Mid-Columbia roundup: Kennewick’s Ronny Loomis shines at MCC track meet

Track and field
Kennewick’s Ronny Loomis won the 200 (22.83 seconds), the javelin (160 feet, 7 inches) and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays Thursday at a Mid-Columbia Conference meet at Southridge.
Kamiakin’s Katherine Petsch doubled up with wins in the 100 (12.55) and 200 (25.67), then ran legs on the winning 4x100 and 4x200 relays for the Braves.
The showdowns on the day came in the boys and girls 400 meters.
In the girls’ race, Kamiakin’s Mirannda Shulman nipped Kennewick’s Geraldin Correa-Cambino at the wire, 59.40 to 59.49.
The boys race was even closer as Kamiakin’s Cameron Gutierrez beat Kennewick Austin Albertin 51.12 to 51.13.
Kennewick’s Monica Kaylor cleared a personal best 5-4 in the high jump, while teammate Brendon Villasenor won the shot put with a PR of 45-3.
At Southridge
BOYS
100: Colten Chelin (Ka), 11.44; 200: Ronny Loomis (Ke), 22.83; 400: Cameron Gutierrez (Ka), 51.12; 800: Johan Correa (Ke), 2:00.14; 1,600: Jonah Franco (Ka), 4:27.43; 3,200: Ryan Child (Ka), 10:05.04; 110H: Ethan Ellsworth (S), 15.21; 300H: Parker Morgan (Ka), 40.31; 4x100 relay: Kennewick (Issa Musa, Ronny Loomis, Austin Albertin, Keyshawn Owens), 43.84; 4x400 relay: Kennewick (AJ Templeton, Ronny Loomis, Johan Correa, Austin Albertin), 3:25.21; Shot: Brendon Villasenor (Ke), 45-3; Discus: Brock McCue (Ka), 133-7; Jav: Ronny Loomis (ke), 160-7; HJ: Casey Ramirez; LJ: Keyshawn Owens (Ke), 22-3 1/2; TJ: Martavis Haggins (Ke), 41-5.
GIRLS
100: Katherine Petsch (Ka), 12.55; 200: Katherine Petsch (Ka), 25.67; 400: Mirannda Shulman (Ka), 59.40; 800: Geraldin Correa-Cambino (Ke), 2:23.19; 1,600: McKinzi Teeples (Ka), 5:42.43; 3,200: Brooklyn Lowe (Ka), 12:57.87; 100H: Hailey Reiboldt (S), 15.63; 300H: Britney Donais (Ka), 47.99; 4x100 relay: Kamiakin (Isabelle Conover, Britney Donais, Katherine Petsch, Mirannda Shulman), 49.16; 4x200 relay: Kamiakin (Isabelle Conover, Britney Donais, Katherine Petsch, Mirannda Shulman), 1:45.60; 4x400 relay: Southridge (Brooke Hansen, Lindsey Wooley, Hannah Kotlan, McKaley Goffard), 4:14.69; Shot: Chanceler Williams (Ka), 34-10 3/4; Discus: Chanceler Williams (Ka), 113-10; Jav: Sam Westermeyer (Ka), 114-11; HJ: Monica Kaylor (Ke), 5-4; PV: Abigail Winstead (Ka), 10-6; LJ: Allison Stapleton (Ka), 18-3; TJ: Allison Stapleton (Ka), 36-7 1/2.
MCC MEET AT PASCO: Richland’s Benjamin Stanfield won the 100, 400 and ran the lead-off leg on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams Wednesday at Edgar Brown Stadium.
Walla Walla’s Mitchell Jacobson was a double winner, taking the high jump (6-6) the triple jump (43-10 3/4), while teammate Diego Cardenas-LaLonde won the javelin with a PR toss of 162-10.
On the girls side, Richland’s McCall Redden won the long jump (16-4 1/4) and the triple jump (34-3), while fellow Bomber Breezy Horne took the 200 (26.56) and the 400 (1:00.57).
At Pasco (Wednesday)
BOYS
Team scores: Richland 101, Walla Walla 44; Walla Walla 120, Pasco 25; Richland 134, Pasco 11. 100: Benjamin Stanfield (R), 11.19; 200: Braden Powell (R), 22.97; 400: Benjamin Stanfield (R), 51.54; 800: Ryle Hollick (R), 2:06.82; 1,600: Riley Moore (R), 4:17.76; 3,200: Riley Moore (R), 10:02.92; 110H: Tyler Slade (R), 15.35; 300H: Jared McAlvey (W), 41.06; 4x100 relay: Richland (Benjamin Stanfield, Braden Powell, Jacob Stanfield, Parker McCary), 43.83; 4x400 relay: Richland (Benjamin Stanfield, Braden Powell, Tsega MacDuff, Cody Kjarmo), 3:37.42; Shot: Brigham Whitby (R), 53-5; Discus: Patrick Utschinski (W), 149-5; Jav: Diego Cardenas-LaLonde (W), 162-10; HJ: Mitchell Jacobson (W), 6-6; PV: Griffin Reichmuth (R), 13-6; LJ: William Harshaw-McDonald (R), 19-11 1.2; TJ: Mitchell Jacobson (W), 43-10 3/4.
