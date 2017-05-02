Mid-Columbia roundup: Kennewick baseball ekes past Rogers in loser-out game

Blake Collier pitched four innings of two-hit, shutout relief to record a lengthy save for the Kennewick High School baseball team in a 3-2 win over visiting Rogers in their loser-out, first-round game of the Mid-Columbia Conference/Greater Spokane League subregional playoffs Tuesday at Roy Johnson Field.
With the score tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the third, Talon Lafontaine hit a one-out double to center that plated Trent Sellers for the eventual game-winning run. Sellers led the Lions (10-11) at the dish by going 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored.
Adam Bertram gave up three runs — two earned — on five hits over a six-inning complete game in a losing effort for Rogers (1-19). Cooper Shelby started for Kennewick and lasted just three innings, giving up two runs on three hits and walking five.
Kennewick will play Shadle Park (13-7) in another loser-out game at 3 p.m. Friday at Southridge. The winner moves on to play the nightcap against the Suns (17-3) in the double-elimination part of the bracket.
Rogers
020
000
0
—
2
5
2
Kennewick
201
000
x
—
3
5
2
Highlights: R, Adam Bertram 6IP-5H-3R-2ER-2K-3BB. K, Trent Sellers 2x3, 3b, 2R; Talon Lafontaine 2b, RBI; Blake Collier 4IP-2H-0R-4K-1BB.
KIONA-BENTON 3, WARDEN 1: Lino Rivera went the distance on a five-hitter in the opener, and his back-to-back doubles with Clayton Johns in the sixth inning fueled a two-run rally that propelled the host Bears to a win in the first game of an SCAC East pair.
Ben Victry followed those doubles with an RBI single for an insurance run that went uncashed with Rivera on the bump.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 4-14, DAYTON-WAITSBURG 2-10: Seniors Ryan Hansen and Zach Bradford tore the cover off the ball in the nightcap to lockup a sweep for the host Patriots in an EWAC doubleheader on senior night.
D-W scored both its runs in the first game in the top of the first, but Matt McLure and KJ Moo Young combined to shutdown the opposing bats after that. Parker Stephenson drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth for LC.
Hansen and Bradford combined to go 7-for-9 with seven RBIs in the second game, and the Patriots held off a late charge from D-W, which scored two runs in the top of the seventh.
SOFTBALL
HANFORD 4, SOUTHRIDGE 3: Haley Coleman had a homer and a triple, and Morgan Plumbtree and Annie Polster combined to give up just one earned run over seven innings to lead the host Falcons (7-11, 5-7) to a comeback win over the Suns in MCC play.
Coleman tied the game at 3-all with a with a one-out triple to score Annabelle Bills in the bottom of the fifth, then she scored the eventual winning run on a two-out single up the middle by Gabby Turner.
Sydney Stoner went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple at the plate for Southridge (5-13, 3-9), and gave up four runs — three earned — on six hits over five innings in the circle to get handed the loss. Bailey Rose pitched the seventh and struck out the side in order.
Southridge
100
200
0
—
3
9
2
Hanford
011
020
x
—
4
6
2
Highlights: S, Sydney Stoner 3x4, 2b, 3b, 2RBI, R, 5IP-6H-4R-3ER-2K-1BB; Julianne Hammond 2x4, RBI; Bailey Rose 3x4, 1IP-0H-0R-3K-0BB. H, Haley Coleman 2x3, 3b, HR, 2R, 2RBI; Gabby Turner 2x2, BB, R, RBI, 2SB; Morgan Plumbtree 4IP-6H-3R-1ER-0K-1BB; Annie Polster 3IP-3H-0R-2K-0BB.
RICHLAND 12, KENNEWICK 1: Freshman Kaylie Northrop tossed a four-hitter and also doubled and drove in four runs as the Bombers cruised to the MCC win at home.
Brandi Andrews homered, drove in a pair of runs and scored three more. Addison Pettit tripled and scored three runs.
