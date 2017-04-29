Barnes, Lee spark Chiawana boys to third place at Strandberg Invite

The Chiawana boys finished third at the Strandberg Invitational on Saturday in Spokane behind two hurdle wins by Germain Barnes, and a second-place finish in the triple jump by Dominic Lee.
Barnes won the 110 hurdles in a personal best 14.49 seconds, then posted a 40.19 in the 300 hurdles. He also was third in the 100 in a time of 11.18.
Lee soared a personal best 46-4 in the triple jump — bettering his own school record by one inch.
Gabriel Schilz added a third in the 200 (22.54) and a fifth-place finish in the 100 (11.33) for the Riverhawks, while Theordore Hunter III was fourth in the 400 (51.65).
Kamiakin’s Benson Smith was second to Barnes in the 300 hurdles (41.0), and the 4x400 relay team (Cameron Gutierrez, Colten Chelin, Smith, Braxton Gutierrez) was second with a time of 3:27.30.
Kamiakin placed third on the girls side, getting a win from Britney Donais in the 300 hurdles (47.33) and McKinzi Teeples in the 3,200 (11:43.82).
Donais also ran a leg on the 4x100 relay team with Mirannda Shulman, Katherine Petsch and Alexa Hazel, that placed second (50.94).
Petsch also was second in the 200 (25.66) and third in the 100 (12.46), while Kylie Scherbarth was third in the 300 hurdles (49.04) and fifth in the triple jump (34-0 1/4).
Chanceler Williams earned points for the Braves in the shot put (4th, 34-8 1.2) and discus (5th, 107-3), while Sam Westermeyer was third in the javelin (117-4 1/2) and Abigail Winstead second in the pole vault (10 feet).
At Central Valley High School
BOYS
Team scores: Central Valley 102.5, Capital 78, Chiawana 69, Pullman 57, Shadle Park 56, Lewiston 48, East Valley (Spokane) 42, Ferris 39, Kamiakin 34, Asotin 34, Lewis and Clark 33, Moscow 25, University 24, Mead 22, Lakeside (Nine Mile) 13.5, Bonners Ferry 6, Northport 6, Lakeland 4, Rogers 3, North Central 3, Moses Lake 1, Gonzaga Prep 1, Mary Walker 1. 100: Rodrick Fisher (EV), 10.69; 200: Rodrick Fisher (EV), 21.26; 400: Tony Pizzillo (SP), 50.02; 800: Austin Byrer (Lew), 1:56.64; 1,600: Josh Corgatelli (Mos), 4:22.29; 3,200: Ryan Kline (CV), 9:28.39; 110H: Germain Barnes (Chi), 14.49; 300H: Germain Barnes (Chi), 40.19; 4x100 relay: Shadle Park, 43.16; 4x400 relay: Capital, 3:27.16; Shot: Cody Whitmore (Aso), 54-9 1/2; Discus: Cody Whitmore (Aso), 156-11; Jav: Zach Annanie (LNM), 174-9 1/2; HJ: Britt Ipsen (Cap), 6-4; PV: Clay Somes (Fer), 14-6; LJ: Britt Ipsen (Cap), 21-5 3/4; TJ: Britt Ipsen (Cap), 46-7 3/4.
GIRLS
Team scores: Central Valley 137.5, Capital 107.5, Kamiakin 93, Pullman 70.5, East Valley (Spokane) 70, St. George’s 35, Moscow 28, University 26.5, Moses Lake 26, Lewiston 22.5, Gonzaga Prep 19, Chiawana 17, Lakeland 16, Waitsburg 16, Asotin 14, Ferris 11, Lakeside (Nine Mile) 10, Rogers 8, Lewis and Clark 6, North Central 5, Northport 2.5. 100: Tristin Bowens (Cap), 12.31; 200: Tristin Bowens (Cap), 25.30; 400: Ashley Sande (StG), 59.91; 800: Lauren McKinnon (Cap), 2:24.78; 1,600: Kearan Nelson (CV), 5:09.04; 3,200: McKinzi Teeples (Kam), 11:43.82; 100H: Emma Cole (Cap), 15.50; 300H: Britney Donais (Kam), 47.33; 4x100 relay: Central Valley, 50.54; 4x200 relay: Central Valley, 1:43.89; 4x400 relay: Central Valley, 4:01.29; Shot: Samara Nelson (CV), 39-9; Discus: Mayyi Mahama (Pul), 117-4; Jav: Chole Chalfant (EV), 120-1; HJ: Hailey Christopher (CV), 5-2; PV: Kayla Wyatt (GP), 10-0; LJ: Tristin Bowens (Cap), 16-10; TJ: Whitnee Skalskiy (Llnd), 36-2 1/2.
