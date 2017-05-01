Roundup: Richland’s Underwood loses playoff for Inland Empire title

Richland’s Carl Underwood lost in a playoff to Gonzaga Prep’s Jack Plaster for medalist honors at Monday’s Inland Empire Golf Tournament at Indian Canyon in Spokane.
Underwood, the defending 4A state champ, and Plaster shot 1-over 72, finishing a stroke ahead of Mead’s Nick Kim and a tightly packed field. Kamiakin’s Tommy Beason shot 75 and finished in a three-way tie for sixth. Hanford’s Gabe Cach cracked the top 10 with a 77.
Also scoring in the top 20: Kamiakin’s McGwire Hanson (12th, 78) and Bolton Dauenhauer (14th, 79), and Hanford’s Ryan Stewart (19th, 80).
Gonzaga Prep won the team title with a score of 302, 10 strokes clear of second-place Central Valley. Kamiakin was third at 316, Richland fifth (327) and Hanford eighth (337). Kennewick (11th, 351), Chiawana (12th, 355), Southridge (14th, 375) and Pasco (17th, 421) also were in the field.
