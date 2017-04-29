Mid-Columbia: Richland baseball tops Kennewick in 9

BASEBALL
RICHLAND 7, KENNEWICK 6 (9): The Bombers scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning — on a hit batter and a walk — to beat the Lions in extra innings in MCC action at Gesa Stadium.
Tied at 5-5 after seven innings, the game continued. Both teams sent three men to the plate in the eighth, then Richland went to work in the top of the ninth.
Mooney and Josh Mendoza hit back-to-back singles, and with one out, Musick was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Corrigan also was hit by a pitch to give Richland (8-6) a 6-5 lead, and Harder drew a two-out walk to make it 7-5.
Kennewick (5-9) got one run back in the bottom half of the inning as Talon Lafontaine plated Trent Sellers with a single to left field.
Sellers went 3-for-5 at the plate, and threw five innings with seven strikeouts.
Richland
300
020
002
—
7
8
3
Kennewick
001
031
001
—
6
9
0
Highlights: Josh Mendoza (R) 2x4, 2 RBI; Kyle Corrigan (R) 2 RBI; Trent Sellers (K) 3x5, 2R, 2B, RBI, 5IP, 4ER, 7K; Tim Gee (K) 2x5; Talon Lafontaine (K) 2 RBI.
SOUTHRIDGE 14, PASCO 0 (6): Wyatt Hull and Mason Perez combined to throw a two-hit shutout, and the Suns’ bats got hot in the late innings to earn a mercy rule win in their regular season finale at Gesa Stadium.
Nick Grade, Sergio Midili and Tracer Bjorge each had three hits for Southridge (17-3, 12-2), which scored 12 runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
The Suns clinched the MCC title with their win over Pasco on Friday night, and will get a bye to the double-elimination part of the MCC-GSL 3A subregional, which begins May 5.
Southridge
100
148
—
14
17
0
Pasco
000
000
—
0
2
2
Highlights: S, Jake Harvey 2x3, BB, 3R, 2SB; Mason Martin 2x4, R, RBI; Nick Grade 3x5, 3b, 3R, RBI; Grant Marston 1x1, 2R, RBI; Sergio Midili 3x3, 2b, 2R, RBI, BB; Tracer Bjorge 3x4, 3RBI, R; Wyatt Hull 5IP-2H-0R-4K-0BB; Mason Perez 1IP-0H-0R-0BB.
KAMIAKIN 5, WALLA WALLA 3: DJ Cooke drove in two runs in the bottom of a three-run second inning for the Braves, helping Kamiakin to a Mid-Columbia Conference victory the Blue Devils at Gesa Stadium.
Ryan Dearing and Payton Flynn also drove in runs for Kamiakin (6-8), which earned the No. 2 3A berth into the playoffs behind Southridge.
Nick Irwin picked up the win for the Braves, throwing a complete game, scattering eights hits and striking out three.
Turner Edwards had two hits for Wa-Hi (9-5), which has the No. 1 4A berth from the MCC into the playoffs.
Mitch Lesmeister added a double and drove in a run.
Walla Walla
120
000
0
—
3
8
2
Kamiakin
130
010
x
—
5
5
3
Highlights: Turner Edwards (W) 2x3; Mitch Lesmeister 2B, RBI; Dexter Aichele (W) 6IP, 5H, 1ER, 5K, 1BB; DJ Cooke (K) 2x2, RBI; Carson Green (K) 2B; Nick Irwin (K) 7IP, 8H, 1ER, 3K.
KIONA-BENTON 4-2, CONNELL 1-8: Brian Hawkins had four hits on the day and Tristen Garland was big for the Eagles on the mound and at the plate in the second game to help the home team earn a doubleheader split against the SCAC East leading Bears.
Lino Rivera gave up one unearned run on five hits over 4 2/3 innings to get the win for Ki-Be (16-1-2, 11-1) in the first game, and Robert Russum tossed 2 1/3 innings of no-hit ball to get the save. Rivera and Xavier Roman had two hits each for the Bears, and Brian Hawkins went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored for Connell.
Tristen Garland allowed two runs on three hits in his five-inning start for Connell (10-6, 9-3) in the second game, and led the Eagles with three hits and two RBIs at the plate. Connell scored the final eight runs of the game to get the win.
SOFTBALL
OTHELLO 22-25, PROSSER 0-0: Dominque Martinez threw one of the Huskies’ two one-hitters on the day, and went 6-of-8 with two homers at the plate to lead Othello to a road sweep in CWAC action.
Mariah DeLeon collected six hits with a double and two triples for Othello (9-6, 9-5), and Malayah Sauceda went 4-for-4 with two doubles. Audisey Sauceda threw a one-hitter in the second game as Othello’s pitchers combined to strike out 19 Mustangs in their 10 innings of work.
WARDEN 11-13, RIVER VIEW 1-3: Bailey Whitney went 6-for-7 on the day with three extra-base hits and Jizelle Pruneda threw complete games in both halves of the doubleheader to lead the host Cougars (13-3, 12-0) to a sweep in SCAC East play.
Hannah Weatherby went 2-for-3 in the first game for River View and Camryn Clayton smacked a three-run homer in the second game.
TRI-CITIES PREP 11-21, MABTON 1-2: Valarie Nunez threw five innings of one hit ball, and Maddie Brandner homered and accounted for five runs in the first game of an EWAC sweep Friday..
Nunez and Naomi Perez each drove in two runs for Prep.
In the second game, Nunez and Destiney MacRoberts combined for five hits and nine RBIs, more than enough support for Nunez who threw another five innings of four-hit ball.
Brandner was back at it again, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored.
DAYTON 17-12, WHITE SWAN 1-1: Megan Robins threw a three-hitter in the opener, Savannah McFarland a four-hitter in the nightcap, and the Bulldogs cruised to an EWAC sweep.
Robins also went 3-for-4 with five RBIs while she was in the circle. In the second game, Scully Castorena was 3-for-4.
TENNIS
Wapato at Prosser
Girls: Prosser 4-1. Singles: Katy Palma (W) d. Maegan Inions 6-3, 6-3; Rachel Blount (P) d. Zanidy Garza 6-3, 3-6, 6-0. Doubles: Jamie Fassler-Cyndal Johnson (P) d. Daisy Mendoza-Miriam Soto 6-4, 6-1; Joanna Ramos-Karina Acosta (P) d. Naomi Mendez-Yonquitzi Gonzalez 6-0, 6-0; Sofia Klingele-Gentri Grey (P) d. Jessica Ihnen-Angelina Quijencio 6-0, 6-4.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