BILL HARRIS INVITATIONAL: Pasco’s Jaidyn Alexander was second in the 100 and 200, and ran a leg on the 4x100 relay team that placed sixth at Federal Way Memorial Stadium.
Alexander turned in a time of 12.48 in the 100, while clocking a 26.32 in the 200.
Mercedes Pesina added a third in the javelin (110-6) and was fourth in the discus (90-4).
On the boys side, Kyle Bradley led the way for the Bulldogs with a third-place finish in the pole vault at 12-6.
At Federal Way
BOYS
Team scores: Woodrow Wilson 109.33, Kentwood 83, Lynden 81.53, Inglemoor 79, Federal Way 58.2, Curtis 58, Lincoln 51, Newport 40.66, Rainier Beach 33, Pasco 33, Emerald Ridge 24, Kent Meridian 22.66, Cleveland 18, Puyallup 16, Decatur 13, Highline 12, Northwest 10, Foster 9, Steilacoom 9, Hazen 8, Lindbergh 5.2, Auburn Riverside 4, Snohomish 1.4, Kennedy Catholic 1. Pasco top 8 placers: 3,200: 6, Ismael Castaneda, 10:04.34; 110H: 6, Matt Millet, 16.87; 4x800 relay: 2, (Ismael Castaneda, Kaden Daw, Leo Llamas, San Rodriguez), 8:51.17; Jav: 7, Avery Burrows, 144-4; PV: 3, Kyle Bradley, 12-6.
GIRLS
Team scores: Federal Way 163, Emerald Ridge 111, Hazen 91, Kentwood 80, Newport 72, Lincoln 53.5, Woodrow Wilson 50, Pasco 45, Inglemoor 42, Lynden 41.5, Steilacoom 39, Auburn Riverside 30, Decatur 22.5, Mariner 20, Lindbergh 19, Curtis 11.75, Snohomish 10.25, Rainier Beach 8, Kent Meridian 7, Mt. Tahoma 6.5, Highline 6, Chief Leschi 6, Kennedy Catholic 5, Shoreline Christian 4, Foster 1. Pasco top 8 placers: 100: 2, Jaidyn Alexander, 12.48; 200: 2, Jaidyn Alexander, 26.32; 400: 7, Marieli Pedroza, 1:03.59; 4x100 relay: 6, (Theonna Hurley, Amber Elliot, Marieli Pedroza, Jaidyn Alexander), 53.32; Discus: 4, Mercedes Pesina, 90-4; Jav: 3, Mercedes Pesina, 110-6; LJ: 7, Daisy Arroyo, 15-3 1.4.
SHORELINE INVITATIONAL: Sunnyside’s Nathon Maltos finished tied for third in the 400 meters at the boys only meet at Shoreline Stadium.
Maltos ran a 49.50, as did Bryant Welch of Mt. Rainier. The Grizzlies’ sprint medley relay team of Justin Reyes, Uriel Diaz, Cole Hazzard and Xavier Estrada turned in a time of 1:41.43 to place eighth.
Southridge’s Antonio Garcilazo was ninth in the 800 (1:57.12), while Kamiakin’s Jonah Franco was 10th in the 3,200 (9:31.78).
UNDEBERG INVITE: Maggie Delay won three events and was second in another help propel the Royal girls to the team title in Ritzville.
The Knights rolled up 96 points, 31 better than runner-up Oakesdale.
