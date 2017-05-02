Soccer: Othello comes back to top Ephrata in CWAC playoffs

OTHELLO 2, EPHRATA 1: Luis Gomez and Reese Jones scored to lead the Huskies to a dramatic, come-from-behind road win in a loser-out first-round game of the CWAC district playoffs.
Luis Rodriguez put Ephrata (9-7-1, 6-3) up 1-0 in the 20th minute. In the final play of first-half stoppage time, Othello’s Bernie Garza Jr. flicked a long ball from Sergio Mondragon over to Gomez, who beat the Ephrata keeper off the volley to level the score at halftime.
Late in second-half stoppage time, Juan Tapia passed to Jones, who beat two defenders in the penalty box and connected on a rocketed shot for the game-winning goal.
Othello (11-6, 5-4) plays at East Valley of Yakima (12-4, 8-1) at 5 p.m. Friday in the second round. The winner is guaranteed a state berth and the loser will play in the GNL-CWAC crossover.
GOLF
SUNCADIA INVITE: Patrick Azevedo shot a 76 to lead Othello to a seventh-place finish at the 24-team event in Cle Elum.
Isaiah Garza (86), Ben Garza (87) and Sam Azevedo (92) rounded out the scoring for the Huskies. Daniel Fitzgerald (84), Cameron Savage (87) and Tyler Rodda (98) competed for Prosser.
Selah’s Dylan Apodaca was the medalist, carding a 68. Mt. Si beat Bothell by seven strokes for the team title.
TENNIS
Hanford at Kennewick
Girls: Hanford 7-0. Singles: Celeste Pe (H) d. April Buckingham, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4); Anna Jarman (H) d. Alexa Schultheiss, 6-3, 6-2; Olivia Gillett (H) d. Emily Christensen, 6-3, 6-2; Molly Kobalter (H) d. Meredith Martin, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Milena Stankovic-Siena Stephens (H) d. Denisse Jimenez-Brynn Price, 6-1, 6-0; Molly Fleming-Nancy Shoup (H) d. Ara Rahavi-Edith Pulido, 6-0, 6-1; Katherine Moon-Salem Gray (H) d. Irlanda-Paw Eh Wah, 6-1, 6-1.
Boys: Hanford 7-0. Singles: Will Thompson (H) d. Nathan Webster 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-0; Angelo Bravo (H) d. Robbie Fiocchi 6-0, 6-3; Nick Torres (H) d. Hunter Schwartz 6-0, 7-6(3); Alex Ovchinnikov (H) d. Hector Mendoza 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Patrick Monahan-William Chiang (H) d. George Guerro-Matt Lin 6-0, 6-0; Evan Bacon-Minsu Kim (H) d. Cayden Redman-Casey Berry 6-4, 6-0; Victor Kuan-Farhaan Chaugle (H) d. Garrison Donovan-Elias Zaragoza 6-2, 6-2.
Walla Walla at Pasco
Boys: Walla Walla 7-0. Singles: Colton Norsworthy (W) d. Aiden Burrows, 6-1, 6-0; Campbell Schulke (W) d. Diego Gutierrez, 6-0, 6-3; Parker Pantarolo (W) d. Braxton Bedoya, 6-1, 6-2; Mark Bogley (W) d. Leonell Gonzales, 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Ryan Chapin-Paul Wallace (W) d. Eloy Lara-Allan Ochoa, 6-0, 6-4; Seamus Duffy-Pheis Hair (W) d. Austin Barber-Gavin Gutierrez, 6-4, 6-1; Andrew Royse-Jacob Avarett (W) d. Hector Mendoza-Edgar Quiroz, 6-0, 7-5.
Girls: Pasco 5-2. Singles: Eden Snider (P) d. Kyndal Locati, 1-6, 7-5, 6-2; Kendra Smith (P) d. Tori Matlock, 6-2, 6-2; Angelica Guzman (P) d. Erin Chapin, 6-1, 6-1; Camri Iverson (P) d. LuLu Farnum, 6-1, 6-3. Doubles: Mary Rose Russo-Sydney Tacheny (W) d. Esmeralda Garcilazo-Vanesa Quiroz, 6-2, 7-5; Ruby Aguilar-Maritsa Villegas (P) d. Sydney Carrara-Lauren Svendsen, 6-3, 7-5; Brooke Royce-Lily Turner (W) d. Noemi Velasquez-Elisa Doni, 6-0, 6-0.
Southridge at Kamiakin
Boys: Southridge 5-2. Singles: Tan Nguyen (K) d. Daniel Cancado 5-7, 6-4, 6-3; Gianni Landby (S) d. Blake Linde 6-1, 6-3; Adam Dickman (S) d. Bryce Ford 6-1, 6-4; Eli Edwards (S) d. Wesley Chen 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Tanner Merrell-Kenny Chen (S) d. Robert Miller-Trevyn Vrieling 6-1, 2-6, 6-4; Andrew Smith-Elias Cody (K) d. Mason Cramer-Joel Erickson 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (5); Chris Barnett-Spencer Reathaford (S) d. Taylor Forbes-Darren Thompson 6-2, 6-2.
