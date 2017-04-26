Mid-Columbia roundup, April 26: Three Richland pitchers combine to shut out Othello

Miranda Camacho went 3-for-4, drove in two runs and scored twice, and three pitchers combined to throw a six-hit shutout as the Richland High School softball team went on the road to beat defending 2A state champion Othello 4-0 on Wednesday in a nonconference showdown.
Amanda Brown and Kaylie Northrop each threw three innings for the Bombers (12-2), and Brandi Andrews pitched a perfect fourth inning to bridge the gap between starter and closer.
Dominique Martinez, the Tri-City Herald’s 2016 All-Area Player of the Year, went the distance for Othello, giving up four runs on eleven hits. She also went 3-for-3 at the plate, collecting a hit against each of Richland’s three pitchers.
Richland
002
011
0
—
4
11
1
Othello
000
000
0
—
0
6
2
Highlights: R, Sydney Perryman 2x3, 2b, BB, 2R; Miranda Camacho 3x4, 2R, 2RBI, SB; Addison Pettit 2x3, 2b, BB, 2RBI; Amanda Brown 3IP-2H-0R-1K-0BB; Brandi Andrews 1IP-1H-0R-0BB; Kaylie Northrop 3IP-3H-0R-6K-0BB. O, Dominique Martinez 3x3, 7IP-11H-4R-7K-3BB; Maria Deleon 2x3.
PROSSER 19-0, WAPATO 18-12: Ashley Ripplinger went 5-for-7 on the day with two triples, but the attack fell flat for the host Mustangs (3-10, 3-9) in the second game as they split their CWAC doubleheader with the Wolves (5-9, 5-7).
Hanford at Southridge
Girls: Southridge 4-3. Singles: Grace Hamaker-Teals (SR) d. Celeste Pe 7-6 (8-6), 6-3; Devyn Wolfe (SR) d. Anna Jarman 6-3, 3-6, 6-4; Alani Safford (SR) d. Olivia Gillet 6-1, 6-1; Kaitlyn Hancock (SR) d. Nicole Kimmel 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: Milena Stankovic-Siena Stephens (H) d. Anna Dickin-Reagan Brown 6-3, 7-5; Nancy Shoup-Molly Fleming (H) d. Savannah Brown-Taylor Yount 6-2, 6-1; Katherine Moon-Salem Gray (H) d. Sydney Tran & Megan Hancock 7-6 (10-8), 7-5.
Boys: Hanford 7-0. Singles: Will Thompson (H) d. Daniel Cancado 6-1, 6-0; Angelo Bravo (H) d. Kenny Chen 6-0, 6-1; Nick Torres (H) d. Adam Dickman 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(3); Alex Ovchinnikov (H) d. Eli Edwards 6-3, 2-6, 10-5. Doubles: Patrick Monahan-William Chiang (H) d. Gianni Landby-Tanner Merrell 6-4, 6-3; Evan DeSteese-Minsu Kim (H) d. Mason Cramer-Joel Erickson 2-6, 6-2, 6-3; Farhan Chaugle-Victor Kuan (H) d. Spencer Reathuford-Chris Barnett 6-3, 7-6(3).
Kennewick at Richland
Girls: Richland 7-0. Singles: Quinci Fisher (R) d. April Buckingham 6-2, 6-2; Chelsea Li (R) d. Alexa Schultheiss 6-0, 6-0; Nina Horn (R) d. Emily Christiensen 6-0, 6-0; Bradyn Nelsen (R) d. Denisse Jimenez 7-6(7-5), 6-2. Doubles: Alyssa Praga-Kamry Breard (R) d. Meredeth Martin-Gabby Humphries 6-0, 6-0; Brilee Hamm-Alli Mendoza (R) d. Brynn Price-Edith Pulido 6-2, 6-2; Devin Schnebly-Alana Cho (R) d. Ava Rahavi-Paw Eh Wah 6-0, 6-0.