Kennewick
001
00
—
1
4
7
Richland
462
0x
—
12
7
2
Highlights: K, Aspen Hatch RBI. R, Kalie Northrop 5IP-4H-1R-0BB-5K, 2B, 3 RBI; Sydney Perryman 3B, 2R, RBI; Addison Pettit 2x2, 3B, 3R; Brandi Andrews 2x3, HR, 2 RBI, 3R;
WALLA WALLA 6, KAMIAKIN 0: Kamryn Coleman threw a two-hit shutout to lead the Blue Devils past the Braves in Mid-Columbia Conference action at Lawrence Scott Park.
Coleman, who struck out eight, also went 2-for-4 with a double, while Alexis Barreras hit a two-run double in the fourth inning.
Walla Walla
010
500
0
—
6
10
1
Kamiakin
000
000
0
—
0
2
1
Highlights: Lauren Hoe (W) 2x4; Kamryn Coleman (W) 2x4, 2B, 7IP, 2H, 8K; Emma Sweet (W) 2R; Alexis Barreras (W) 2x4, 2B, 3 RBI;
CHIAWANA 23, PASCO 1 (5): Bailie Bunger went 4-for-4 and drove in six runs to pace a relentless assault by the host Riverhawks in their MCC win over the Bulldogs.
Bunger’s big day included a three-run homer in the third and an RBI double in Chiawana’s 10-run bottom of the fourth.
Kami Bengen, Annalisa McKinney and Alexa Beutler all reached base safely each time they came to the plate — going a combined 8-for-8 — and Colleen Stadelman gave up one run on six hits in her winning effort for the Riverhawks (12-6, 8-4).
Pasco
000
01
—
1
6
3
Chiawana
535
(10)x
—
23
19
0
Highlights: P, Bianca Perez 2x3, RBI. C, Kami Bengen 1x1, 2b, 2BB, 4R, 3RBI; Morgan Hirai 4x5, 4RBI; Annalisa McKinney 3x3, 4R, 3RBI; Bailie Bunger 4x4, 2b, HR, 6RBI, 3R; Alexa Beutler 4x4, 2R, 2RBI; Colleen Stadelman 5IP-6H-1R-5K-1BB.
TRI-CITIES PREP 20-16, WAITSBURG 12-5: Maddie Brandner hit four doubles and drove in 10 runs on the day to lead the host Jaguars to a sweep in the EWAC doubleheader.
Brandner doubled twice, drove in six runs and scored twice for TCP (7-9) in the first game, and Sammi Thornton had three RBIs and three runs scored on two hits.
Thornton went the distance in the circle for the Jaguars in the second game, giving up five hits and no earned runs.
SOCCER
OTHELLO 2, EPHRATA 1: Luis Gomez and Reese Jones scored to lead the Huskies to a dramatic, come-from-behind road win in a loser-out first-round game of the CWAC district playoffs.
Luis Rodriguez put Ephrata (9-7-1, 6-3) up 1-0 in the 20th minute. In the final play of first-half stoppage time, Othello’s Bernie Garza Jr. flicked a long ball from Sergio Mondragon over to Gomez, who beat the Ephrata keeper off the volley to level the score at halftime.
Late in second-half stoppage time, Juan Tapia passed to Jones, who beat two defenders in the penalty box and connected on a rocketed shot for the game-winning goal.
Othello (11-6, 5-4) plays at East Valley of Yakima (12-4, 8-1) at 5 p.m. Friday in the second round. The winner is guaranteed a state berth and the loser will play in the GNL-CWAC crossover.
GOLF
SUNCADIA INVITE: Patrick Azevedo shot a 76 to lead Othello to a seventh-place finish at the 24-team event in Cle Elum.
Isaiah Garza (86), Ben Garza (87) and Sam Azevedo (92) rounded out the scoring for the Huskies. Daniel Fitzgerald (84), Cameron Savage (87) and Tyler Rodda (98) competed for Prosser.
Selah’s Dylan Apodaca was the medalist, carding a 68. Mt. Si beat Bothell by seven strokes for the team title.
