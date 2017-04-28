Mid-Columbia roundup: Wa-Hi sweeps Hanford in MCC softball

SOFTBALL
WALLA WALLA 5-9, HANFORD 1-4: Kamryn Coleman threw a five-hit gem in the first game, added four more scoreless innings of relief in the second and also went 3-for-5 at the plate to cement Wa-Hi’s sweep of the MCC twinbill.
Faith Hoe was 5-for-9 on the day for the Blue Devils.
Annie Polster went the distance for Hanford in the first game, giving up just seven hits, and also was 2-for-4 with an RBI in the second game.
Walla Walla
302
211
0
—
9
14
3
Hanford
103
000
0
—
4
11
6
Highlights: WW, Kamryn Coleman 4IP-4H-0R-0BB-3K, 3x5; Lauren Hoe 2x5; Faith Hoe 3x4, 2R, 2 RBI; Emma Sweet 2x4, 2R, 2RBI; Josie Sweet 2B, 2R; Emma Case 2x4. H, Morgan Plumbtree 4IP-5H-2ER, 2x4, 2B; Ashley Stewart 2B, 2R; Tori Kison 2x4, RBI; Gabby Turner 2x4, RBI; Annie Polster 2x4, RBI.
Walla Walla
103
000
1
—
5
7
0
Hanford
000
000
1
—
1
5
7
Highlights: WW, Coleman 7IP-5H-1R-1BB-7K; F. Hoe 2x4, RBI; J. Sweet 2x3; H, Polster 7IP-7H-2ER-3BB-1K.
RICHLAND 2-6, SOUTHRIDGE 0-1: Kaylie Northrop pitched a complete game shutout, and drove in two runs to lead the host Bombers to a victory in the first game of their Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader with the Suns.
Northrop scattered three hits and struck out eight. Her two-out double in fifth scored the only runs Richland would need.
The Bombers completed the sweep as Amanda Brown worked went the distance in the second game, allowing one run on seven hits and striking out six.
Emily Garza went 3-for-3 and drove in two runs, while Addison Pettit was 2-for-4 with a double.
Julianne Hammond and Bailey Monteith each hit a double for the Suns, but they had trouble producing runs.
Southridge
000
000
0
—
0
3
1
Richland
000
020
x
—
2
7
0
Highlights: Meghan Kinsey (S) 2B; Kaylie Northrop (R) 2B, 2 RBI, 7IP, 3H, 8K, 2BB; Adrianna Luchi (R) 2x4.
Southridge
000
001
0
—
1
7
2
Richland
001
401
x
—
6
8
1
Highlights: Julianne Hammond (S) 3x3, 2B, RBI; Bailey Monteith (S) 2x3, 2B; Bailey Rose (S) 4 1/3IP, 7H, 6K, 8BB; Amanda Brown (R) 7 IP, 7H, 6K, 1BB; Addison Pettit (R) 2x4, 2B, RBI; Emily Garza (R) 3x3, 2 RBI; Sydney Perryman (R) 2.
Baseball
SOUTHRIDGE 14, PASCO 1: Mason Martin hit two doubles and drove in four runs as the Suns wrapped up the Mid-Columbia Conference regular-season title with a road win over the Bulldogs.
Southridge (11-2) has a two-game lead over Walla Walla (9-4) with one game remaining.
The Suns had an eight-run second inning to take a 9-0 lead, then tacked on one run the third and four more in the fourth to pull away for good.
Jake Harvey hit two doubles and scored four times for Southridge, while Casey Proctor went 2-for-2 with three stolen bases.
Jacob Koenig-Smith had two hits to lead Pasco (0-13).
Southridge
181
40
—
14
17
0
Pasco
000
10
—
1
4
3
Highlights: Jake Harvey (S) 3x3, 4R, 2 2B; Mason Martin (S) 3x4, 2 2B, 4 RBI; Nick Grade (S) 2x4; Lane Hailey (S) 2B; Sergio Midili (S) 2B; Casey Proctor (S) 2x2, 3R, 3 SB; Noah Weber (S) 2x4, 2B, 2R, 2 RBI; Jacob Koenig-Smith (P) 2x2, 2B, RBI.