GIRLS
Team scores: Richland 86, Walla Walla 64; Walla Walla 119.5, Pasco 30.5; Richland 117, Pasco 27. 100: Jaidyn Alexander (P), 12.63; 200: Breezy Horne (R), 26.56; 400: Breezy Horne (R), 1:00.57; 800: Bailee Carr (R), 2:29.97; 1,600: Katie Andrus (R), 5:24.24; 3,200: Katie Andrus (R), 13:57.30; 100H: Eleanor Morgan (R), 15.69; 300H: Paige Gardner (W), 47.44; 4x100 relay: Walla Walla (Paige Gardner, Madelyn Knight, Karly Kenny, Abigail Snyder), 50.59; 4x200 relay: Walla Walla (Paige Gardner, Abigail Snyder, Madelyn Knight, Karly Kenny), 1:47.82; 4x400 relay: Walla Walla (Eleah Dalgleish, Jacqueline Medina, Krystal Roberts, Sarah Gaines), 5:26.80; Shot: Maddie Mauia (R), 38-4; Discus: Skylar Druffel (W), 112-2; Jav: Emma Wenzel (W), 125-9; HJ: Noelani Helm (W), 5-1; PV: Hally Ruff (W), 11-0; LJ: McCall Redden (R), 16-4 1/4; TJ: McCall Redden (R), 34-3.
CWAC LEAGUE MEET: Prosser’s Nate Brown threw a personal best 172-5 to win the javelin, while teammate Scott Blakney won the discus with a toss of 156-10.
Prosser’s Emily Moon won the 400 (1:00.27) and was second in the 200 (26.79), while Hali VerMulm won the 300 hurdles in a PR time of 48.69.
At Selah
BOYS
100: Jacob Weber (S), 11.44; 200: Jacob Weber (S), 23.28; 400: Brigham Cardon (S), 50.29; 800: Tito Torres (P), 2:08.70; 1,600: Daniel Callahan (S), 4:36.0; 110H: Braydon Maier (S), 15.33; 300H: Corby Lowry (P), 42.39; 4x100 relay: Selah, 43.85; Shot: Francisco Aleman (EV), 46-9 1/2; Discus: Scott Blakney (P), 156-10; Jav: Nate Brown (P), 172-5; HJ: Scott Blakney (P), 5-8; PV: John Watkins (S), 9-0; LJ: Braydon Maier (S), 20-5; TJ: Michael Kernan (P), 40-3.
GIRLS
100: Olivia Martin (S), 12.78; 200: Olivia Martin (S), 26.79; 400: Emily Moon (P), 1:00.27; 800: Chloe Williams (S), 2:24.34; 1,600: Isabelle Moultray (S), 5:22.75; 100H: Tess Dietrich (S), 17.51; 300H: Hali VerMulm (P), 48.69; 4x100 relay: East Valley, 50.47; Shot: Kianna Zimmer (EV), 32-10 1/4; Discus: Kianna Zimmer (EV), 108-11; Jav: Hannah Lind (P), 101-6; HJ: Halle Hull (S), 5-0; PV: Kayler Clark (S), 9-0; LJ: JojeAnn Rabanal (EV), 16-7; TJ: Alana Newborn (EV), 31-10.
Tennis
The Kamiakin girls topped Walla Walla 6-1 to finish the Mid-Columbia Conference regular season undefeated for the third season in a row.
The Braves won three of four singles matches, and swept the doubles to post a 7-0 record.
Kamiakin at Walla Walla
Girls: Kamiakin 6-1. Singles: Kara Newcomb (K) d. Kyndal Locati, 6-2, 6-4; Lisa Chung (K) d. Tori Matlock, 3-6, 6-4, 10-7; Savannah Forbes (K) d. Christina Zaugg, 6-1, 6-0; Erin Chapin (W) d. Cameron Holle, 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Olivia Szendre-Carlin Cooley (K) d. Mary Rose Russo-Sydney Tachery, 6-1, 6-2; Emma Van Eaton-Emily Heinrichson (K) d. Sydney Carrara-Lauren Svendsen, 3-6, 6-0, 10-4; Madeline Lindholm-Cassidy Hall (K) d. Brooke Royce-Lily Turnev, 6-2, 6-0.
Chiawana at Hanford
Girls: Hanford 6-1. Singles: Celeste Pe (H) d. Genna MacFarland, 6-0, 6-0; Anna Jarman (H) d. Samantha Garcia, 6-0, 6-0; Jynell Vorabouth (CH) d. Olivia Gillett, 6-3, 7-5; Molly Kobalter (H) d. Camdyn Gray, 6-4, 6-2. Doubles: Milena Stankovic-Siena Stephens (H) d. Olivia Childs-McKailee Beck, 6-1, 6-3; Molly Fleming-Nancy Shoup (H) d. Lynna Troung-Kaela Nichols, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4; Katherine Moon-Salem Gray (H) d. Hailee Herron-Ally Gadd, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2).