TRACK AND FIELD
The Connell boys and girls swept the competition at an SCAC East meet with Wahluke, Kiona-Benton and Columbia-Burbank in Benton City.
Seer Deines led the way for the Eagles, winning the shot put (47-7) and the discus with a personal best 158-5. Teammate Nolan Chase won the 800 (2:07.94) and the 1,600 (4:56.70).
For the Connell girls, Jade Chamberlain ran the first leg of the winning 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams, while Ashton Riner won the javelin with a toss of 142-10 1/2, and Camille Casper won the 800 (2:38.77) and the 3,200 (12:47.71).
At Kiona-Benton
BOYS
Team scores: Kiona-Benton 87, Wahluke 56; Connell 97, Wahluke 46; Connell 85, Kiona-Benton 57; Wahluke 102, Columbia-Burbank 37; Kiona-Benton 118, Columbia-Burbank 18; Connell 103, Columbia-Burbank 18. 100: Salvador Araiza (C), 11.83; 200: Tariq Francois (C), 24.80; 400: Caleb Price (C), 51.80; 800: Nolan Chase (C), 2:07.94; 1,600: Nolan Chase (C), 4:56.70; 3,200: Peyton Berg (C), 11:10.05; 110H: Jared Garner (K), 18.58; 300H: Steven Kroontje (C), 44.10; 4x100 relay: Kiona-Benton (Alex Maya, Avory Berryhill, Tyler Perkins, Tarren Hilborn), 46.77; 4x400 relay: Connell (Salvador Araiza, Steven Kroontje, Tariq Francois, Caleb Price), 3:35.43; Shot: Seer Deines (C), 47-7; Discus: Seer Deines (C), 158-5; Jav: Daniel Rizin (K), 157-2; HJ: Steven Kroontje (C), 5-10; PV: Eric Campbell (K), 9-0; LJ: Alex Maya (K), 18-7; TJ: Jax Whitby (C), 38-4.
GIRLS
Team scores: Wahluke 73, Kiona-Benton 64; Connell 82.5, Wahluke 58.5; Connell 96, Kiona-Benton 38; Wahluke 84, Columbia-Burbank 38; Kiona-Benton 67, Columbia-Burbank 46, Connell 100, Columbia-Burbank 30. 100: Alma Manzo (C), 12.88; 200: Halli Whitby (C), 28.66; 400: Montana Rowlette (K), 1:06.71; 800: Camille Casper (C), 2:38.77; 1,600: Elizabeth Edler (C), 5:53.23; 3,200: Camille Casper (C), 12:47.71; 100H: Sophie Nelson (W), 18.41; 300H: Brisa Mendoza (W), 54.56; 4x100 relay: Connell (Jade Chamberlain, Krislyn Freeman, Ashton Riner, Alma Manzo), 51.94; 4x200 relay: Connell (Jade Chamberlain, Krislyn Freeman, Ashton Riner, Alma Manzo), 1:52.26; 4x400 relay: Connell (Jade Chamberlain, Makenna Price, Elizabeth Edler, Krislyn Freeman), 4:33.11; Shot: Halli Whitby (C), 31-10; Discus: Halli Whitby (C), 102-4 1/2; Jav: Ashton Riner (C), 142-10 1/2; HJ: Abby Yorgesen (W), 4-8; LJ: Alma Manzo (C), 15-7; TJ: Mirna Gallaga (W), 29-7.
TENNIS
Hanford at Kennewick
Girls: Hanford 7-0. Singles: Celeste Pe (H) d. April Buckingham, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4); Anna Jarman (H) d. Alexa Schultheiss, 6-3, 6-2; Olivia Gillett (H) d. Emily Christensen, 6-3, 6-2; Molly Kobalter (H) d. Meredith Martin, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Milena Stankovic-Siena Stephens (H) d. Denisse Jimenez-Brynn Price, 6-1, 6-0; Molly Fleming-Nancy Shoup (H) d. Ara Rahavi-Edith Pulido, 6-0, 6-1; Katherine Moon-Salem Gray (H) d. Irlanda-Paw Eh Wah, 6-1, 6-1.
