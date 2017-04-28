Chiawana AD John Cazier earns District 5 honor

There is no day off for a high school athletic director.
Besides the mounds of paperwork, scheduling and setting up events, they often zip from one venue to another to make sure everything is running smoothly.
Chiawana’s John Cazier puts in the hours like everyone else, and this week he was honored for his tireless work, being named the District 5 Athletic Director of the Year.
“The people who vote for that are crazy,” Cazier said with a laugh. “Recognition like that is special. It comes from people you work with and you value. When people say things like that, that get you nominated and honored, that’s what makes it special.
“It’s humbling and rewarding professionally that you have made a difference and are changing things for the better.”
District 5 includes the Mid-Columbia Conference 3A and 4A teams, the 2A CWAC (10 schools), 1A SCAC (15 schools), 2B EWAC (five schools) and 2B/1B Greater Columbia Gorge League (eight schools).
“Each district nominates an athletic director from their district. The Mid-Columbia Conference nominated me, and the District 5 board chose to honor me.”
Cazier, 43, attended the Washington Secondary School Athletic Administrators Association awards ceremony Tuesday. He was one of nine finalists representing the WIAA’s nine districts — which are comprised of nearly 800 schools.
Lakes High School’s Scott Nordi was named the state’s top athletic director.
Cazier has been at Chiawana for seven years. Prior to that, he was an assistant principal at McLoughlin Middle School in Pasco.
Comments