Delay won the 100 hurdles (15.75), had a personal best in the pole vault (10-9), and was second in the triple jump with a mark of 34-10 3/4. She also ran a leg on the winning 4x200 relay team (1:49.94) with Gracelynn Miller, Abigail Delay and Noelia Juarez.
Juarez also was second in the 400 (59.25) and ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay team.
Burbank’s Michelle Maine won the javelin with a toss of 110-5 to account for all of the Coyotes’ points.
For the boys, Royal was fifth int he team standings, led by JJ Jimenez’s win in the shot put (44-11), and Arturo Villa, who placed second in the 110 (15.90) and 300 hurdle (42.93) events.
The Knights also got a second-place finish from Rams Gonzalez in the javelin (153-6), while Burbank’s Ethan Romm was second in the shot put (43-3 3/4).
At Ritzville
BOYS
Team scores: Kittitas 95, NW Christian 79, Odessa-Harrington 70, Kettle Falls 48.5, Royal 45, Reardan 42, Colfax 41, Riverside 40, Othello 35, Selkirk 35, Republic 17.5, Lind-Ritzville 14, Tekoa-Rosalia 14, Pomeroy 14, Davenport 12, Columbia-Burbank 11.5, Liberty 11, Upper Valley Christian 9, Dayton 8, Wahluke 7.5, Medical Lake 5, Chewelah 4, Soap Lake 2, LaCrosse-Washtucna-Kahlotus 2, Oakesdale 1. 100: McKay Knowlton (KF), 11.65; 200: Andrew Driver (Kit), 22.9; 400: Jack Ammon (NWC), 49.99; 800: Jack Ammon (NWC), 1:57.79; 1,600: Tyler Shea (NWC), 4:46.10; 3,200: Tyler Shea (NWC), 10:10.57; 110H: Aaron Gies (O-H), 15.88; 300H: Aaron Gies (O-H), 40.98; 4x100 relay: Kittitas, 44.14; 4x400 relay: Riverside, 3:34.56; Shot: JJ Jimenez (Roy), 44-11; Discus: Tyler Sprecher (Rear), 124-9; Jav: John Dewulf (O-H), 165-1; HJ: Andrew Lamb (Kit), 6-2; PV: Jared McIrvin (Kit), 13-0; LJ: Andrew Lamb (Kit), 19-2; TJ: McKay Knowlton (KF), 42-3 1/2.
GIRLS
Team scores: Royal 96, Oakesdale 65, Colfax 64, Chewelah 63.5, Cusick 57, Riverside 44, Columbia (Hunters) 29, Soap Lake 28, Pomeroy 28, Davenport 27, NW Christian 24, Lind-Ritzville 24, Reardan 21, Valley Christian 20, LaCrosse-Washtucna-Kahlotus 19, Othello 16, Kittitas 15, Wahluke 14, Liberty 11, Columbia-Burbank 10, Kettle Falls 10, Tekoa-Rosalia 4, Odessa-Harrington 3.5, Medical Lake 2, Republic 2, Selkirk 2. 100: Alana Keogh (Cus), 13.04; 200: Alana Keogh (Cus), 26.81; 400: Alana Keogh (Cus), 59.0; 800: Lizzy Shaw (Riv), 2:20.62; 1,600: Evelin Lopez (SL), 5:36.83; 3,200: Evelin Lopez (SL), 11:55.54; 100H: Maggie Delay (Roy), 15.75; 300H: Lillian Kirry (Che), 46.43; 4x100 relay: Colfax, 52.43; 4x200 relay: Royal (Gracelynn Miller, Abigail Delay, Maggie Delay, Noelia Juarez), 1:49.94; 4x400 relay: Royal (Gracelynn Miller, Abigail Delay, Kay Lester, Noelia Juarez), 4:16.44; Shot: Kyrstan Miller (Che), 36-6 1/4; Discus: Kallie Harder (LR), 108-5; Jav: Michelle Maine (CB), 110-5; HJ: Julia Hayes (VC), 5-0; PV: Maggie Delay (Roy), 10-9; LJ: Whitney Bjornberg (Rear), 15-4; TJ: Maggie Cobb (Che), 35-9.