Boys: Hanford 7-0. Singles: Will Thompson (H) d. Nathan Webster 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-0; Angelo Bravo (H) d. Robbie Fiocchi 6-0, 6-3; Nick Torres (H) d. Hunter Schwartz 6-0, 7-6(3); Alex Ovchinnikov (H) d. Hector Mendoza 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Patrick Monahan-William Chiang (H) d. George Guerro-Matt Lin 6-0, 6-0; Evan Bacon-Minsu Kim (H) d. Cayden Redman-Casey Berry 6-4, 6-0; Victor Kuan-Farhaan Chaugle (H) d. Garrison Donovan-Elias Zaragoza 6-2, 6-2.
Walla Walla at Pasco
Boys: Walla Walla 7-0. Singles: Colton Norsworthy (W) d. Aiden Burrows, 6-1, 6-0; Campbell Schulke (W) d. Diego Gutierrez, 6-0, 6-3; Parker Pantarolo (W) d. Braxton Bedoya, 6-1, 6-2; Mark Bogley (W) d. Leonell Gonzales, 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Ryan Chapin-Paul Wallace (W) d. Eloy Lara-Allan Ochoa, 6-0, 6-4; Seamus Duffy-Pheis Hair (W) d. Austin Barber-Gavin Gutierrez, 6-4, 6-1; Andrew Royse-Jacob Avarett (W) d. Hector Mendoza-Edgar Quiroz, 6-0, 7-5.
Girls: Pasco 5-2. Singles: Eden Snider (P) d. Kyndal Locati, 1-6, 7-5, 6-2; Kendra Smith (P) d. Tori Matlock, 6-2, 6-2; Angelica Guzman (P) d. Erin Chapin, 6-1, 6-1; Camri Iverson (P) d. LuLu Farnum, 6-1, 6-3. Doubles: Mary Rose Russo-Sydney Tacheny (W) d. Esmeralda Garcilazo-Vanesa Quiroz, 6-2, 7-5; Ruby Aguilar-Maritsa Villegas (P) d. Sydney Carrara-Lauren Svendsen, 6-3, 7-5; Brooke Royce-Lily Turner (W) d. Noemi Velasquez-Elisa Doni, 6-0, 6-0.
Southridge at Kamiakin
Boys: Southridge 5-2. Singles: Tan Nguyen (K) d. Daniel Cancado 5-7, 6-4, 6-3; Gianni Landby (S) d. Blake Linde 6-1, 6-3; Adam Dickman (S) d. Bryce Ford 6-1, 6-4; Eli Edwards (S) d. Wesley Chen 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Tanner Merrell-Kenny Chen (S) d. Robert Miller-Trevyn Vrieling 6-1, 2-6, 6-4; Andrew Smith-Elias Cody (K) d. Mason Cramer-Joel Erickson 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (5); Chris Barnett-Spencer Reathaford (S) d. Taylor Forbes-Darren Thompson 6-2, 6-2.
Girls: Kamiakin 4-3. Singles: Kara Newcomb (K) d. Grace Hamaker-Teals 6-1, 6-0; Ashlynn Tate (K) d. Devyn Wolfe 6-4, 0-6, 6-4; Alani Safford (S) d. .Lisa Chung 6-3, 6-1; Kaitlyn Hancock (S) d. .Savannah Forbes 7-5, 6-4. Doubles: Olivia Szende-Carlin Cooley (K) d. Anna Dickin-Reagan Brown 6-0, 6-4; Emma Van Eaton-Emily Heinrichson (K) d. Meagan Hancock-Isa Morrison 6-0, 7-5; Savannah Brown-Taylor Yount (S) d. Cassidy Hall-Madeline Lindholm 6-3, 0-6, 7-6 (2).
