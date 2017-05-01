Playoffs only just beginning, and already MCC teams are playing for their lives

The Mid-Columbia Conference spring sports postseason kicked off Monday with a pair of must-win soccer matches, and baseball gets into full swing Tuesday.

On Monday, Richland played at Chiawana in a 4A playoff contest, while Southridge hosted Greater Spokane League foe Shadle Park in a 3A battle.

On the baseball diamond, Pasco plays at Richland at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a loser-out game for a berth into the double-elimination portion of the MCC/GSL regional tournament. The winner will play at GSL No. 1 Gonzaga Prep on Thursday. Also Thursday, Hanford plays at Central Valley, Chiawana hosts Ferris and MCC No. 1 Walla Walla entertains either University or Mead.

At stake are two berths to the 4A state tournament.

In the 3A ranks, perennial state contender Kennewick faces a tough postseason road with back-to-back loser-out games, starting 5 p.m. Tuesday against Rogers at Roy Johnson Field. A win means a date with Shadle Park on Friday at Southridge, with the winner playing the host Suns in double-elimination play.

On the other side of the bracket, Kamiakin plays North Central at 2 p.m. Friday at Mount Spokane, with the winner playing the host Wildcats. When it all shakes out, two teams will advance to the “glue” crossover games against the Nos. 6 and 7 teams from District 2, with a pair of state berths on the line.

The soccer playoffs take a similar road. The Richland/Chiawana winner plays at GSL No. 1 Central Valley at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. At the same time, MCC No. 1 Pasco holds Gonzaga Prep or University, Hanford is at Ferris and Walla Walla entertains Lewis and Clark (4 p.m.). Two berths to state are up for grabs.

The 3A road again finishes with two teams in crossover games against District 2. With a win, Southridge would play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Rogers in another loser-out game, with Kamiakin hosting Mount Spokane at 5 p.m. The winners advance to double-elimination play against the MCC and GSL No. 1s: Kennewick and North Central.