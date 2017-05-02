Track: Connell boys, girls sweep SCAC East meet

The Connell boys and girls swept the competition at an SCAC East meet with Wahluke, Kiona-Benton and Columbia-Burbank in Benton City.
Seer Deines led the way for the Eagles, winning the shot put (47-7) and the discus with a personal best 158-5. Teammate Nolan Chase won the 800 (2:07.94) and the 1,600 (4:56.70).
For the Connell girls, Jade Chamberlain ran the first leg of the winning 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams, while Ashton Riner won the javelin with a toss of 142-10 1/2, and Camille Casper won the 800 (2:38.77) and the 3,200 (12:47.71).
At Kiona-Benton
BOYS
Team scores: Kiona-Benton 87, Wahluke 56; Connell 97, Wahluke 46; Connell 85, Kiona-Benton 57; Wahluke 102, Columbia-Burbank 37; Kiona-Benton 118, Columbia-Burbank 18; Connell 103, Columbia-Burbank 18. 100: Salvador Araiza (C), 11.83; 200: Tariq Francois (C), 24.80; 400: Caleb Price (C), 51.80; 800: Nolan Chase (C), 2:07.94; 1,600: Nolan Chase (C), 4:56.70; 3,200: Peyton Berg (C), 11:10.05; 110H: Jared Garner (K), 18.58; 300H: Steven Kroontje (C), 44.10; 4x100 relay: Kiona-Benton (Alex Maya, Avory Berryhill, Tyler Perkins, Tarren Hilborn), 46.77; 4x400 relay: Connell (Salvador Araiza, Steven Kroontje, Tariq Francois, Caleb Price), 3:35.43; Shot: Seer Deines (C), 47-7; Discus: Seer Deines (C), 158-5; Jav: Daniel Rizin (K), 157-2; HJ: Steven Kroontje (C), 5-10; PV: Eric Campbell (K), 9-0; LJ: Alex Maya (K), 18-7; TJ: Jax Whitby (C), 38-4.
GIRLS
Team scores: Wahluke 73, Kiona-Benton 64; Connell 82.5, Wahluke 58.5; Connell 96, Kiona-Benton 38; Wahluke 84, Columbia-Burbank 38; Kiona-Benton 67, Columbia-Burbank 46, Connell 100, Columbia-Burbank 30. 100: Alma Manzo (C), 12.88; 200: Halli Whitby (C), 28.66; 400: Montana Rowlette (K), 1:06.71; 800: Camille Casper (C), 2:38.77; 1,600: Elizabeth Edler (C), 5:53.23; 3,200: Camille Casper (C), 12:47.71; 100H: Sophie Nelson (W), 18.41; 300H: Brisa Mendoza (W), 54.56; 4x100 relay: Connell (Jade Chamberlain, Krislyn Freeman, Ashton Riner, Alma Manzo), 51.94; 4x200 relay: Connell (Jade Chamberlain, Krislyn Freeman, Ashton Riner, Alma Manzo), 1:52.26; 4x400 relay: Connell (Jade Chamberlain, Makenna Price, Elizabeth Edler, Krislyn Freeman), 4:33.11; Shot: Halli Whitby (C), 31-10; Discus: Halli Whitby (C), 102-4 1/2; Jav: Ashton Riner (C), 142-10 1/2; HJ: Abby Yorgesen (W), 4-8; LJ: Alma Manzo (C), 15-7; TJ: Mirna Gallaga (W), 29-7.