CHIAWANA 7, HANFORD 6: Bristol McElroy hit a two-run double, and Brayde Hirai and Miguel Barragen each drove in a run as the Riverhawks rallied for four runs in the seventh to pull out an MCC win at Waits Field.
Hirai also homered and finished with three RBIs for Chiawana (7-6 in MCC). Andrew Vargas came on in the bottom of the seventh to close out for the save, though he got a big assist from Barragen after the catcher threw out a pair of wouldbe base thieves.
Brad Poletski had a huge day for the Falcons (8-5) with a double, a homer and two RBIs. The two teams play again Saturday at Gesa Stadium, part of the daylong MCC Classic.
Chiawana
003
000
4
—
7
11
3
Hanford
002
220
0
—
6
6
2
Highlights: C, Bristol McElroy 1IP-0H-1K, 2B, 2 RBI; Andrew Vargas 1IP-0H-1BB; Miguel Barragen 2x4, 2B, RBI; Brayde Hirai 2x4, HR, 2R, 3 RBI; Brayden Childs 2x3; Riley Cissne 2x3. H, AJ Wiegand 2B, RBI; Brad Poletski 2x3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2R.
KAMIAKIN 7, WALLA WALLA 5: Nolan Degarmo drove in two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 5-all tie and put the Braves on top for good.
The two runs were part of a six-run rally by Kamiakin (5-8), which trailed 5-1 going into the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Blue Devils (9-4), who got a double and two RBIs from Mason Knowles, failed to keep pace with Southridge in the race for the MCC regular-season title.
Walla Walla
000
302
0
—
5
7
1
Kamiakin
000
106
0
—
7
9
3
Highlights: Carter Davis (W) 2x3; Mason Knowles (W) 2B, 2 RBI; Taylor Hamada (W) 2R, 2 SB; Carson Green (K) 2x4; Payton Flynn (K) 2x3, 2B; Brady Bush (K) 2x3, Nolan Degarmo (K) 2B, 2 RBI.
RICHLAND 9, KENNEWICK 4: Adam Weissenfels blasted a two-run homer in the top of the fifth inning to help the Bombers to an MCC road victory over the Lions.
The home run highlighted a seven-run inning by Richland (7-6), that also saw Josh Mendoza drive in two runs with a double.
Kennewick (5-8) had a 5-1 lead heading into the fifth, but Blake Collier and Mason Machart couldn’t silence the Bombers’ bats.
The Lions had eight hits on the day, including doubles from Jacob Schuldheisz, Easton Stevens and Tim Gee.
Richland
001
071
0
—
9
9
2
Kennewick
002
200
0
—
4
8
2
Highlights: Adam Weissenfels (R) HR, 2 RBI; Josh Mendoza (R) 2B, 2 RBI; Derek Harder (R) 2R, SB; Kevin Augustine (R) 2R; Talon Lafontaine (K) 2x3; Easton Stevens (K) 2x3, 2B; Jacob Schuldheisz (K) 2B, 2 RBI; Tim Gee (K) 2B, RBI.
Soccer
PASCO 2, SOUTHRIDGE 0: The Bulldogs won their third consecutive Mid-Columbia Conference regular-season title with a victory over the Suns at Lampson Stadium.
Edwin Aquino and Vicente Benitez scored for Pasco (13-3, 11-3 MCC), Frank Moreno and Danny Puga combined for the shutout.
Cole Varker had three saves for the Southridge.
Scoring: Edwin Aquino (P) G; Vicente Benitez (P) G; Luis Ortega (P) A. Shots: P 19, S 5. Saves: P, Frank Morena and Danny Puga 3; S, Cole Varker 3.
CHIAWANA 4, KAMIAKIN 0: Andres Arroyo and Carter Giles each had a goal and an assist to help the host Riverhawks beat the Braves.
Chiawana (6-8 MCC) will host Richland in a loser-out playoff game at 6 p.m. Monday.
Jose Mejia and Fernando Hernandez combined on the shutout for the Riverhawks.
