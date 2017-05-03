Mid-Columbia: Aquino strikes twice, Pasco tops U-Hi in regional soccer

PASCO 2, UNIVERSITY 1: Edwin Aquino scored two goals to lead the Pasco High School boys soccer team to a 2-1 win over University on Wednesday in a Class 4A MCC-GSL regional game at Edgar Brown Stadium.
Altyn Cader scored University’s lone goal in the 78th minute.
Pasco (14-3) will host Ferris at 1 p.m. Saturday in a regional semifinal matchup.
Scoring: Edwin Aquino (P) 2G; Jesus Meraz-Rodriguez (P) A; Kevin Meraz-Rodriguez (P) A; Altyn Cader (U) G. Shots: P 24; U 4. Saves: Frank Moreno 1; U, Hunter Atwood 8.
CENTRAL VALLEY 4, RICHLAND 0: Connor Wold scored two goals and the Bears defeated the visiting Bombers in a 4A regional game.
Jake Levine and Noah Whitman also added goals for Central Valley. The Bears advances to host Lewis and Clark at Spokane Falls Community College on Friday at 5:30. The winner of that game will advance to the regional championship match.
Scoring: Connor Wold (CV) 2G; Jake Levine (CV) G, A; Noah Whitman (CV) G. Shots: R 4, CV 16. Saves: R, Jake Voordepoorte 12; CV, Bertone 2, Coddington 2.
FERRIS 3, HANFORD 2 (SO): Lamont Butler forced overtime with a second-half goal, and made the game-winning kick in a shootout victory for the host Saxons in a 4A regional match against the Falcons.
Liam Kelly scored the lone first-half goal in the 36th minute, giving the Saxons a 1-0 lead at the break.
Ross Kieffer and Joseph Stout score to give Hanford an early lead in the second half.
Butler knocked a free kick from 60 yards, which bounced over the head of the Falcons’ keeper and evened the match.
After two scoreless overtime periods, Ferris held a 4-3 edge in the shootout.
Hanford will host University in a loser-out game Saturday.
Scoring: Ross Kieffer (H) G, A; Joseph Stout (H) G; Shiv Sanan (H) A; Liam Kelly (F) G; Lamont Butler (F) G. Shots: H 15, F 17. Saves: Brandon Aleander 9; F, Bowton 11.
Softball
RICHLAND 11, OTHELLO 9: Emily Garza hit a two-run triple in the fifth inning, and Brandi Andrews allowed just one run over the final three innings as the Bombers rallied to beat the Huskies in nonleague action at Columbia Playfield.
Garza drove in four runs on the day, while Andrews went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Kaylie Northrop put two runners across the plate.
Dominique Martinez hit a two-run double in a six-run first inning for the Huskies, who led 8-4 after four innings. She also pitched a complete game.
Andrews took over in the circle in the fifth. She scattered two hits and struck out five.
Othello
620
010
0
—
9
13
1
Richland
310
034
x
—
11
15
1
Highlights: Janissa Garza (O) 2x5, 2 RBI; Nikki Valazquez (O) 2x5, 2R; Maria Deleon (O) 2x2, 2R; Dominique Martinez (O) 3x4, 2R, 2B, 3 RBI, 6IP, 15H, 4K, 0BB; Audisey Sauceda 2 RBI; Sydney Perryman (R) 2x4, 2B; Miranda Camacho (R) 2x4; Brandi Andrews (R) 3x4, 2 RBI; 3IP, 2H, 5K; Addison Pettit (R) 3x4; Emily Garza (R) 2x3, 3B, 4 RBI, 2R; Kaylie Northrop (R) 2 RBI.
CONNELL 20-13, WAHLUKE 2-3: Mattie Mauseth went 6-for-9 on the day, with three RBIs in the first game, to lead the host Eagles to a sweep of the Warriors in SCAC East action.
Abby Vivar and Asley Jennie each went 2-for-2 for Wahluke in the second game.