Richland at Chiawana
Boys: Richland 5-2. Singles: Nathan Lipton (R) d. Evan Naef 6-0, 6-3; Gray Evans (R) d. Brandon Phillips 6-1, 6-1; Ryan Piper (R) d. Josh Fowles 6-0, 6-0; Alex Sholotyuk (C) d. Gabe Haynie default. Doubles: Cai Nyby-Mica Olin (C) d. Ryan Wager-Jack Cook 6-2, 6-1; Erin Taylor-Kyle Strong (R) d. Christian Domingos-Spencer Johnson 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-2; Erik Obermeyer-Wade Heaton (R) d. Mason McMahon-Brock Andelin 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.
Othello at East Valley
Girls: Othello 4-1. Singles: Zoee Roylance (O) d. Allison Manion 6-1, 6-3; Kalli Willet (EV) d. Alyssa Freeman 6-2, 6-4. Doubles: Tanaya Andersen-Katie Walker (O) d. Olivia Daughs-Bayleigh Harris 6-4, 6-4; Daishawn Roylance-Macy Hampton (O) d. Molly Wellner-Rebecca Faulker 6-3, 6-0; Janae Freeman-Jenny Walker (O) d. Kaityln Obara-Hallie Hoffert 6-3, 6-0.
Boys: East Valley 4-1. Singles: Michael Manion (EV) d. Levi Garza 6-0, 6-0; Ryan Borello (EV) d. Palani Barragan 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Collin Freeman-Kyler Villarreal (O) d. Gabe Anderson-Danny Scherslight 6-4, 6-4; Jask Khinda0-Jimmy Schersclight (EV) d. Josh Valdez-Miguel Lopez 6-1, 6-0; Hunter Leslie-Alex Nagle (EV) d. Sterling Roylance-Asai Villarreal 6-3, 6-2.
Grandview at Ephrata
Boys: Grandview 5-0. Singles: Alfonso Granados (G) def. Derek Wright,6-4, 6-1; Devin Amaro (G) def. Griffin Allen, 6-3, 6-0. Doubles: Roy Escareno-Edgar Valencia (G) def. Christian Pugh-Ian McDonnell, 1-6, 6-3, 6-0; Joel Pina-Marc Martinez (G) def. Clay Johns-Allen Pham, 6-3, 6-1; Isaiah Villarreal-Nathan Barrientes (G) def. Eli Whetstone-Hein Duong, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6).
Girls: Ephrata 5-0. Singles: Brianne Kliphardt (E) def. Alexandra Gonzalez, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4; Angelina Chesnokov (E) def. Kendall Roberson, 6-4, 6-2. Doubles: Mackenzie O’Donnell-Kayla Mullings (E) def. Lorena Torres-Sonya Trevino, 6-1, 6-3; Hannah Goodspeed-Roslyn Martin (E) def. Maria Ramos-Wendy Garcia, 6-2, 6-0; Taylor Perez-Hannah Robinson (E) def. Alexa Rodriguez-Briseida Espindola, 7-5, 6-3.
Royal Kiona-Benton
Boys: Royal 3-2. Singles: Jesus Vasqwuez (R) d. .Ethan Chapin 7-6, 6-0; Jorge Hernandez (R) win by forf. Doubles: Justin Raap-Linden Kastl (KB) d. Martin Horta-Frankie Pineda 6-1, 6-1; Brandon Scevers-Vitaly Rizin (KB) d. Alfredo Orozco-Jose Zapata 6-1, 4-6, 6-3; Arturo Tapa-Miguel Casteneda (R) win by forf.
Girls: Royal 5-0. Singles: Cynthia Coyazo (R) d. Jordan Pratt 6-2, 4-6, 7-5; Giselle Palacios (R) d. Danny Ocampo 6-4, 6-2. Doubles: Julisa Coyazo-Itzi Estradaa (R) d. Payten Reffalt-Jennifer Crawford 6-1, 6-2; Guadalupe Guadaramma-Andy Meza (R) Vanessa Perez-Ambra Cavalletto 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; Ahani Marmolejo-Amairami Moreno (R) d. Bianca Castillo-Alexis Appel 6-2, 6-0.
