McGinn (GP) 2B; Nick Dryman (GP) 2x2.
Soccer
ROYAL 4, NACHES VALLEY 0: Alex Contreras scored two goals and the host Knights beat the Rangers in the first round of the SCAC district tournament.
The game was halted because of lightning in the 53rd minute, but in accordance with WIAA rules, Royal was declared the winner.
Royal will play the winner of Friday’s Wahluke-Mabton game Tuesday.
Scoring: Alex Contreras (R) 2G; Michael Rojas (R) G,A; Juan Ojeda (R) G; Abraham Medina (R) A. Shots: NV 2, R 13. Saves: NV, Brian Andrade 5; R, CJ Quintero 2.
Golf
Richland’s Carl Underwood took medalist honors with a 4-under-par 68 on Thursday at the Mid-Columbia Conference match at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
Underwood shot a 33 on the front nine, then added a 35 over the final nine holes to beat Hanford’s Gabe Cach and Kamiakin’s McGwire Hanson by two strokes.
The Bombers finished first in the team standings with a 305, bolstered by Underwood and Shane Amidan’s 74.
On the season, Underwood has won outright twice, tied for first twice and finished second twice.
Thursday’s results
At Sun Willows Golf Course
Team scores: Richland 305, Kamiakin 310, Walla Walla 311, Hanford 314, Chiawana 322, Kennewick 333, Southridge 339, Pasco 344.
Richland: Carl Underwood 68, Shane Amidan 74, Turner Clayton 81, Braydon Hogg 82.
Kamiakin: McGwire Hanson 70, Bolton Dauenhauer 78, Landon Kutschkau 80, Dillon Ecclestone 82.
Walla Walla: Peter Aguilar 73, Trevor Swanson 76, Alex Johanson 80, Ely Kimball 82.
Hanford: Gabe Cach 70, Quinton Collins 77, Jackson Creer 80, Max LaViolette 87.
Chiawana: Clayton Whitby 76, Hunter Harris 78, David Manthei 83, Quentin Mattson 85.
Kennewick: Andrew Fridley 75, Nick Ryther 81, Neal Zimmerman 85, Tyler Szendre 92.
Southridge: Riley White 71, Chris Brown 86, Zack Ogden 89, Tanner Davis 93.
Pasco: Jaden perdue 80, Nte Chavez 83, Kael Stuckle 88, Kyle McDonald 93.
GIRLS MCC MATCH: Kamiakin’s Alexa Clark and Richland’s Macy Robertson tied for medalist honors at Sun Willows on Thursday with matching par-72s.
Clark’s 72, along with Grace Wilbur’s 84 and Ashley Fullmer’s 85 helped put the Braves at the top of the leaderboard with a 337 — nine shots better than the Bombers.
Thursday’s results
At Sun Willows Golf Course
Team scores: Kamiakin 337, Richland 346, Walla Walla 352, Pasco 366, Southridge 376, Hanford 391, Chiawana 392, Kennewick 457.
Kamiakin: Alexa Clark 72, Grace Wilbur 84, Ashley Fulmer 85, Torey Getz 96.
Richland: Macy Robertson 72, Breanna Watts 86, Hannah Oldson 90, Allie Parnell 98.
Walla Walla: Brooke Cramer 81, Allison Wanichek 89, Michaela Morris 91, Madison Darnold 91.
Pasco: Maylie Martinez 78, Janae Martinez 85, Maggy Rickman 100, Roxana Lopez 103.
Southridge: Samanth Hui 79, Amanda Brunson 92, Madison Westmoreland 98, Brenna Frantti 107.
Hanford: Melodie Jones 96, Danynn Affleck 96, Hannah Bort 98, Sophia Gurley 101.
Chiwana: Kali Saueressig 90, Paige Sommerville 99, Lelia Rettig 101, Iva Tebay 102.
Kennewick: Lexi Helms 104, Makenna Fridley 109, Maria Cartegena 113, Kyra Worsham 131.