“I’m proud our our team,” Chiawana coach Rich Zoller said. “Midway through, we were 1-6 and finished 5-2 in the second half. The start was the low point of our season, for sure.”
Scoring: Isaac Ponce (C) G; Andres Arroyo (C) G, A; Carter Giles (C) G, A; Christian Shogren (C) G; Jason Aragon (C) A. Shots: C 8, K 7. Saves: C, Jose Mejia 3, Fernando Hernandez 0; K, Jorge Munguia 2, Cameron Edwards 6.
Track and field
NACHES-LA SALLE INVITATIONAL: College Place’s Kenneth Rooks ran to wins in the 400 (50.63 seconds) and 800 (1:59.63), while Connell’s Seer Deines won the shot put (50-7) and discus (138-7) to highlight the annual meet.
Zillah’s Ryan Slack won four events, including a 6-5 effort in the high jump, and a 45-1 3/4 leap in the triple jump.
On the girls side, Connell’s Ashton Riner won the javelin (142-1), while teammates Liv Rennert and Halli Whitby won the shot put and discus events as the Eagles swept the throws.
River View won the 4x100 and 4x200 relays with the team of Aaliyah Anderson, Danielle Gore, Morgan Munson and Teresa Rojas. Rojas also won the 100 hurdles (16.80).
At Naches Valley
BOYS
Team scores: Zillah 111, Connell 101, Goldendale 76, LaSalle 61, Kiona-Benton 53, College Place 47, Mossyrock 42, Grandview 38, Granger 32, Cle Elum/Roslyn 26, Naches Valley 25.5, River View 23, Highland 16.5, Riverside Christian 7. 100: Ryan Slack (Z), 11.57; 200: Ryan James (La) 24.99; 400: Kenneth Rooks (CP), 50.63; 800: Kenneth Rooks (CP), 1:59.63; 1,600: Dillon Rising (Gold), 4:41.70; 3,200: Nolan Chase (Con), 10:33.02; 110H: Justin Favilla (Z), 16.71; 300H: Mykhail Lembke (Gold), 43.52; 4x100 relay: Mossyrock, 45.72; 4x400 relay: Connell (Salvador Araiza, Steven Kroontje, Tariq Francois, Caleb Price), 3:34. 16; Shot: Seer Deines (Con), 50-7; Discus: Seer Deines (Con), 138-7; Jav: Jax Whitby (Con), 147-3; HJ: Ryan Slack (Z), 6-5; PV: Ricardo Abarca (GV), 13-0; LJ: Ryan Slack (Z), 21-5; TJ: Ryan Slack (Z), 45-1 3/4.
GIRLS
Team scores: Zillah 110, Connell 95, Cle Elum/Roslyn 82, Goldendale 69, River View 67, LaSalle 59, Mossyrock 40, Grandview 35, Naches Valley 34, Highland 30, Kiona benton 21, DeSales 17, Granger 13, College Place 9, Riverside Christian 8. 100: Alma Manzo (Con), 13.39; 200: Grace Jackson (C/R), 27.45; 400: Grace Terrill (C/R), 1:01.76; 800: Madison Elizondo (Z), 2:30.14; 1,600: Ellie Rising (Gold), 5:31.49; 3,200: Kalen Johnson (Z), 12:26.53; 100H: Teresa Rojas (RV), 16.80; 300H: Ocean Bryan (Gold), 48.85; 4x100 relay: River View (Aaliyah Anderson, Danielle Gore, Morgan Munson, Teresa Rojas), 51.12; 4x200 relay: River View (Aaliyah Anderson, Danielle Gore, Morgan Munson, Teresa Rojas), 1:51.73; 4x400 relay: Zillah, 4:19.24; Shot: Liv Rennert (Con), 33-3 1/2; Discus: Halli Whitby (Con), 107-0; Jav: Ashton Riner (Con), 142-1; HJ: Sarah Wilensky (La), 5-0; PV: Summer Welch (NV), 10-0; LJ: Grace Jackson (C/R), 16-4; TJ: Summer Welch (NV), 37-0 1/2.
Comments