DAYTON 27-25, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 0-4: Megan Robins went 7-for-7 on the day and drove in seven runs in the nightcap to help pace an offensive onslaught by the visiting Bulldogs in their EWAC doubleheader sweep.
Robins also threw a two-hit shutout in the first game. Heidi Dobbs (4x6, 4RBI) and Kaleigh White (4x5, 5RBI) were big for Dayton (13-6, 10-4) in the first game, and Mia Becker (2x3, 2b, 6RBI) swung the bat well in the second.
Katie Steele and Jessica Richards had two hits apeice for LC in the nightcap.
NWAC Baseball
CBC 4-4, BIG BEND 5-1: Gabe Tolrud belted a two-run homer in the seventh inning of the second game to give the Hawks a little breathing room en route to a victory and a split with the Vikings.
Ryan Sanders went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored for Columbia Basin, which leads the East Region at 16-6.
In the opener, Big Bend (8-12) scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as Cody Banks sent Daulton Kvenvold across the plate with a single to left field.
The Hawks got a solo home run from Isaiah Hatch to lead off the top of the first inning.
CBC
300
000
001
—
4
8
3
Big Bend
002
002
001
—
5
8
1
Highlights: Isaiah Hatch (C) 2x4, HR, RBI; Auggie Francis (B) 2x4, 2B; Seth Reisbeck (B) 2B, 2 RBI; Cody Banks (B) 3x4, HR, 3 RBI; Jacob Lundin (B) 7.1IP, 4H, 0R; 5K, 2BB.
CBC
000
000
0
—
0
0
0
Big Bend
000
000
0
—
0
0
0
Highlights: Gabe Tolrud (C) HR, 2 RBI; Ryan Sanders (C) 2x4, 2B, 2R; Hunter Mulderig (C) 5IP, 1H, 4K; Daniel Fornito (B) 2x3.
GOLF
Teddy Moore won medalist honors with a 7-over 79 to lead Tri-Cities Prep to a third-place team finish in a match at Veterans Memorial Golf Course in Walla Walla.
Will Dituri (97), Evan Sweeney (107) and Colby Richards (118) rounded out the scoring for TCP.
McLoughlin won the team title, outpacing runner-up DeSales by 32 strokes.
▪ Wapato’s Ethelyn Dacusin took medalist honors with a 108 in a CWAC match at Black Rock Creek in Sunnyside.
Jordan Colson led Prosser with a 125.
Wednesday’s results
At Black Rock Creek Golf Course
Team scores: Wapato 549, Toppenish 581, Prosser inc.
Prosser: Jordan Colson 125, Jessica Contreras 143, Tedra Everett 160.
Tennis
Richland at Chiawana
Girls: Richland 6-1. Singles: Quinci Fisher (R) d. Genna MacFarlan, 6-0, 6-0; Chelsea Li (R) d. Samantha Garcia, 6-1, 6-1; Nina Horn (R) d. Jynell Vorabouth, 6-0, 6-0; Camdyn Gray (C) d. Bradyn Nelson, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Alyssa Praga-Kamry Breard (R) d. Olivia Childs-McKailee Beck, 6-3, 7-5; Brilee Hamm-Alli Mendoza (R) d. Lynna Troung-Kaela Nichols, 6-4, 6-7 (0-7), 6-2; Devin Schnebly-Alana Cho (R) d. Hailie Herron-Ally Gadd, 6-1, 6-1.
Quincy at Prosser
Girls: Quincy 3-2. Singles: Caitlyn Wind (Q) d. Karina Acosta 1-6, 6-4, 6-4; Hailey McKee (Q) d. Rachel Blount 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Rachel Faw-Natalie Thomson (Q) d. Jamie Fassler-Cyndal Johnson 6-3, 6-2; Valeria Covarrubias-Joanna Ramos (P) d. Alysha Donovan-Marina Ramirez 6-3, 6-1; Sofia Klingele-Gentri Gray (P) d. Brynn Nieuwenhuis-Maria Castillo 6-1, 6-2.