Boys: Hanford 7-0. Singles: Will Thompson (H) d. Evan Naef, 6-1, 6-0; Angelo Bravo (H) d. Josh Fowles, 6-0, 6-0; Nick Torres (H) d. Alex Sholotyak, 6-2, 6-1; Alex Ovchinnikov (H) d. Tyler Jenkins, 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Patrick Monahan-William Chiang (H) d. Cai Nuby-Mica Olin, 6-3, 6-1; Evan DeSteese-Evan Bacon (H) d. Christian Domingos-Brandon Phillips, 6-4, 6-2; Victor Kuan-Farhaan Chaugle (H) d. mason McMahon-Brock Andelin , 6-4, 6-3.
Kennewick at Southridge
Boys: Southridge 6-1. Singles:Cancado (S) d. Nathan Webster, 6-3, 6-4; Robbie Fiocchi (K) d. Chen, 3-6, 6-0, 6-3; Dickman (S) d. Hunter Schwartz, 6-0, 6-2; Edwards (S) d. hector mendoza, 6-1, 6-3. Doubles: Landby-Merrell (S) d. Matt Lin-George Guerro, 6-1, 6-1; Cramer-Erickson (S) d. Cayden Redman-Casey Berry, 6-1, 6-0; Carnett-Reathuford (S) d. Israel Rodriguez-Isaiah Mendoza, 6-0, 6-0.
Girls: Southridge 7-0. Singles: Grace Hamaker-Teals (S) d. April Buckingham, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1; Megan Hancock (S) d. Alexa Schultheiss, 6-2, 6-1; Sydney Tran (S) d. Emily Christensen, 6-1, 6-2; Kiera Gale (S) d. Meredith Martin, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Devyn Wolfe-Isa Morrison (S) d. Denise Jimenez-Brynn Price, 4-6, 6-2, 6-0; Savannah Brown-Taylor Yant (S) d. Ava Raban-Edith Pulido, 6-1, 6-0; Kaylee Gale-Katheryn Sheldon (S) d. Paw Ehwah-E.Medrano, 6-0, 6-0.
Pasco at Richland
Girls: Richland 6-1. Singles: Quinci Fisher (R) d. Eden Snider, 7-6 (7-2), 6-1; Chelsea Li (R) d. Kendra Smith, 6-0, 6-2; Nina Horn (R) d. Angelica Guzman, 6-2, 6-1; Camri Iverson (P) d. Bradyn Nelson, 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Alyssa Praga-Brilee Hamm (R) d. Esmerelda Garcilazo-Vanesa Quiroz, 6-0, 6-2; Kamry Breard-Alli Mendoza (R) d. Ruby Aguilar-Maritsa Villegas, 6-0, 6-1; Devin Schnebly-Alana Cho (R) d. Noemi Velasquez-Elisa Doni, 6-2, 6-1.
Boys: Richland 6-1. Singles: Nathan Lipton (R) d. Aiden Burrows, 6-0, 6-0; Gray Evans (R) d. Diego Gutierrez, 6-1, 6-1; Ryan Piper (R) d. Braxton Bedoya, 6-0, 6-0; Gabe Haynie (R) d. Leonel Gonzales, 6-1,6-1. Doubles: Ryan Wagar-Jack Cook (R) d. Eloy Lara-Allan Ochoa, 6-1, 6-1; Austin Barber-Gavin Gutierrez (P) d. Ein Taylor-Kyle Strong, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4); Wade Heaton-Erik Obermeyer (R) d. Hector Mendoz-Edgar Quiroz, 6-1, 6-3.
Grandview at Prosser
Girls: Prosser 4-0. Singles: Karina Acosta (P) d. Alexandra Gonzalez, 6-4, 6-4; Rachel Blount (P) d. Yanet Cortez, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3. Doubles: Jamie Fassler-Cyndal Johnson (P) d. Lorena Torres-Sonya Trevino, 7-5, 6-2; Joanna Ramos-Valeria Covarrubias (P) d. Wendy Garcia-Maria Ramos, 6-2, 6-1; Gentri Gray-Maegan Inions (P) leads Briseida Espindola-Alexa Rodriguez, 6-2, 5-4 (lightning).
Boys: Grandview 4-0. Singles: Alfonso Granados (G) def. Isaias Velasquez, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4; Devin Amaro (G) leads Angel Rivera, 5-4 (weather). Doubles: Roy Escareno-Esgar Valencia (G) def. Alan Salinas-Caleb McMurtry, 6-1, 6-1; Joel Pina-Marc Martinez (G) def. Peter Felicijan-Lisandro Santillo, 6-0, 6-2; Isaiah Villarreal-Nathan Barrientes (G) def. Ryan Winder-Josmar Valencia, 6-2, 6-0.
