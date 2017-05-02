High School Sports

May 02, 2017 11:19 PM

Softball: Coleman leads Hanford comeback over Southridge

By Dustin Brennan

HANFORD 4, SOUTHRIDGE 3: Haley Coleman had a homer and a triple, and Morgan Plumbtree and Annie Polster combined to give up just one earned run over seven innings to lead the host Falcons (7-11, 5-7) to a comeback win over the Suns in MCC play.

Coleman tied the game at 3-all with a with a one-out triple to score Annabelle Bills in the bottom of the fifth, then she scored the eventual winning run on a two-out single up the middle by Gabby Turner.

Sydney Stoner went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple at the plate for Southridge (5-13, 3-9), and gave up four runs — three earned — on six hits over five innings in the circle to get handed the loss. Bailey Rose pitched the seventh and struck out the side in order.

Southridge

100

200

0

3

9

2

Hanford

011

020

x

4

6

2

Highlights: S, Sydney Stoner 3x4, 2b, 3b, 2RBI, R, 5IP-6H-4R-3ER-2K-1BB; Julianne Hammond 2x4, RBI; Bailey Rose 3x4, 1IP-0H-0R-3K-0BB. H, Haley Coleman 2x3, 3b, HR, 2R, 2RBI; Gabby Turner 2x2, BB, R, RBI, 2SB; Morgan Plumbtree 4IP-6H-3R-1ER-0K-1BB; Annie Polster 3IP-3H-0R-2K-0BB.

RICHLAND 12, KENNEWICK 1: Freshman Kaylie Northrop tossed a four-hitter and also doubled and drove in four runs as the Bombers cruised to the MCC win at home.

Brandi Andrews homered, drove in a pair of runs and scored three more. Addison Pettit tripled and scored three runs.

Kennewick

001

00

1

4

7

Richland

462

0x

12

7

2

Highlights: K, Aspen Hatch RBI. R, Kalie Northrop 5IP-4H-1R-0BB-5K, 2B, 3 RBI; Sydney Perryman 3B, 2R, RBI; Addison Pettit 2x2, 3B, 3R; Brandi Andrews 2x3, HR, 2 RBI, 3R;

WALLA WALLA 6, KAMIAKIN 0: Kamryn Coleman threw a two-hit shutout to lead the Blue Devils past the Braves in Mid-Columbia Conference action at Lawrence Scott Park.

Coleman, who struck out eight, also went 2-for-4 with a double, while Alexis Barreras hit a two-run double in the fourth inning.

Walla Walla

010

500

0

6

10

1

Kamiakin

000

000

0

0

2

1

Highlights: Lauren Hoe (W) 2x4; Kamryn Coleman (W) 2x4, 2B, 7IP, 2H, 8K; Emma Sweet (W) 2R; Alexis Barreras (W) 2x4, 2B, 3 RBI;

CHIAWANA 23, PASCO 1 (5): Bailie Bunger went 4-for-4 and drove in six runs to pace a relentless assault by the host Riverhawks in their MCC win over the Bulldogs.

Bunger’s big day included a three-run homer in the third and an RBI double in Chiawana’s 10-run bottom of the fourth.

Kami Bengen, Annalisa McKinney and Alexa Beutler all reached base safely each time they came to the plate — going a combined 8-for-8 — and Colleen Stadelman gave up one run on six hits in her winning effort for the Riverhawks (12-6, 8-4).

Pasco

000

01

1

6

3

Chiawana

535

(10)x

23

19

0

Highlights: P, Bianca Perez 2x3, RBI. C, Kami Bengen 1x1, 2b, 2BB, 4R, 3RBI; Morgan Hirai 4x5, 4RBI; Annalisa McKinney 3x3, 4R, 3RBI; Bailie Bunger 4x4, 2b, HR, 6RBI, 3R; Alexa Beutler 4x4, 2R, 2RBI; Colleen Stadelman 5IP-6H-1R-5K-1BB.

TRI-CITIES PREP 20-16, WAITSBURG 12-5: Maddie Brandner hit four doubles and drove in 10 runs on the day to lead the host Jaguars to a sweep in the EWAC doubleheader.

Brandner doubled twice, drove in six runs and scored twice for TCP (7-9) in the first game, and Sammi Thornton had three RBIs and three runs scored on two hits.

Thornton went the distance in the circle for the Jaguars in the second game, giving up five hits and no earned runs.

