Soccer, tennis, golf: Wa-Hi edges Southridge 2-1 in MCC soccer

SOCCER
WALLA WALLA 2, SOUTHRIDGE 1: The host Blue Devils took advantage of an own goal, and got a goal by Angel Montero in a Mid-Columbia Conference victory over the Suns.
Jorge Mendez scored for Southridge (5-10, 4-9 MCC), which also got six saves from Cole Varker.
Scoring: Jorge Mendez (S) G; David Ramirez (S) A; Shots: S 12, WW 7. Saves: S, Cole Varker 6; WW, Angel Montero 6, Jose Galvan 4.
ROYAL 5, COLLEGE PLACE 1: Alex Contreras scored a pair of key goals, and Royal got one each from Michael Rojas, Alonso Hernandez and Antonio Barragan in an SCAC East win at home.
Rojas also had a pair of assists. Brandon Stapleton scored for College Place.
Tennis
Pasco at Chiawana
Boys: Chiawana 5-2. Singles: Evan Naef (C) d. Aiden Burrows, 6-1, 6-0; Brandon Phillips (C) d. Diego Gutierrez, 7-6 (7-1), 6-1; Alan Ochoa (P) d. Josh Fowles, 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 10-4; Braxton Bedoya (P) d. Alex Shulotyuk, 6-4, 7-5. Doubles: Cai Nyby-Mica Olin (C) d. Austin Barber-Gavin Gutierrez, 6-0, 6-1; Christian Domingos-Spencer Johnson (C) d. Hector mendoza-Edgar Quiroz, 6-3, 6-1; Mason McMahon-Brock Andelin (C) d. Esteban Espino-Esteban Madrigal, 6-2, 6-0.
Hanford at Kamiakin
Girls: Kamiakin 7-0. Singles: Kara Newcomb (K) d. Celeste Pe, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4; Ashlynn Tate (K) d. Anna Jarman, 6-3, 6-3; Lisa Chung (K) d. Olivia Gillette, 6-1, 6-4; Savannah Forbes (K) d. Nicole Kimmel, 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Olivia Szendre-Carlin Cooley (K) d. Milena Stankovic-Siena Stephens, 2-6, 6-4, 10-6; Emma Van Eaton-Emily Heinrichson (K) d. Nancy Shoup-Molly Fleming, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2; Cassidy Hall-Madeline Lindholm (K) d. Katherine Moon-Salem Gray, 6-0, 6-3.
Boys: Hanford 6-1. Singles: Will Thompson (H) d. Tan Nguyen, 6-2, 6-3; Angelo Bravo (H) d. Wesley Chen, 6-0, 6-0; Nick Torres (H) d. Erik Vettergren, 6-3, 6-2; Blake Linde (K) d. Alex Ovchinnikov, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4. Doubles: Pat Monahan-William Chiang (H) d. Robert Miller-Trevyn Vrieling, 7-6 (7-1), 6-2; Evan DeSteese-Evan Bacon (H) d. Elias Cady-Andrew Smith, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3; Farhaan Chaugle-Victor Kuan (H) d. Darren Thompson-Taylor Forbes, 6-4, 7-5.
Richland at Southridge
Girls: Richland 4-3. Singles: Quinci Fisher (R) d. Grace Hamaker-Teals, 6-1, 6-0; Chelsea Li (R) d. Devyn Wolfe, 6-2, 7-5; Nina Horn (R) d. Alani Safford, 6-3, 6-4; Kaitlyn Hancock (S) d. Alana Cho, 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Alyssa Praga-Kamry Breard (R) d. Anna Dickin-Reagan Brown, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5; Savannah Brown-Taylor Yount (S) d. Devin Schnebly-Alli Mendoz, 7-5, 6-1; Lisa Morrison-Megan Hancock (S) d. Bradyn Nelson-Erin Swift, 6-1, 6-4.
Boys: Richland 5-3. Singles: H.Lipton (R) d. D. Caneado, 6-3, 6-2; G.Evans (R) d. K.Chen, 6-1, 6-1; J.Bullock (R) d. A.Duckman, 7-5, 2-6, 6-1; E.Edwards (S) d. E.Obermeyer, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Doubles: G.Landby-T.Merrell (S) d. J.Cook-R.Wagar, 6-7, 7-6, 6-1; E.Tayor-J.Harrison (R) d. M.Cramer-J.Erickson, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5; W.Heaton-R.Piper (R) d. S.Reathuford-B.Knutdsen, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
Othello at Ephrata
Girls: Othello 4-1. Singles: Zoee Roylance (O) d. Brianne Kliphardt, 6-1, 6-1; Angelina Chesnakov (E) d. Alyssa Freeman, 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Tanaya Andersen-Katie Walker (O) d. Kayla Mullings-Mackenzie ODonnell, 6-3, 6-1; Daishawn Roylance-Macy Hampton (O) d. Hannah Goodspeed-Roslyn Martin, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1; Janae Freeman-Jenny Walker (O) d. Taylor Perez-Hannah Robinson, 7-5, 6-4.
Boys: Othello 4-1. Singles: Levi Garza (O) d. Ian McDonnell, 6-1, 6-4; Griffin Allen (E) d. Tyler Wagner, 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Collin Freeman-Kyler Villarreal (O) d. Christian Pugh-Derek Wright, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3; Josh Valdez-Miguel Lopez (O) d. Allen Pham-Clay Johns, 6-4, 6-3; Sterling Roylance-Asai Villarreal (O) d. Eli Whetstone-Hien Duong, 6-4, 6-1.
Kiona-Benton at Connell
Boys: Connell 5-0. Singles: Matt Dipasquale (C) d. Ethan Chapin 6-0, 6-0; Trevor Thompson (C) win by forf. Doubles: Colin Poe-James Colclasure (C) d. Justin Raap-Linden Kastl (KB) 6-1, 6-4; Ethan Morrill-Mason Hurst (C) d. Brandon Scevers-Vitaly Rizin 6-1, 6-0; Silas Chase-Mason Poe (C) win by forf.
Girls: Connell 4-1. Singles: Jordan Pratt (KB) d. Eva Garcia 6-1, 4-6, 6-4; Lexi Olson (C) win by forf. Doubles: Audrey Bagwell-Addiy Bagwell (C) d. Vanessa Perez-Ambra Cavalletto 6-1, 6-1; Nacy Vargas-Kel Zaragoza (C) d. Jennifer Crawford-Alexis Appel 6-2, 6-3; Jacey Naef-Macey Naef (C) d. Bianca Castillo-Jessica Gardner 6-0, 6-1.
GOLF
SUNCADIA INVITE: Allison Wanicheck shot a 10-over 82 and Brooke Cramer scord a 97 to lead the Walla Walla girls to 12th place in Roslyn.
NWAC Golf
Columbia Basin College’s Brianna Esvelt (Kamiakin) won medalist honors at the Green River NWAC league match that was held at Lake Wilderness Golf Course on Sunday and at Washington National Golf Club on Monday.
Esvelt shot a 78 for the first round, and an 82 for the second for a two-day 160, leading the Hawks to a third-place finish in the team standings with a 520 — 20 shots behind winner North Idaho College.
Also for the Hawks, Kendall Sage shot a 175, Kayla Olson (Pasco) a 186, Teagan Parish (Grandview) a 192, and Zoe Wilson (Prosser) a 215.