Girls: Kamiakin 4-3. Singles: Kara Newcomb (K) d. Grace Hamaker-Teals 6-1, 6-0; Ashlynn Tate (K) d. Devyn Wolfe 6-4, 0-6, 6-4; Alani Safford (S) d. .Lisa Chung 6-3, 6-1; Kaitlyn Hancock (S) d. .Savannah Forbes 7-5, 6-4. Doubles: Olivia Szende-Carlin Cooley (K) d. Anna Dickin-Reagan Brown 6-0, 6-4; Emma Van Eaton-Emily Heinrichson (K) d. Meagan Hancock-Isa Morrison 6-0, 7-5; Savannah Brown-Taylor Yount (S) d. Cassidy Hall-Madeline Lindholm 6-3, 0-6, 7-6 (2).
Richland at Chiawana
Boys: Richland 5-2. Singles: Nathan Lipton (R) d. Evan Naef 6-0, 6-3; Gray Evans (R) d. Brandon Phillips 6-1, 6-1; Ryan Piper (R) d. Josh Fowles 6-0, 6-0; Alex Sholotyuk (C) d. Gabe Haynie default. Doubles: Cai Nyby-Mica Olin (C) d. Ryan Wager-Jack Cook 6-2, 6-1; Erin Taylor-Kyle Strong (R) d. Christian Domingos-Spencer Johnson 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-2; Erik Obermeyer-Wade Heaton (R) d. Mason McMahon-Brock Andelin 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.
Othello at East Valley
Girls: Othello 4-1. Singles: Zoee Roylance (O) d. Allison Manion 6-1, 6-3; Kalli Willet (EV) d. Alyssa Freeman 6-2, 6-4. Doubles: Tanaya Andersen-Katie Walker (O) d. Olivia Daughs-Bayleigh Harris 6-4, 6-4; Daishawn Roylance-Macy Hampton (O) d. Molly Wellner-Rebecca Faulker 6-3, 6-0; Janae Freeman-Jenny Walker (O) d. Kaityln Obara-Hallie Hoffert 6-3, 6-0.
Boys: East Valley 4-1. Singles: Michael Manion (EV) d. Levi Garza 6-0, 6-0; Ryan Borello (EV) d. Palani Barragan 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Collin Freeman-Kyler Villarreal (O) d. Gabe Anderson-Danny Scherslight 6-4, 6-4; Jask Khinda0-Jimmy Schersclight (EV) d. Josh Valdez-Miguel Lopez 6-1, 6-0; Hunter Leslie-Alex Nagle (EV) d. Sterling Roylance-Asai Villarreal 6-3, 6-2.
Grandview at Ephrata
Boys: Grandview 5-0. Singles: Alfonso Granados (G) def. Derek Wright,6-4, 6-1; Devin Amaro (G) def. Griffin Allen, 6-3, 6-0. Doubles: Roy Escareno-Edgar Valencia (G) def. Christian Pugh-Ian McDonnell, 1-6, 6-3, 6-0; Joel Pina-Marc Martinez (G) def. Clay Johns-Allen Pham, 6-3, 6-1; Isaiah Villarreal-Nathan Barrientes (G) def. Eli Whetstone-Hein Duong, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6).
Girls: Ephrata 5-0. Singles: Brianne Kliphardt (E) def. Alexandra Gonzalez, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4; Angelina Chesnokov (E) def. Kendall Roberson, 6-4, 6-2. Doubles: Mackenzie O’Donnell-Kayla Mullings (E) def. Lorena Torres-Sonya Trevino, 6-1, 6-3; Hannah Goodspeed-Roslyn Martin (E) def. Maria Ramos-Wendy Garcia, 6-2, 6-0; Taylor Perez-Hannah Robinson (E) def. Alexa Rodriguez-Briseida Espindola, 7-5, 6-3.
Royal Kiona-Benton
Boys: Royal 3-2. Singles: Jesus Vasqwuez (R) d. .Ethan Chapin 7-6, 6-0; Jorge Hernandez (R) win by forf. Doubles: Justin Raap-Linden Kastl (KB) d. Martin Horta-Frankie Pineda 6-1, 6-1; Brandon Scevers-Vitaly Rizin (KB) d. Alfredo Orozco-Jose Zapata 6-1, 4-6, 6-3; Arturo Tapa-Miguel Casteneda (R) win by forf.
Girls: Royal 5-0. Singles: Cynthia Coyazo (R) d. Jordan Pratt 6-2, 4-6, 7-5; Giselle Palacios (R) d. Danny Ocampo 6-4, 6-2. Doubles: Julisa Coyazo-Itzi Estradaa (R) d. Payten Reffalt-Jennifer Crawford 6-1, 6-2; Guadalupe Guadaramma-Andy Meza (R) Vanessa Perez-Ambra Cavalletto 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; Ahani Marmolejo-Amairami Moreno (R) d. Bianca Castillo-Alexis Appel 6-2, 6-0.
